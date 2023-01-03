Rainy with temps climbing mid-60s; Flood Warning in effect for some areas south of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Have the rain gear and a bit of patience ready to go as you start the day Tuesday.

A solid, soaking rain will start the day with many areas picking up a quick half-inch to an inch of rain during the morning with isolated thunderstorms.

A Flood Warning is in effect until 5:30 p.m. for parts of Fayette, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

Winds will also gust up to 35 mph at times during the day. High temperatures will soar back into the mid 60s. The record high for Tuesday is 65 set back in 1907.

The next round of wet weather moves in early Wednesday disrupting the morning commute again.

