Read full article on original website
Related
khn.org
NIH Launches Remote Program For Covid Testing, Consults, Treatments
The National Institutes of Health's new pilot program is designed to allow people to receive free covid-related telehealth care, and it's thought up to 8,000 people may use the "Home Test to Treat" site. Meanwhile, the latest worrisome covid variant is driving up hospitalizations on the East Coast. The National...
khn.org
First-Of-Its-Kind Autism Test Could Help With Earlier Diagnosis
LinusBio researchers say they've developed a test using a single strain of hair that could be used by clinicians as a diagnostic tool before symptoms of autism manifest. Other news reports on mpox, polio, Parkinson's, and others. Researchers have developed a first-of-its-kind test for autism that they say can find...
khn.org
FDA Steady On Abortion Pills: Rejects Pushes To Widen, Restrict Access
Media outlets report on efforts to: limit abortion pill access, from a conservative group; and to expand access, from a medical group seeking more use of mifepristone in miscarriages. Meanwhile, the Boston Globe reports on how some pharmacies may, or may not, decide to dispense the drugs. The Food and...
khn.org
Journalists Review 2022’s Top Health Stories and the CDC’s Policy on Remote Work
KHN Florida correspondent Daniel Chang discussed some of 2022’s top health stories from the Sunshine State on WLRN Miami’s “The Florida Roundup” on Dec. 29. KHN senior editor Andy Miller discussed the policy at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that allows its employees to work remotely on WUGA’s “The Georgia Health Report” on Dec. 16.
Comments / 0