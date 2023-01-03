ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 27

Heather T
5d ago

In fairness, people with higher incomes contributed more in taxes and should be entitled to higher refunds based on % of non exemptable taxes paid in. The highest earners (i.e. rich) have more options for exemptions and loop holes than the middle and lower class earners. The middle class earners are the ones getting screwed. Incomes are too high or too low for the majority of tax breaks. Someone making 30k a year shouldn't have the exact refund as someone making 100k a year. Democrats are hell bent on destroying the middle class which is where the majority of their tax revenue is actually coming from.

Reply(5)
9
Jared Kennedy
5d ago

how rediculous. state income tax was reduced 0.25% while car reg fees and everything else increased.

Reply(1)
15
Dan Harper
5d ago

Let’s do something that makes sense, oh no we won’t become rich doing that, like repealing that stupid, destructive “cage free egg law. Follow the money!! Guarantee these Tyrants in Denver are getting their palms greased.

Reply
4
Related
R.A. Heim

Many Colorado residents to receive up to $1,500 by the end of January

If you live and file taxes in Colorado, you could be getting a nice surprise as we kick of 2023. Many Colorado residents have already received this money, but thousands of individuals and couples have still not yet received this payment. The Colorado Cash Back program gives taxpayers a payment of $750 by Jan. 31. If you file jointly, you will be receiving $1,500. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) signed the law on May 23 of this year to return money to taxpayers, with the intent for the payment to be $400 for individuals and $800 for couples. However, the amount was increased due to excess state revenue, according to Colorado's Department of Revenue.
COLORADO STATE
arkvalleyvoice.com

A Conversation with Colorado House Speaker-elect Julie McCluskie

This week, ahead of the 2023 Colorado legislative session which begins on Monday, Jan. 9, Ark Valley Voice participated in a Western Slope media gathering with House Speaker-elect Julie McCluskie, who represents House District 13, which includes Chaffee, Summit, Lake Grant, and Park counties; an area that is designated rural or rural-resort land.
COLORADO STATE
Blogging Big Blue

Taxpayers will receive tax rebates of up to $1,500 in 26 days!

The Colorado Cash Back program will provide $750 to those who file their 2021 tax rebates by October 17, 2021. Eligible couples will earn $1,500. In May, Gov. Jared Polis approved a bill to restore money to taxpayers. Originally, the payout was planned to be $400 for individuals and $800 for couples. According to Colorado’s Department of Revenue, the amount was increased due to an increase in state revenues.
COLORADO STATE
Washington Examiner

Colorado settles GAP fee case with credit unions for $4M

(The Center Square) – Coloradans who were to guaranteed automobile protection fee refunds from two credit unions will get $4 million in refunds from a recent settlement, Attorney General Phil Weiser's office announced. The settlement announcement comes following a state investigation revealing Bellco and Canvas credit unions were not...
COLORADO STATE
proclaimerscv.com

$1,500 Tax Rebates Will Be Sent To Residents in Colorado in 26 Days

There is less than a month before people who resides in Colorado who have filed their 2021 taxes get their government support with some extra money for them. the Colorado Cash Back program will lend taxpayers who issued their 2021 taxes by the 17th of October by the 31st of January. Qualified married couples will receive $1,500.
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Unpaid wages, injuries: The dark side of a celebrated Colorado mushroom farm known for helping migrants

ALAMOSA — For decades, a mushroom farm in the San Luis Valley was celebrated as a major employer that gave an economic future to Guatemalans who fled civil war in the 1980s. Its manager, Baljit Nanda, was described as a “mushroom magnate.” Button, crimini and portobello mushrooms — grown, plucked and packaged by migrant workers laboring in a 10-acre metal warehouse northeast of Alamosa — were sold to grocery stores like Whole Foods and King Soopers.
ALAMOSA, CO
R.A. Heim

Expect higher Social Security payments in Colorado starting this week

I don't have to tell you that inflation is hitting Colorado really hard. Residents are paying hundreds of dollars more⁠—as much as $1,000 dollars more per household⁠—each month for some individuals in Colorado. (source) Thankfully, here's some great news that will help an estimated 70 million Americans with the sting of inflation. On average, Social Security benefits are increasing by $1,680 which comes out to $140 more per month for eligible recipients.
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Opinion: New state bag law will benefit the environment and our health

The new fee on disposable bags and phasing out single-use plastic bags next year will help protect Colorado’s environment and public health by slowing the ever-worsening plastic pollution crisis. Learning more about the problem with single-use plastic bags underscores the significance of this proven policy solution. Some of the problems with single-use plastics include:
COLORADO STATE
kubcgold.com

News fees for Colorado 2023 Round Two

Fees in Colorado are on the rise this January 2023. I talked last week about the plastic bag fees of 10 cents, and the water and sewer rates up 5 percent. But there is more to add to the list every day. Eggs are a big one. The current shortage of eggs which is affecting the supply and driving up prices is due to an outbreak of the Avian Flu.
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Deadline nears for correcting Colorado locations with terrible broadband service

Barry Goldberg, who lives in Bayfield, jumped at the opportunity to tell the federal government how terribly slow his internet was, at 10 Mbps down, 1 Mbps up. But after searching for his home address on the new preliminary national broadband map, his southwestern Colorado neighborhood didn’t even show up. Instead, a virtual pin stuck in an empty gray area showed “No location data.”
COLORADO STATE
denverite.com

Gov. Polis says migrants will no longer be bused to Chicago or NYC

Colorado will no longer bus migrants from Denver to Chicago or New York City after this weekend, Gov. Jared Polis’ office announced Saturday afternoon. In a release, Polis’ office stated that there are no more buses scheduled for migrants from Denver to Chicago at this time and the final chartered transportation to New York City will take place on Sunday.
DENVER, CO
coloradosun.com

Colorado disability rights activist Wade Blank triggers a revolution

With Michael Patrick Smith, the Gang of Nineteen, and Jennifer Keelan. Down with the establishment! The hippies got that right. The Rev. Wade Blank is angry. Years of letters, petitions, meetings and courtrooms have gotten his people zero justice. The revolution starts today. Wade sets down his morning coffee, picks...
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

From historical roots, Joan Jacobson mashed up biography, fantasy and travel guide

Joan Jacobson began her professional career at a small newspaper in Minnesota but eventually moved to advertising, public relations and freelancing before writing briefs and motions for a law firm. From there she turned to fiction and nonfiction books. Jacobson is a member of the Denver Woman’s Press Club, History Colorado and the Colorado Authors League.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy