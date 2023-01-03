Read full article on original website
Flood Watch issued for San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: San Bernardino County Mountains FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following areas, Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...From late Monday night through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding in and near burn scars, creeks, normally dry stream beds, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations like poorly drained intersections and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A strong Pacific storm, tapping an atmospheric river will create an extended period of moderate, to locally heavy rainfall. Strong upslope winds onto the San Bernardino Mountains, and a cold front, will focus the potential for excessive rainfall rates from late Monday night through Tuesday. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Riverside County Mountains, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 20:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning; Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following areas, Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...From late Monday night through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding in and near burn scars, creeks, normally dry stream beds, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations like poorly drained intersections and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A strong Pacific storm, tapping an atmospheric river will create an extended period of moderate, to locally heavy rainfall. Strong upslope winds onto the San Bernardino Mountains, and a cold front, will focus the potential for excessive rainfall rates from late Monday night through Tuesday. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for Orange County Coastal, Orange County Inland by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; Orange County Inland FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following areas, Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...From late Monday night through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding in and near burn scars, creeks, normally dry stream beds, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations like poorly drained intersections and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A strong Pacific storm, tapping an atmospheric river will create an extended period of moderate, to locally heavy rainfall. Strong upslope winds onto the San Bernardino Mountains, and a cold front, will focus the potential for excessive rainfall rates from late Monday night through Tuesday. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Watch issued for San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-08 01:51:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-08 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following areas, Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...From late Monday night through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding in and near burn scars, creeks, normally dry stream beds, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations like poorly drained intersections and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A strong Pacific storm, tapping an atmospheric river will create an extended period of moderate, to locally heavy rainfall. Strong upslope winds onto the San Bernardino Mountains, and a cold front, will focus the potential for excessive rainfall rates from late Monday night through Tuesday. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Wind Advisory issued for Central Ventura County Valleys, Lake Casitas by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-09 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Lake Casitas; Los Angeles County Beaches; Los Angeles County Inland Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley; Malibu Coast; Ojai Valley; Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Clarita Valley; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys; Ventura County Beaches; Ventura County Inland Coast WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Coasts and Valleys of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties and the Santa Barbara South Coast. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM PST Monday. Strongest 1 pm to 6 pm Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Rip Current Statement issued for Rota by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-09 06:00:00 Expires: 2023-01-10 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Rota HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CHST TUESDAY HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, hazardous surf of 7 to 9 feet expected in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...North facing reefs of Guam and Rota. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory and High Rip Current Risk, until 6 AM Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
