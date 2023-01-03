Read full article on original website
peakofohio.com
United Way allocates more donor dollars than ever before
A record-setting United Way campaign has led to record-setting support for community needs in Logan County. 48 human service programs of 27 agencies will split more than $954,000 throughout 2023. Allocations to Funded Agencies will increase 13 percent over last year and six internal United Way programs are also getting a boost.
peakofohio.com
Monford A. “Monty” Forsythe Jr.
Monford A. “Monty” Forsythe Jr., 85, of West Liberty and formerly of Lewistown, passed away peacefully at 6:07 a.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, in Green Hills Center in West Liberty, Ohio. He was born on October 9, 1937, in West Mansfield, Ohio, a son of the late Monford Arnold Forsythe Sr. and Madeline (Tackett) Forsythe-Kindle.
Ohio Department of Education finds DPS in ‘non-compliance’ over busing issues
DAYTON — The Ohio Department of Education slapped Dayton Public Schools (DPS) with a “non-compliance” finding after state investigators found DPS in violation of state requirements on 56 different days. This entire school year, DPS have maintained that they have plenty of bus drivers and buses, but...
themirrornewspaper.com
Whitehouse Police Chief Accepts Job In Sidney, Ohio
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — When Mark McDonough interviewed for the job of police chief for the village of Whitehouse in 2012, he set forth a 10-year plan to meet goals for the department – and then move out of the way for the next generation of leaders.
hometownstations.com
Delphos schools go into lockdown after an elementary student brandishes a BB gun in class
Superintendent Doug Westrick from Delphos City School District notified parents and the public that this morning an elementary student was waving a BB gun around in their classroom and the district went into lockdown. Westrick said the student brought the BB gun to school, brandished it in the classroom, and...
peakofohio.com
Norma A. Steinhelfer
Norma A. Steinhelfer, 96, of Bellefontaine, passed away at 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, in Green Hills Care Center, West Liberty. She was born in Logan County, Ohio on April 20, 1926, the daughter of the late Clayton Myron and Nellie Mae (Love) Turner. On July 10, 1946,...
hometownstations.com
Allen, Auglaize, and Mercer County residents may qualify for funding for home lead removal
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - According to the CDC, 2.6 million U.S. families are at risk for lead poisoning due to the presence of lead-based paint in their home. Children under the age of 6 are at high risk for abnormal brain development caused by the absorption of lead. Locally, the West Ohio Community Action Partnership can help you make your home lead-safe. Allen, Auglaize, and Mercer County residents may qualify for up to $20,000 towards home repairs under the Lead Safe Program. Most homes built before 1978 contain lead paint.
Sidney Daily News
Mercy Health becomes accredited obesity medicine center
SPRINGFIELD – Patients seeking non-surgical treatment for obesity now have a high-quality option for receiving care at a nationally accredited program that meets the highest standards for patient safety. The American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS) designated Mercy Health – Springfield Regional Medical Center an accredited comprehensive...
crawfordcountynow.com
Low Income Household Water Assistance Program extended to September 30, 2023
CRAWFORD/MARION/MORROW—The Ohio Department of Development and Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission will help income-eligible Ohioans with water and wastewater assistance. The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying water and wastewater bills. The program runs from October 1, 2022 through September 30th, 2023. To apply for...
Sidney Daily News
First baby of 2023
Proud parents Craig and Amanda Dapore of Fort Loramie, Ohio, were the first to welcome a baby boy at the Wilson Health Copeland-Emerson Family Birth Center in 2023. Baby Hendrix was born at 1:45 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2023, weighing 9 pounds and 1 ounce. To celebrate the birth of the first baby of 2023, the Wilson Health presented the family with special gifts from the Wilson Health gift shop and the Sweet Beginnings Baby Boutique.
New Ohio laws in 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In recent days, Gov. Mike DeWine has signed more than a dozen bills from the General Assembly into law. DeWine said a few bills he has yet to sign are still being looked at “very closely,” with more information from his office to come this week. Here is a look at […]
‘It’s disturbing’: Springfield police, NAACP address gun violence outbreak
"It's disturbing, it's horrible and it's senseless," Springfield NAACP President Denise Williams said. "I am still trying to wrap my arms around what is causing this."
2 injured at VFW Post 8312 in Beavercreek
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were injured at the VFW Beavercreek Memorial Post 8312 on Wednesday. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, two people were transported to local hospitals with unknown injuries. The VFW Post said in a social media post that the VFW would be “closed until further notice.” It is not […]
New trial ordered in 2017 Lima murder
LIMA — The Third District Court of Appeals, in one of its final rulings of 2022, overturned the 2019 murder conviction of Clois Ray Adkins and returned the case to Allen County Common Pleas Court for a new trial. The appellate court’s ruling hinged primarily on a change in...
mikeandjonpodcast.com
GoFundMe raising money for father of daughters killed in Ohio crash
An online fundraiser to assist the father of two daughters, and his unborn grandchild, who were killed in a Christmas Eve crash is two-thirds of the way to its goal. The GoFundMe account is for Dave Hahn, whose daughters; Karen Boehne and Lauren Hahn, along with his son-in-law Jeremy Boehne and ex-wife, Kim Siegrist of Brighton, were killed on December 24th when a semi tractor trailer slammed into their cars as they traveled together on southbound I-75 north of Dayton, Ohio. Karen Boehne was also pregnant with a baby boy at the time.
peakofohio.com
Raiders fall to Urbana in bowling
The Benjamin Logan bowling teams competed against Urbana Thursday night at Southwest Lanes. The Varsity Lady Raiders lost 2,644 – 2,137. Leading the way for Benjamin Logan was Malori Barnes with a 348 series (188, 160), Ellie Heim rolled a 198 game, Reece Plikerd chipped in with a 185 game and Lorali Klopfenstein added a 152 game.
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Dec. 29-Jan. 4
Katelyn M. Alexander, 32, of Lima, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $500 fine. David V. Laux, 59, of Celina, found guilty of ovi. Sentence: 5 days jail. 5 days suspended. $500 fine. Christopher C. Payner, 18, of Lima, found guilty of no ol. Sentence:...
Sidney Daily News
Plans for new Sidney fire houses
SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council recently authorized City Manager Andrew Bowsher to enter into a contract with Freytag & Associates, Inc. for a new project to build two new firehouses in Sidney. Freytag & Associates is a local architecture firm that has done multiple projects for the city,...
dayton.com
Restaurant to expand at golf club east of Xenia, ‘looking forward to the possibilities’
Jasper Kitchen + Bar, at Jasper Hills Golf Club east of Xenia, is breaking ground this week on a new structure that will allow the restaurant to seat more customers and provide a new event space. “We decided to build a new structure to be able to provide some indoor/outdoor...
wbnowqct.com
New Ban In Place
Ohio’s capital city can keep its ban on sales of flavored tobacco products, after Gov., DeWine vetoed a bill that would have put such regulation in the hands of the state instead of local communities. The measure, passed by the GOP-led Ohio Legislature in December, had said regulating tobacco and alternative nicotine products should be up to the state, not municipalities. It would have prevented communities from voting to restrict things like smoking, e-cigarettes and sales of flavored vaping products. The provision came before the state Senate just days after the city of Columbus announced it would prohibit sales of flavored tobacco products. The veto wasn’t a surprise from DeWine, who fought for regulation of tobacco products in his time as a U.S. senator, especially to protect children from becoming addicted to nicotine products.
