CTBC Holding Celebrates Record-breaking Performance In 2022

CTBC Holding has outperformed itself, setting a record by winning 290 major accolades in 2022. The achievements include winning seven Taiwan Banking and Finance Best Practice Awards and CTBC Holding President James Chen was also the first Taiwanese business leader that has been named Asia-Pacific CEO of the Year by International Data Corp (IDC), a leading global analytical company specializing in information technology market research. In terms of credit rating, Moody’s Investors Service has affirmed the ratings of CTBC Financial and CTBC Bank at A3 and A1, respectively, maintaining CTBC Holding’s place as a top brand in terms of business quality and professional competence.

CTBC Holding President James Chen said that CTBC had been ahead of the curve in adopting new initiatives and offering a comprehensive suite of financial services through integrating resources from its subsidiaries to serve the needs of customers. It is also worth mentioning that the operating performance of CTBC Bank remained stable throughout 2022, and it was the only bank that met the capital surcharge requirement for Taiwan’s domestic systemically important banks (D-SIBs) before 2025, occupying the leading position in Taiwan’s banking industry.

Of the 290 awards won by CTBC Holding, it includes 41 prestigious international and regional awards; while CTBC bank showed outstanding performance by taking home over 180 awards. The bank also won the awards for Renewable Energy M&A Deal of the Year, Global as well as Global Finance’s Sustainable Finance Awards. In addition, CTBC has for a long time been committed to innovation in digital finance, thus implementing the concept of “Phygital Banking” at 152 branches across Taiwan in response to the demand for digital financial services in the post-pandemic era.

As a member of the Alliance of Sustainable Finance Pioneers, CTBC Holding is committed to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set forth by the United Nations and promoting sustainable development in Taiwan. Furthermore, in 2022, the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) have once again selected CTBC Holding as a component of the DJSI World Index and listed it on the DJSI Emerging Markets Index for the seventh consecutive year. In the future, CTBC Holding will continue to uphold the brand spirit of “We are family” and strive to provide the best financial services to customers.

