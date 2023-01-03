MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--With our weather lately, we don't have a lot of room to complain. Perhaps a bit more sun. It's just hard to get it this time of year unless we have an Arctic airmass in place. Although we had a fair amount of sun on Saturday along with seasonable temps. Hopefully more sun will happen Sunday and Monday afternoons. Fingers crossed. The only risk of precipitation will be some light drizzle on Tuesday and light wintry mix on Thursday. That's about it. Even into next week, it should be fairly quiet. Which leads me to my next question. What on earth will the weather be like in February? Stay tuned!!

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 8 HOURS AGO