Ambler Savings Bank President, CEO Roger Zacharia Named to Governor-Elect Shapiro’s Transition Advisory Committee

Read full article on original website
Related
Majority of 16k canceled Pennsylvania mail-in ballots were from Democrats
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — New data from Pennsylvania's elections agency shows an early November state court decision that barred mail-in ballots without accurate handwritten dates on their exterior envelopes resulted in otherwise valid votes being thrown out.The Department of State said this week more than 16,000 mail-in ballots were disqualified by county officials because they lacked secrecy envelopes or proper signatures or dates. Democratic voters, who are much more likely to vote by mail, made up more than two-thirds of the total canceled ballots.The agency said 8,250 Pennsylvania mail-in ballots were rejected because they were sent in without being contained...
Pa. Gov.-elect Shapiro’s inauguration promises to be a hot ticket, if you can get one
Tickets to Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s inauguration ceremony and celebration sold out within 48 hours and now efforts are underway to make more available to accommodate people on the waiting lists for those events. “We are humbled by the incredibly high level of excitement and interest in Governor-elect Shapiro’s swearing-in...
abc27.com
Governor Tom Wolf announces more than $350,000 in funding for Franklin County business
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf announced earlier today on Jan. 4 the approval of more than $350,000 in funding to support business growth and job retention in Franklin County. The newly approved $354,742 in funding is being provided in the form of a new low-interest loan through...
WGMD Radio
Gov Carney Extends Public Health Emergency Another 30 Days
Governor John Carney has formally extended the Public Health Emergency for another 30 days. The Governor says that Covid-19 cases peak in January. This extension allows the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue Covid-19 vaccination and testing programs. Under Delaware law, a public health emergency declaration must be renewed every 30 days.
Pennsylvania’s Population Drops Slightly Despite Increase in Births
New census data on population change in Pennsylvania shows that the state lost around 40,000 people between July 2021 and July 2022. Ximena Conde and Aseem Shukla noted the drop in The Philadelphia Inquirer. Overall, the United States experienced a modest increase of 0.4 percent in population, which is a...
Ward begins brief lieutenant governor term as Fetterman goes
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Kim Ward, Pennsylvania’s ranking state senator, ascended to the job of state lieutenant governor on Tuesday after Democrat John Fetterman resigned minutes before he was sworn in to office as the state’s newest U.S. senator. Ward, a Republican from Westmoreland County and the...
Santander Bank Closing 13 Pennsylvania, New Jersey Branches; One Is in Montgomery County
Santander Bank is closing 13 branches in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including one in Montgomery County, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Overall, five closing locations are in the immediate Philadelphia region, while five more are on its outskirts. According to the Office of the Comptroller of the...
abc27.com
Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?
BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Flags are at half-staff in Pennsylvania following the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. Chief McIntire was shot in the line of duty on January 2, 2023, while pursuing a fleeing parole violations suspect in Allegheny County. Governor Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags...
local21news.com
New year rings in slate of new laws in Pennsylvania
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — As 2023 begins, a slate of new laws are taking effect in Pennsylvania. The laws focus on a variety of topics, including drug paraphernalia, sex traffickers, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. One of the new laws also addresses the crisis of finding volunteer firefighters. Over...
The lowest property taxes in NJ are in a town you’d never live in (Opinion)
Of all of his smoke and mirrors and his posturing, the most aggravating thing about Gov. Murphy is his absolute reluctance to do what needs to be done about New Jersey’s soaring property taxes. Not only has the governor actually done nothing to alleviate our property tax burden (We...
New Jersey Globe
Menendez resigns Port Authority post
Robert J. Menendez (D-Jersey City) resigned his seat as a commissioner of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey this morning in advance of being sworn in as a congressman from New Jersey’s 8th district at noon tomorrow. “It has been the honor of my lifetime to...
Rep. Pickett announces run for Pa. House Speaker
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WETM) – Tina Pickett (R), the State Representative for Pennsylvania’s 110th District (which includes part of Bradford County), is running to be the Commonwealth’s first Speaker of the House. In a letter to her House colleagues dated December 30, 2022, Pickett asked for their support in an election for House Speaker that’s supposed […]
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania Laws Going Into Effect on January 1, 2023
It’s officially a new year, and with it comes a heap of new Pennsylvania laws. In fact, this year brings several new laws that are starting on Jan. 1, 2023, in Pennsylvania. Depending on your lifestyle and where you travel, these laws could impact you. Read on to make sure you’re aware of the new regulations to follow to stay out of trouble.
New laws to take effect in PA for 2023
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With a New Year comes new laws for Pennsylvanians. A handful of those new laws take effect Monday, January 2. From legalizing the testing of driverless vehicles, to decriminalizing fentanyl testing strips. Multiple new laws are already in effect and many of them are a part of the 66 bills signed […]
americanmilitarynews.com
The Pa. Treasury is holding more than $4 billion in unclaimed property. How to find out if any of it is yours
If you’re looking for a resolution to make for the new year, here’s a suggestion. We’d all like to find a way to bring in some extra cash, right? So check to see if you have unclaimed property in your name. The Pennsylvania Treasury is holding more...
WLWT 5
Youngest woman ever elected to Kentucky House of Representatives sworn into office
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The youngest woman ever elected to the Kentucky House of Representatives was sworn into office on Sunday. At 25 years old, Rachel Roarx will serve the 38th House District in South Louisville. A ceremony was held at Iroquois Park on Sunday afternoon. “It is truly an...
Local businesses making adjustments following minimum wage increase
SPOKANE, Wash. — Minimum wage workers will see more money on their paychecks this year. A new year brings the minimum wage up to $15.74 an hour in Washington, an eight-percent increase. Some businesses say they can’t keep up with that increase without making some adjustments. Local businesses are switching up operations and figuring out ways to work more efficiently...
Idaho laws going into effect at the start of 2023
IDAHO, USA — Three bills are now law at the start of 2023. Here's what we know. SB 1298: Adds to existing law to provide certain protections regarding automatic subscription renewals. This amends the Idaho Consumer Protection Act. It requires that the consumer of a subscription must be able...
pahomepage.com
Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report
Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report. Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; …. Pennsylvania police chief fatally shot, suspect killed; report. Kingston Fire Displaces 9, Kills 1 | Eyewitness News …. Kingston Fire Displaces 9, Kills 1 | Eyewitness News 4:30 am. Recap of Bryan Kohberger’s day...
Cape May, NJ and Freehold, NJ Restaurants Called Most Romantic in State
I must not be doing something right. Two restaurants in New Jersey have been named amongst the "Most Romantic 100 Restaurants in America" and I have yet to go to either one. Open Table has come up with the list, they say, "determined by analyzing more than 12.4 million reviews submitted by verified Open Table diners."
MONTCO.Today
Montgomery County, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://montco.today/
Comments / 1