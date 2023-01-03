Revisiting the Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs will have a chance to clinch the No.1 seed in the AFC when they face the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday

The Las Vegas Raiders offense was able to surprise last week with a new quarterback by putting up 34 points and 500 total yards on the NFL's top-rated defense.

For the last game of the season, the pride of their defense will be tested against the league's top-rated offense in the Kansas City Chiefs.

No.1 in the NFL in both points and total yards per game, the Chiefs put whatever concerns people had about the impact of wide receiver Tyreek Hill to bed long ago.

QB Patrick Mahomes has put together arguably the best season of his career with over 5,000 passing yards and 40 touchdowns.

Tight end Travis Kelce is still by way and away the best at his position, and have settled on a successful duo at running back with Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon.

Defensively, the Chiefs remain 20th in the NFL in points allowed, the same ranking they had in their first meeting with the Raiders.

What the Raiders didn't have to face earlier in the year, though, was defensive tackle Chris Jones on a hot streak.

The Pro Bowler has a sack in eight of his past nine games, and only needs one more big performance to match his career high of 15.5.

It doesn't help project the Raiders chances any better, but no one thought they'd have a chance last week, so who knows what they can pull out the hat for the season finale.

