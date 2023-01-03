Read full article on original website
Green Family Foundation and Firstrust Bank Call for Submissions for Annual Scholarship Program
The deadline to participate in the 2023 the 54th annual Samuel A. Green Scholarship Program is Mar. 1. The Daniel B. & Florence E. Green Foundation (“The Green Family Foundation”) and Firstrust Bank are now accepting submissions for the 54th annual Samuel A. Green Scholarship Program. It will...
Two Montgomery County Businesses Recognized as 2023 Startups to Watch
PHL Inno, an offshoot publication of the Philadelphia Business Journal, has compiled its 2023 list of startups to watch. Two Montgomery County firms caught the eye of Ryan Mulligan, earning their way to recognition. Despite the 2022 economy and its ongoing unsteadiness, several area entities weathered the ups and downs...
Perkiomen School Graduate Dreams Up Printfresh Pajamas
Leo and Amy Voloshin are living the dream. Their co-owned pajama brand Printfresh, which sells at King of Prussia Mall’s Anthropologie and other local outlets, has surpassed $10 million in revenue in two short years, enabling a great night’s sleep for these entrepreneurs. Lisa Dukart uncovered the details of the business in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Ambler’s Three Stooges Museum Featured in Canadian Newspaper
As Montgomery County slides forward into the January-February doldrums, it’s prime season for exploring some of its lesser-known sites of interest. One in Ambler is definitely a hidden gem, especially for fans of a particular brand of film comedy. The Stoogeum, a Three Stooges Museum, is a shrine to...
Montgomery County Leadership: Mike Fitzgerald, Market President, Univest Bank
Mike Fitzgerald, market president for East Penn and New Jersey at Univest Bank, spoke to MONTCO Today about growing up in Philadelphia and Holland in Bucks County and the pervasive influence wrestling has had on his life – from being a captain in high school, returning to coach his alma mater after college for seven years and returning as an assistant coach this year. He also recounted how his parents inspired a work ethic that once earned him a raise on his first day at a new job.
George Washington High School Faculty Members Chris Wiley and Phyllis Procopio Bond as Friends
Friends and colleagues Phyllis Procopio and Chris Wiley. For 47-year-old Chris Wiley, a Huntingdon Valley teacher, his longstanding friendship with colleague Phyllis Procopio feels more like family. Kellie Patrick Gates chronicled the deep connection for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The pair works together at George Washington High School in Philadelphia. But...
Conshohocken Artists Create Butter Sculpture for American Dairy Association Farm Show
Two Conshohocken artists worked on this butter sculpture, themed “Pennsylvania Dairy: Rooted in Progress for Generations to Come.”. Two Conshohocken artists have created an intricate, large-scale butter sculpture for the American Dairy Association North East Farm Show. The news was reported via press release to Markets Insider. The artwork,...
SCORE Bucks County Helps Optometrist See Her Way to Business Ownership
The local optometrist worked with the organization to better manager her business. An optometrist of two years, Dr. Iana Brewer always envisioned herself owning a practice. After working alongside Dr. Vivian Descant for a year, she and husband Greg jumped at the opportunity to own the longtime Southampton-based business. “She’s...
New Glenside Wawa Opens; Check Out How Many Wawas Are Now in Montco
Photo byWawa at The Reporter. The new GlensideWawa had its grand opening on December 15, which included a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring Wawamascot Wally Goose and plenty of confetti. A staff report in The Reporter wrapped up the details.
Pottstown Residents Dive Enthusiastically into 2023 Polar Bear Plunge
More than 150 participants braved the cool water at the 2023 polar bear plunge in Pottstown. Pottstown’s 2023 Polar Bear Plunge at Riverfront Park drew a record number of participants willing to get the year off to a bracing start. But as Evan Brandt noted in The Reporter, the air temp was at least moderately comfortable, even if the water was not.
WCU’s Incomparable Golden Rams Marching Band Selected to Perform in the 2024 Rose Parade
The West Chester University “Incomparable” Golden Rams Marching Band will again represent West Chester University and the greater Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) on the international stage when they become the first marching band within the PASSHE system to march in the iconic 135th Rose Parade presented by Honda on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. An annual tradition for more than 130 years, the Rose Parade has a television viewership of over 25 million people and a live attendance of about 700,000.
Suburban Community on the Verge of Major Economic Boost from a New Niche Sports Facility
Groundbreaking for the National Sports and Events Center in Coatesville is set for this year and is expected to generate more than 240 jobs for the area, reports The Daily Local News. The nearly $80 million project has already been 15 years in the making, and officials hope to complete...
13 Montco Newcomers Made Philadelphia Restaurant Scene Buzz Last Year
13 new restaurants in Montgomery County have been cited as recommendable by The Philadelphia Inquirer. Thirteen local newcomers are among the restaurants that made the Philadelphia scene buzz in 2022, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Fiore Rosso in Bryn Mawr is among the high-end additions that made waves...
PREIT Loses Appeal to Build 503-Unit Apartment High Rise at Plymouth Meeting Mall
Artists rendition of the proposed high-rise apartment community at Plymouth Meeting Mall. Real estate trust company PREIT has lost an appeal to build an apartment community on the property of Plymouth Meeting Mall. The Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas struck down the deal. PREIT wanted to construct a 503-unit...
West Chester’s IT Edge Places Focus on Aiding Accountant Firms In January
With all of the New Year celebrations and festivities come and gone, now is the time of year when people set various goals for themselves. With these resolutions being finalized, certain organizations see a large uptick in business over the first few weeks of the new year. Common commitments usually...
Whitemarsh Township’s 1856 ‘Camp Hill Disaster’ Was Once the Deadliest Train Accident in the World
Frank Leslie, an illustrator for his eponymous period newspaper (Frank Leslie’s Weekly), recreated the Camp Hill Disaster for publication. Deep in Montgomery County lore is the July 17, 1856, Camp Hill Disaster, a tragic train collision that took 59–67 passengers (many of them children) and injured more than 100 others. The Accessible Archives, a history-themed blog, contained the details.
Outdoor Recreation Now Comes With Solar Charging Stations
Now you can enjoy the outdoors and not worry about a dead smartphone or tablet battery, thanks to solar charging stations. With solar charging stations at outdoor benches and poles, people can stay connected through an environmentally friendly, self-contained power system. General Recreation in Newtown Square offers a variety of...
Copy of This Bucks County Town Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Charming in all of the Country
One of Bucks County’s most popular towns has been ranked as one of the most charming in America, and for several very good reasons. Staff writers for News Feed Hub wrote about the local town. New Hope has been ranked in the top 12 charming small towns in America....
Churches, Pottstown Officials Seek Balance in Serving Homeless Population, Revitalizing Neighborhoods
Churches in Pottstown and borough officials are attempting to find a balance between best serving the needy and revitalizing the neighborhoods, writes Chad Pradelli for 6abc. Housing and feeding the homeless has been a mission for Beacon of Hope since it was founded. However, the nonprofit which operates out of...
100 Acres of Chester County to Be Transformed into Data Center Hub, Creating Hundreds of Jobs
100 acres of Chester County are in the process of becoming as a hyperscale campus to make way for two million square feet of data center usage, a project that could make Pennsylvania become a hub for cloud campuses and Internet companies and promote hundreds of jobs, writes Rich Miller for Data Center Frontier.
