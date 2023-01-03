ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ambler Savings Bank President, CEO Roger Zacharia Named to Governor-Elect Shapiro’s Transition Advisory Committee

By Dan Weckerly
MONTCO.Today
 5 days ago
CBS Pittsburgh

Majority of 16k canceled Pennsylvania mail-in ballots were from Democrats

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — New data from Pennsylvania's elections agency shows an early November state court decision that barred mail-in ballots without accurate handwritten dates on their exterior envelopes resulted in otherwise valid votes being thrown out.The Department of State said this week more than 16,000 mail-in ballots were disqualified by county officials because they lacked secrecy envelopes or proper signatures or dates. Democratic voters, who are much more likely to vote by mail, made up more than two-thirds of the total canceled ballots.The agency said 8,250 Pennsylvania mail-in ballots were rejected because they were sent in without being contained...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGMD Radio

Gov Carney Extends Public Health Emergency Another 30 Days

Governor John Carney has formally extended the Public Health Emergency for another 30 days. The Governor says that Covid-19 cases peak in January. This extension allows the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue Covid-19 vaccination and testing programs. Under Delaware law, a public health emergency declaration must be renewed every 30 days.
DELAWARE STATE
abc27.com

Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Flags are at half-staff in Pennsylvania following the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. Chief McIntire was shot in the line of duty on January 2, 2023, while pursuing a fleeing parole violations suspect in Allegheny County. Governor Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

New year rings in slate of new laws in Pennsylvania

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — As 2023 begins, a slate of new laws are taking effect in Pennsylvania. The laws focus on a variety of topics, including drug paraphernalia, sex traffickers, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. One of the new laws also addresses the crisis of finding volunteer firefighters. Over...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New Jersey Globe

Menendez resigns Port Authority post

Robert J. Menendez (D-Jersey City) resigned his seat as a commissioner of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey this morning in advance of being sworn in as a congressman from New Jersey’s 8th district at noon tomorrow. “It has been the honor of my lifetime to...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
WETM 18 News

Rep. Pickett announces run for Pa. House Speaker

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WETM) – Tina Pickett (R), the State Representative for Pennsylvania’s 110th District (which includes part of Bradford County), is running to be the Commonwealth’s first Speaker of the House. In a letter to her House colleagues dated December 30, 2022, Pickett asked for their support in an election for House Speaker that’s supposed […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Laws Going Into Effect on January 1, 2023

It’s officially a new year, and with it comes a heap of new Pennsylvania laws. In fact, this year brings several new laws that are starting on Jan. 1, 2023, in Pennsylvania. Depending on your lifestyle and where you travel, these laws could impact you. Read on to make sure you’re aware of the new regulations to follow to stay out of trouble.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

New laws to take effect in PA for 2023

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With a New Year comes new laws for Pennsylvanians. A handful of those new laws take effect Monday, January 2. From legalizing the testing of driverless vehicles, to decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips. Multiple new laws are already in effect and many of them are a part of the 66 bills signed […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Local businesses making adjustments following minimum wage increase

SPOKANE, Wash. — Minimum wage workers will see more money on their paychecks this year. A new year brings the minimum wage up to $15.74 an hour in Washington, an eight-percent increase. Some businesses say they can’t keep up with that increase without making some adjustments. Local businesses are switching up operations and figuring out ways to work more efficiently...
SPOKANE, WA
pahomepage.com

Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report

Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report. Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; …. Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report. Kingston Fire Displaces 9, Kills 1 | Eyewitness News …. Kingston Fire Displaces 9, Kills 1 | Eyewitness News 4:30 am. Recap of Bryan Kohberger’s day...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
