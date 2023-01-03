Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
The "Retail Apocalypse" Continues: Marshalls to Shut Down Two Locations - Is Your Local Outlet Affected?Ty D.Philadelphia, PA
10 Philadelphia Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyPhiladelphia, PA
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
Related
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Titans news: Derrick Henry stiff arms Rayshawn Jenkins into oblivion, stares him down after
There is arguably no scarier player to stop on the open field than Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry. Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins perhaps could attest to that after his face got really rearranged by a vicious stiff arm by Henry Saturday night. From another angle:. Derrick Henry’s list...
NFL World Saddened By Urban Meyer Update
No matter how you feel about Urban Meyer, it's pretty sad to see what's happened to him over the past year or so. Meyer, once one of the top coaches at the college level, took a shot in the NFL when he accepted the Jaguars' head coaching position ahead of the 2021 season. He didn't even make ...
Bills work out classy Damar Hamlin contract move after injury
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has received an overwhelming amount of love and support in these past few days. The NFL community and its fans have come together for Hamlin in more ways than one. The Bills have been as present as a team could be throughout his entire ordeal, and they just completed another […] The post Bills work out classy Damar Hamlin contract move after injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eagles release offensive lineman, Jalen Hurts questionable for Week 18
With Week 18’s regular-season finale nearing, the Philadelphia Eagles appear to be holding their cards close to the vest. Most believe that Jalen Hurts will dress and start the Birds’ final game versus the New York Giants on Sunday. All week, we’ve been hearing that he’s trending in the right direction physically. He also took first-team reps in practice and was given the thumbs up by several of his teammates, including his long-time friend A.J. Brown. Philly seems to have thrown us a curve ball however.
Philadelphia Eagles: 4 bold predictions for Week 18 vs. Giants
The Philadelphia Eagles have not looked scary during the past two weeks. That should change in Week 18 as they welcome back Jalen Hurts and finish the regular season with a win over the New York Giants. Remember that the Giants are already in the postseason, and there’s no objectively strong motivation for them to go all-out in this game. We expect them to play their main guys sparingly. As for the Eagles, they need to win this game to secure home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. Needless to say, the stakes are pretty high for Philly. That said, let’s look at our Eagles Week 18 predictions as they take on the Giants.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes sends strong message for Damar Hamlin after Raiders win
The Kansas City Chiefs took care of business on Saturday night in an impressive blowout win against the Las Vegas Raiders. Patrick Mahomes had another impressive performance in this one, and the superstar quarterback had a special shoutout for Damar Hamlin after the victory. Mahomes admitted that it’s been a tough week for everyone in […] The post Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes sends strong message for Damar Hamlin after Raiders win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Broncos make major Sean Payton move
The Denver Broncos have made a major move in their quest towards finding a new head coach, as they have requested and received permission to interview Sean Payton, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Broncos cannot conduct any in-person interviews with Payton until January 17. Meanwhile, the Saints and Broncos have yet to agree to […] The post Rumor: Broncos make major Sean Payton move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers best, worst-case scenarios for NFL Wild Card round opponent
The NFL season is coming down to the wire, so every result can seriously affect the postseason picture. That is the case for the San Francisco 49ers, who will close out the regular season by hosting the Arizona Cardinals at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday. At 12-4 and already owning...
Jaguars fans react to Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville ending playoff drought
The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally made it back to the NFL playoffs. After a half-decade of futility, the Jags are returning to the postseason field. They clinched the AFC South crown after a down-to-the-wire win against the Tennessee Titans. This will be Jacksonville’s first playoff appearance since the 2017 season. Naturally, fans were amazed at this feat, especially after that… dumpster fire of a season under Urban Meyer.
Panthers-Saints goes off the rails as D’Onta Foreman, Marcus Davenport throw punches
Things got heated during the second half of the New Orleans Saints-Carolina Panthers game in Week 18 on Sunday. Panthers r running back D’Onta Foreman and Saints defensive lineman Marcus Davenport were ejected from the game in the third quarter after exchanging punches right in front of the referees. In a wild exchange early into the third quarter, Davenport and Foreman exchanged words and then punches in a quick altercation that resulted in both players getting tossed.
3 bold predictions for Jaguars in NFL Playoffs after Week 18 win vs. Titans
Imagine saying this at the start of the season: the Jacksonville Jaguars are going to the NFL Playoffs. No need to imagine anymore, as Jacksonville clinched the AFC South by defeating the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night in Week 18 action. Everyone already knows about the Jaguars’ remarkable turnaround, but it really can’t be overstated just how impressive it is.
Zac Taylor gets brutally honest on NFL’s proposed playoff changes
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor shared his thoughts on the NFL’s proposed AFC playoff changes after Monday’s game against the Buffalo Bills was cancelled and ruled a no contest, Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer wrote in a Friday tweet. “It’s opportunities lost for us,” Zac Taylor...
NFL Odds: Giants vs. Eagles prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/8/2023
The New York Giants will conclude their regular season by taking on their division rival Philadelphia Eagles in a Sunday afternoon matchup at Lincoln Financial Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Giants-Eagles prediction and pick, laid out below.
Dolphins clinch final AFC playoff spot with last-minute field goal vs. Jets
The Miami Dolphins are headed to the NFL Playoffs. Despite the offensive struggles in Week 18 against the New York Jets, the Dolphins clinched a playoff berth after edging out an 11-6 victory in a scoreline more closely resembling a baseball game than a playoff-berth-deciding NFL game. The Dolphins overcame a recent five-game losing streak and managed to get the crucial win in their regular-season finale, courtesy of a 50-yard field goal from kicker Jason Sanders, who provided Miami with nine of its 11 points on Sunday.
Pats prove they're not playoff-worthy with season finale vs. Bills
BOSTON -- By several measures, Sunday was the best showing of the season for the New England Patriots. And, considering the performance came in a 12-point loss, that is quite telling.They scored 23 offensive points, they converted third and fourth downs, they capitalized on red zone trips, and they looked actually capable of competing with a top-tier NFL team. For a while, anyway.In the end, the Patriots showed they weren't good enough to really go toe-to-toe with the Bills, proving they weren't really worthy of securing a spot in the AFC playoffs.Their kickoff team was so bad that it resorted...
Lakers make major Austin Reaves decision, gets set to add player to roster
The Los Angeles Lakers have been sitting on an open roster spot since waiving Matt Ryan in late November. With a razor-thin squad around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers need every bit of help they can get. Thus, it’s no surprise that the Lakers are throwing darts on the 10-day contract wall to see what sticks, all the while making crucial decisions on the contracts of Austin Reaves and Wenyen Gabriel.
Cameron Jordan disgusted at notion of playing for Browns and fans aren’t happy
Cameron Jordan may have just hit a nerve with the Cleveland Browns fanbase. The star New Orleans Saints defensive lineman and noted iron man responded to a question posed by a fan on Twitter about potentially joining Cleveland. Jordan’s response was short, sweet, savage, and had every Browns fan seething at the Saints star.
Is Jalen Hurts playing in Week 18 vs. Giants?
The Philadelphia Eagles still haven’t locked up the No. 1 seed in the NFC just yet, so they’ll want to beat the New York Giants in Week 18 to secure that slot. Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts has missed the last two games because of a shoulder injury suffered against the Chicago Bears, but signs […] The post Is Jalen Hurts playing in Week 18 vs. Giants? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
215K+
Followers
129K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 2