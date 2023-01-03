Read full article on original website
CBS 58
'I try to do this as much as possible': Street performer provides 'heartbeat' to the city of Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Walking throughout downtown Milwaukee, you're likely to hear a lot of sounds. Perhaps it's the horn of a car honking in traffic, or the squeak of a bus's brakes as it pulls into a stop. You hear sirens and bells, whistles and yells. There's a good chance you've heard the beat of Americus Kates' drum set.
CBS 58
Racine & Me: Ice Fishing Jamboree & More
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Cari Greving from Real Racine joins us in studio to discuss an Ice Fishing Jamboree and so much more!
CBS 58
Schlesinger's Saturday Spotlight (1/7)...Say yay to NA. No alcohol. Plus the chance to make your own Adirondack chair!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Some really cool events happening this weekend, including a NA event. No booze! Plus if you've always wanted to make your own Adirondack chairs, now you have the chance.
CBS 58
Wonderful World of Weddings show returns to Wisconsin State Fairgrounds this weekend with more than 150 vendors
WEST ALLIS, Wis (CBS 58) -- This weekend is the Wonderful World of Weddings show at the Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. You can meet more than 150 vendors and see what they have to offer in person. "It's really nice to have that personal connection so you can ask the right...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: The Musical Stylings of Ian Gould
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- Ian Gould is an Irish musician and entertainer living in Southeast Wisconsin. Locally, he plays regularly at McAuliffe’s in Racine and Ashling on the Lough in Kenosha. He performs at various other venues in the Midwest and has a regular spot at many of...
CBS 58
Milwaukee's other architecture: The importance of brutalist buildings in the Cream City
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Cream City is known for classic cream brick, but also for another kind of architecture that doesn't usually engender as much praise, midcentury brutalism. "Simple volumes, exposed materials exposed, concrete exposed, brick exposed steel, lots of glass," is how UW-Milwaukee School of Architecture and Urban...
CBS 58
Ice Castles in Lake Geneva set opening target date for Jan. 27
LAKE GENEVA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Lake Geneva Ice Castles has set a target date to open in 2023. They are hoping people can visit starting on Jan. 27. The winter classic is returning for a fifth year. The ice castles typically open at the start of the year and remain open for about four weeks.
CBS 58
1-year-old guinea pig named 'CB' available for adoption at WHS
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 1-year-old guinea pig is in need of a forever home. On Friday, Jan. 6, CBS 58 met "CB," who's available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society's Milwaukee Campus. Stacy Oatman, with WHS, also shared information about Hoppy New Year Adopt-a-thon. For more information, CLICK...
CBS 58
Coasting through winter (at least right now)
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--This isn't 2014. Not even close. Remember the Polar Vortex? It was around this time of year we were in the firm grip of Old Man Winter with lots of negative numbers. This year, it's such a different story. We're talking about highs in the 30s and even 40s through mid-January. In terms of snowfall, it's just like last year at this time. Only around 7.5" for the season. We should be double the amount.
CBS 58
No major weather woes this week. Biggest hope is for more sun than clouds.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--With our weather lately, we don't have a lot of room to complain. Perhaps a bit more sun. It's just hard to get it this time of year unless we have an Arctic airmass in place. Although we had a fair amount of sun on Saturday along with seasonable temps. Hopefully more sun will happen Sunday and Monday afternoons. Fingers crossed. The only risk of precipitation will be some light drizzle on Tuesday and light wintry mix on Thursday. That's about it. Even into next week, it should be fairly quiet. Which leads me to my next question. What on earth will the weather be like in February? Stay tuned!!
CBS 58
'I'm just really grateful that she's safe': Owner reunited with French bulldogs stolen from Milwaukee home
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Prayers were answered for a dog owner Wednesday night after being reunited with her French bulldog, who went missing for weeks after being stolen. The dog owner credits the help from the community and social media for the touching homecoming. "I'm just really grateful that she's...
CBS 58
Racine & Me: 2022 Downtown Achievement Award Winners to be announced
RACINE, WI (CBS 58) -- The 2022 Downtown Achievement Award winners will be announced soon! Kelly Kruse with the Downtown Racine Corporation joined us in studio to discuss the importance of the awards. The winners will be announced on January 17, 2023!. It's an exciting time in downtown Racine right...
CBS 58
CBS 58 sits down with Kylene Spanbauer, the new Miss Wisconsin
The Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Organization announced Fond du Lac native Kylene Spanbauer as our new Miss Wisconsin 2022. It comes after Miss Wisconsin, Grace Stanke, became Miss America. CBS 58 sat down with Spanbauer Friday, Jan. 6, to hear some of her goals for the year.
CBS 58
Lake Country Fire & Rescue looks to move to all full-time employees by 2026
DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The future direction of Lake Country Fire & Rescue remains in question, after the seven communities it serves failed to come to an agreement tonight on the department's long-range plan, addressing staffing challenges. Chief Fennig with Lake Country Fire & Rescue says the goal of...
CBS 58
I-41 Zoo interchange project between Watertown Plank and Burleigh has now reopned
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) is reporting that the Zoo Interchange project on I-41 is now finished, and that portion of the freeway has now reopened. All lanes and ramps designated for this weekend's closure have been reopened. The DOT also says they have completed...
CBS 58
Historic moment for Milwaukee County, Wisconsin with swearing-in of Sheriff Ball
MILWAUKEE (CBS58) -- In a public swearing-in, Milwaukee County's first-ever female sheriff and Wisconsin's first Black female sheriff made history. "But now it is my time," Sheriff Dr. Denita Ball said after being sworn in on Friday at the War Memorial Center in downtown Milwaukee. Ball, who has been serving...
CBS 58
Crime Stoppers: 16-year-old fatally shot, left in vacant Milwaukee home
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Imagine dropping your teenage child off at a friend's house and you go to pick them up but they're not there. Then, you learn they're dead. It's exactly what happened to a Milwaukee mother last September. When you listen to Candice Dorsey describe her teenage son...
CBS 58
Bond set at $300K for Milwaukee man charged in Christmas Eve homicide
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee man charged in connection to the Christmas Eve homicide of Sildian Torres appeared in court Friday, Jan. 6. Omarion Danielson is charged with first degree reckless homicide and two counts first degree recklessly endangering safety. A criminal complaint says 18-year-old Danielson fired shots at...
CBS 58
Milwaukee man charged with burglarizing Brewers clubhouse, staff offices after doubleheader
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man is charged with burglary after allegedly breaking into American Family Field after a doubleheader and stealing items from the Brewers clubhouse, manager's office and coaches' office. Justin Bloedorn, 25, is facing a felony burglary charge after the September incident. A criminal complaint says...
CBS 58
Suspect charged in Christmas Eve homicide of Milwaukee mother
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police have arrested a suspect in connection to the Christmas Eve homicide of Sildian Torres. Eighteen-year-old Omarion Danielson is charged with first degree reckless homicide and two counts first degree recklessly endangering safety. Sildian Torres was traveling in her vehicle near 29th and Greenfield Dec....
