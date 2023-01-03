A determined person could eat at every restaurant in Rio Dell in a single day. Businesses along Wildwood Avenue took losses in the aftermath of the 6.4 earthquake that hit the tiny Eel River Valley town especially hard. Beyond the damage from the quake, like damaged equipment and dining rooms, the days without power and water made it impossible for most to operate and destroyed perishables stocked in refrigerators and freezers.

