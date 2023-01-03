In fairness, people with higher incomes contributed more in taxes and should be entitled to higher refunds based on % of non exemptable taxes paid in. The highest earners (i.e. rich) have more options for exemptions and loop holes than the middle and lower class earners. The middle class earners are the ones getting screwed. Incomes are too high or too low for the majority of tax breaks. Someone making 30k a year shouldn't have the exact refund as someone making 100k a year. Democrats are hell bent on destroying the middle class which is where the majority of their tax revenue is actually coming from.
how rediculous. state income tax was reduced 0.25% while car reg fees and everything else increased.
Let’s do something that makes sense, oh no we won’t become rich doing that, like repealing that stupid, destructive “cage free egg law. Follow the money!! Guarantee these Tyrants in Denver are getting their palms greased.
