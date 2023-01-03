ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Dell, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
NBC Bay Area

M3.5 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Coast Near Eureka

A preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck Friday morning on the Northern California coast near Eureka, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 4:27 a.m. and was centered about 8 miles south-southwest of Eureka in Humboldt County, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Hundreds, Perhaps Thousands of Humboldt County Residents Won’t Have Their Power Restored for Another Two Weeks, According to an Estimate From PG&E

Thousands of Humboldt County residents are still without electricity days after heavy rain and high winds knocked out power across the region. While power has been restored to the vast majority of Humboldt Bay area residents who lost power on Jan. 4, many others could be left in the dark for nearly two weeks.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kymkemp.com

Current Humboldt County Road Closures

Lily Rd. at p.m. 0.20, closest cross street is Meyers Rd. due to trees across road and in power lines. Shower’s Pass Closed at Mountain View post mile 17.11 due to culvert damage. Fickle Hill Road 7600-8600 Block multiple trees down and powerlines down PG&E is on scene. Coffee...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
AOL Corp

Woman's body found in Northern California recycling facility

A woman's body was found Thursday morning in a recycling facility near the Northern California city of Eureka, according to authorities. The unidentified woman's body was found among recycling debris at the Recology recycling facility in Samoa on the northern peninsula of the Humboldt Bay, according to the Eureka Police Department.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

January 6, 2023 | Humboldt OES Recovery Update

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services, in coordination with state and local partners, continues to provide recovery resources to our community following two significant earthquakes affecting the county. CURRENT SITUATION. The Humboldt County Emergency Operations...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
kiem-tv.com

Patrick’s Point Left Devasted Due to Wednesday’s Bomb Cyclone

The recent winter storms have brought chaos and damage to many parts of our community – and tonight *hundreds of residents between Trinidad and Orick are without power – not just for a couple days – but possibly for the next two weeks. With Wednesday’s “Bomb Cyclone”...
TRINIDAD, CA
kymkemp.com

Deceased Woman Found Among Recycling at Samoa Resource Recovery Center

On January 5, 2023, at about 10:45 a.m., the Eureka Police Department was notified that a deceased female was located amongst recycling that had been transferred to the Samoa Resource Recovery Center on Vance Avenue by a Recology truck. Based on the pickup route, it is believed the female had been picked up from within the City limits of Eureka.
EUREKA, CA
North Coast Journal

Rio Dell Restaurants Reopen with Losses

A determined person could eat at every restaurant in Rio Dell in a single day. Businesses along Wildwood Avenue took losses in the aftermath of the 6.4 earthquake that hit the tiny Eel River Valley town especially hard. Beyond the damage from the quake, like damaged equipment and dining rooms, the days without power and water made it impossible for most to operate and destroyed perishables stocked in refrigerators and freezers.
RIO DELL, CA
kymkemp.com

Structure Fire in Eureka Yesterday Morning Caused $200,000 Damage

At 0647 Wednesday morning, January 4, 2023, Humboldt Bay Fire units including 3 engines, a ladder truck, and two duty chiefs, were dispatched to a structure fire in a residential structure at 2135 California Street in Eureka. The first arriving unit was quickly on scene and reported a working fire...
EUREKA, CA
lostcoastoutpost.com

Eureka Police Issue Statement on Dead Woman Found at Samoa Recycling Center

“Going Down,” Jan. 5. On January 5, 2023, at about 10:45 a.m., the Eureka Police Department was notified that a deceased female was located amongst recycling that had been transferred to the Samoa Resource Recovery Center on Vance Avenue by a Recology truck. Based on the pickup route, it is believed the female had been picked up from within the City limits of Eureka.
EUREKA, CA
kymkemp.com

Humboldt Sponsors Accepting Applications for 2023 Grant Cycle

Humboldt Sponsors, a local nonprofit, charitable organization dedicated to raising funds solely to benefit the youth of Humboldt County, is pleased to announce the 2023 grant application cycle is now open. Humboldt-based nonprofit organizations seeking funding assistance for programs serving local youth are invited to apply, including first-time and eligible...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

