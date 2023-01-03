Read full article on original website
California witness captures two 'strange lights' on Christmas DayRoger MarshFerndale, CA
40 California Post Offices Close Because of Earthquake. What Should Customers Expect?Ty D.California State
40 Northern California-Based USPS Branches Temporarily Closed Due to Humboldt Earthquake RepercussionsJoel EisenbergHumboldt County, CA
kymkemp.com
Tree lands on Beverly Drive house, kills utilities for Pneumonia Gulch: Mad River Union
SUNNY BRAE – Tall trees swaying alarmingly in high winds gave up one of their number Saturday evening, as a redwood tree crashed into a home at 1551 Beverly Drive. The tree appeared to cleave part of a bedroom from the house, leaving the severed portion listing at an odd angle. No injuries were reported.
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 11:32 a.m.] What to Know Before You Go: Highway Overview
If you have to travel, here’s a breakdown of what we know. (Most information below is from Caltrans’ Quick Map. If you are heading to Oregon, check their similar site. If you are heading to Nevada, check their similar site.) Interstate 5: Open but travel is not recommended...
North Coast Journal
UPDATE: 101 Reopened at Last Chance In Del Norte, Numerous Humboldt Roadways Remain Closed
Crews have cleared the slide at Last Chance Grade in Del Norte County and U.S. Highway 101 is now back open, Caltrans reports. A slide has closed U.S. Highway 101 at Last Chance Grade in Del Norte County, with no current estimated time of reopening, according to Caltrans. Crews are...
California witness captures two 'strange lights' on Christmas Day
A California witness at Ferndale reported capturing two “strange lights” in a Christmas Day photograph at 5:32 p.m. on December 25, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
kymkemp.com
Flash Flood Watch for the Area of the August Complex in Parts of Trinity County and Mendocino County
According to the National Weather Service in Eureka at 10:55 a.m., “A flash flood watch has been issued for the August Complex in southern Trinity county and northeast Mendocino county from 4pm Saturday through 7am Sunday. This highlights the potential for Debris Flow in heavy rain and thunderstorms.”. The...
NBC Bay Area
M3.5 Earthquake Shakes Northern California Coast Near Eureka
A preliminary 3.5 magnitude earthquake struck Friday morning on the Northern California coast near Eureka, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 4:27 a.m. and was centered about 8 miles south-southwest of Eureka in Humboldt County, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Hundreds, Perhaps Thousands of Humboldt County Residents Won’t Have Their Power Restored for Another Two Weeks, According to an Estimate From PG&E
Thousands of Humboldt County residents are still without electricity days after heavy rain and high winds knocked out power across the region. While power has been restored to the vast majority of Humboldt Bay area residents who lost power on Jan. 4, many others could be left in the dark for nearly two weeks.
kymkemp.com
Current Humboldt County Road Closures
Lily Rd. at p.m. 0.20, closest cross street is Meyers Rd. due to trees across road and in power lines. Shower’s Pass Closed at Mountain View post mile 17.11 due to culvert damage. Fickle Hill Road 7600-8600 Block multiple trees down and powerlines down PG&E is on scene. Coffee...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt County Residents Impacted by the Earthquakes Get Dedicated Long-Term Recovery Line
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency:. Humboldt County has established a call center to assist local residents experiencing a loss of housing related to the December 20 and January 1 earthquakes. The Long-Term Recovery Line, at 707-441-5000, is available Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.,...
AOL Corp
Woman's body found in Northern California recycling facility
A woman's body was found Thursday morning in a recycling facility near the Northern California city of Eureka, according to authorities. The unidentified woman's body was found among recycling debris at the Recology recycling facility in Samoa on the northern peninsula of the Humboldt Bay, according to the Eureka Police Department.
kymkemp.com
January 6, 2023 | Humboldt OES Recovery Update
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services, in coordination with state and local partners, continues to provide recovery resources to our community following two significant earthquakes affecting the county. CURRENT SITUATION. The Humboldt County Emergency Operations...
kiem-tv.com
Patrick’s Point Left Devasted Due to Wednesday’s Bomb Cyclone
The recent winter storms have brought chaos and damage to many parts of our community – and tonight *hundreds of residents between Trinidad and Orick are without power – not just for a couple days – but possibly for the next two weeks. With Wednesday’s “Bomb Cyclone”...
kymkemp.com
Deceased Woman Found Among Recycling at Samoa Resource Recovery Center
On January 5, 2023, at about 10:45 a.m., the Eureka Police Department was notified that a deceased female was located amongst recycling that had been transferred to the Samoa Resource Recovery Center on Vance Avenue by a Recology truck. Based on the pickup route, it is believed the female had been picked up from within the City limits of Eureka.
North Coast Journal
Rio Dell Restaurants Reopen with Losses
A determined person could eat at every restaurant in Rio Dell in a single day. Businesses along Wildwood Avenue took losses in the aftermath of the 6.4 earthquake that hit the tiny Eel River Valley town especially hard. Beyond the damage from the quake, like damaged equipment and dining rooms, the days without power and water made it impossible for most to operate and destroyed perishables stocked in refrigerators and freezers.
kymkemp.com
Arcata House Partnership’s (AHP) Extreme Weather Shelter Is Up, Protecting Unhoused Individuals
Article courtesy of the Mad River Union. As major rainstorms batter the breadth of California this week, Arcata House Partnership’s (AHP) Extreme Weather Shelter is up, running and protecting unhoused individuals. Located at The Grove, AHP’s new, 60-bed, permanent supportive housing complex in Valley West, the shelter housed 31...
kymkemp.com
Structure Fire in Eureka Yesterday Morning Caused $200,000 Damage
At 0647 Wednesday morning, January 4, 2023, Humboldt Bay Fire units including 3 engines, a ladder truck, and two duty chiefs, were dispatched to a structure fire in a residential structure at 2135 California Street in Eureka. The first arriving unit was quickly on scene and reported a working fire...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Eureka Police Issue Statement on Dead Woman Found at Samoa Recycling Center
“Going Down,” Jan. 5. On January 5, 2023, at about 10:45 a.m., the Eureka Police Department was notified that a deceased female was located amongst recycling that had been transferred to the Samoa Resource Recovery Center on Vance Avenue by a Recology truck. Based on the pickup route, it is believed the female had been picked up from within the City limits of Eureka.
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Sponsors Accepting Applications for 2023 Grant Cycle
Humboldt Sponsors, a local nonprofit, charitable organization dedicated to raising funds solely to benefit the youth of Humboldt County, is pleased to announce the 2023 grant application cycle is now open. Humboldt-based nonprofit organizations seeking funding assistance for programs serving local youth are invited to apply, including first-time and eligible...
