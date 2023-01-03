ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Racine & Me: The Musical Stylings of Ian Gould

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Ian Gould is an Irish musician and entertainer living in Southeast Wisconsin. Locally, he plays regularly at McAuliffe’s in Racine and Ashling on the Lough in Kenosha. He performs at various other venues in the Midwest and has a regular spot at many of...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Ice Castles in Lake Geneva set opening target date for Jan. 27

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Lake Geneva Ice Castles has set a target date to open in 2023. They are hoping people can visit starting on Jan. 27. The winter classic is returning for a fifth year. The ice castles typically open at the start of the year and remain open for about four weeks.
LAKE GENEVA, WI
CBS 58

1-year-old guinea pig named 'CB' available for adoption at WHS

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 1-year-old guinea pig is in need of a forever home. On Friday, Jan. 6, CBS 58 met "CB," who's available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee Campus. Stacy Oatman, with WHS, also shared information about Hoppy New Year Adopt-a-thon. For more information, CLICK...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Coasting through winter (at least right now)

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--This isn't 2014. Not even close. Remember the Polar Vortex? It was around this time of year we were in the firm grip of Old Man Winter with lots of negative numbers. This year, it's such a different story. We're talking about highs in the 30s and even 40s through mid-January. In terms of snowfall, it's just like last year at this time. Only around 7.5" for the season. We should be double the amount.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

No major weather woes this week. Biggest hope is for more sun than clouds.

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--With our weather lately, we don't have a lot of room to complain. Perhaps a bit more sun. It's just hard to get it this time of year unless we have an Arctic airmass in place. Although we had a fair amount of sun on Saturday along with seasonable temps. Hopefully more sun will happen Sunday and Monday afternoons. Fingers crossed. The only risk of precipitation will be some light drizzle on Tuesday and light wintry mix on Thursday. That's about it. Even into next week, it should be fairly quiet. Which leads me to my next question. What on earth will the weather be like in February? Stay tuned!!
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: 2022 Downtown Achievement Award Winners to be announced

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- The 2022 Downtown Achievement Award winners will be announced soon! Kelly Kruse with the Downtown Racine Corporation joined us in studio to discuss the importance of the awards. The winners will be announced on January 17, 2023!. It's an exciting time in downtown Racine right...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 sits down with Kylene Spanbauer, the new Miss Wisconsin

The Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Organization announced Fond du Lac native Kylene Spanbauer as our new Miss Wisconsin 2022. It comes after Miss Wisconsin, Grace Stanke, became Miss America. CBS 58 sat down with Spanbauer Friday, Jan. 6, to hear some of her goals for the year.
CBS 58

Bond set at $300K for Milwaukee man charged in Christmas Eve homicide

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee man charged in connection to the Christmas Eve homicide of Sildian Torres appeared in court Friday, Jan. 6. Omarion Danielson is charged with first degree reckless homicide and two counts first degree recklessly endangering safety. A criminal complaint says 18-year-old Danielson fired shots at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Suspect charged in Christmas Eve homicide of Milwaukee mother

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police have arrested a suspect in connection to the Christmas Eve homicide of Sildian Torres. Eighteen-year-old Omarion Danielson is charged with first degree reckless homicide and two counts first degree recklessly endangering safety. Sildian Torres was traveling in her vehicle near 29th and Greenfield Dec....
MILWAUKEE, WI

