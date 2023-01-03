ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Perkiomen School Graduate Dreams Up Printfresh Pajamas

Leo and Amy Voloshin are living the dream. Their co-owned pajama brand Printfresh, which sells at King of Prussia Mall’s Anthropologie and other local outlets, has surpassed $10 million in revenue in two short years, enabling a great night’s sleep for these entrepreneurs. Lisa Dukart uncovered the details of the business in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Montgomery County Leadership: Mike Fitzgerald, Market President, Univest Bank

Mike Fitzgerald, market president for East Penn and New Jersey at Univest Bank, spoke to MONTCO Today about growing up in Philadelphia and Holland in Bucks County and the pervasive influence wrestling has had on his life – from being a captain in high school, returning to coach his alma mater after college for seven years and returning as an assistant coach this year. He also recounted how his parents inspired a work ethic that once earned him a raise on his first day at a new job.
George Washington High School Faculty Members Chris Wiley and Phyllis Procopio Bond as Friends

Friends and colleagues Phyllis Procopio and Chris Wiley. For 47-year-old Chris Wiley, a Huntingdon Valley teacher, his longstanding friendship with colleague Phyllis Procopio feels more like family. Kellie Patrick Gates chronicled the deep connection for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The pair works together at George Washington High School in Philadelphia. But...
Pottstown Residents Dive Enthusiastically into 2023 Polar Bear Plunge

More than 150 participants braved the cool water at the 2023 polar bear plunge in Pottstown. Pottstown’s 2023 Polar Bear Plunge at Riverfront Park drew a record number of participants willing to get the year off to a bracing start. But as Evan Brandt noted in The Reporter, the air temp was at least moderately comfortable, even if the water was not.
WCU’s Incomparable Golden Rams Marching Band Selected to Perform in the 2024 Rose Parade

The West Chester University “Incomparable” Golden Rams Marching Band will again represent West Chester University and the greater Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) on the international stage when they become the first marching band within the PASSHE system to march in the iconic 135th Rose Parade presented by Honda on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. An annual tradition for more than 130 years, the Rose Parade has a television viewership of over 25 million people and a live attendance of about 700,000.
Whitemarsh Township’s 1856 ‘Camp Hill Disaster’ Was Once the Deadliest Train Accident in the World

Frank Leslie, an illustrator for his eponymous period newspaper (Frank Leslie’s Weekly), recreated the Camp Hill Disaster for publication. Deep in Montgomery County lore is the July 17, 1856, Camp Hill Disaster, a tragic train collision that took 59–67 passengers (many of them children) and injured more than 100 others. The Accessible Archives, a history-themed blog, contained the details.
Outdoor Recreation Now Comes With Solar Charging Stations

Now you can enjoy the outdoors and not worry about a dead smartphone or tablet battery, thanks to solar charging stations. With solar charging stations at outdoor benches and poles, people can stay connected through an environmentally friendly, self-contained power system. General Recreation in Newtown Square offers a variety of...
