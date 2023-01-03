Effective: 2023-01-09 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-10 20:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning; Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southwest California, including the following areas, Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills. * WHEN...From late Monday night through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding in and near burn scars, creeks, normally dry stream beds, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations like poorly drained intersections and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A strong Pacific storm, tapping an atmospheric river will create an extended period of moderate, to locally heavy rainfall. Strong upslope winds onto the San Bernardino Mountains, and a cold front, will focus the potential for excessive rainfall rates from late Monday night through Tuesday. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

