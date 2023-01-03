ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Future educator scholarship opens as Oklahoma teacher graduate numbers plummet

High school students looking to become Oklahoma public school teachers have an opportunity to apply for a scholarship through the Oklahoma State School Boards Association. The Dr. Bob Mooneyham Memorial Scholarship for Future Teachers offers one chosen student a $5,000 scholarship to pursue a degree in education. Qualified applicants must:
Norman turnpike extension, pandemic funding probe, Jim Inhofe's legacy and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority moving forward with its $5 billion ACCESS Oklahoma extension and incoming Attorney General Gentner Drummond promising a probe into the state's pandemic funds spending.
