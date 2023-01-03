ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soggy Stretch

By Jason Brewer, Boston 25 News
Drizzle and fog will continue through the night with near steady temperatures. It is mild enough that icing will not be a problem anywhere in southern New England.

Wednesday’s rain will be more scattered with longer dry stretches. The morning looks misty and foggy. We’ll see a lengthy lull during the day with a patchy sprinkle or two out there. Then some steadier rain will develop in the evening. This is good news for Governor Baker’s exit from the State House!

CHILL RETURNS

After a mild stretch, seasonably cool weather returns later in the week. Thursday ends up being a transition day with steady or dropping temperatures. Light rain is expected with some areas of glaze, especially at elevations and north. It’s a good time to stock up on salt and sand to treat your sidewalk and front steps, especially in northern MA and southern NH.

Light snow or mixed precipitation is possible Friday. This is NOT a big system and looks very patchy an low impact.

