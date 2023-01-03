ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Devils visit the Red Wings after Bratt’s 2-goal game

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

New Jersey Devils (23-11-3, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (16-12-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils visit the Detroit Red Wings after Jesper Bratt’s two-goal game against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Devils’ 5-4 shootout loss.

Detroit is 16-12-7 overall and 9-6-3 in home games. The Red Wings have a 15-4-4 record in games they score three or more goals.

New Jersey is 23-11-3 overall and 13-2-1 on the road. The Devils rank 10th in league play with 124 total goals (averaging 3.4 per game).

The teams meet Wednesday for the third time this season. The Red Wings won the last matchup 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Perron has 12 goals and 15 assists for the Red Wings. Dylan Larkin has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Jack Hughes has scored 21 goals with 21 assists for the Devils. Dougie Hamilton has one goal and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 3-5-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.4 assists, four penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

Devils: 2-6-2, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 3.8 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Robert Hagg: out (undisclosed), Ville Husso: day to day (illness), Robby Fabbri: out (knee), Tyler Bertuzzi: out (hand/wrist), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Olli Maatta: out (illness), Filip Zadina: out (lower-body), Matt Luff: out (upper-body).

Devils: Ondrej Palat: out (groin), John Marino: out (upper body), Jonathan Bernier: out (hip), Nathan Bastian: out (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

