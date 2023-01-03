ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, NC

bladenonline.com

JV Boys Basketball: East Bladen 27, West Bladen 13

ELIZABETHTOWN – Shannon Hankins and Tevin McLean keyed a 13-2 3rd quarter surge that carried East Bladen to a 27-13 Southeastern Athletic Conference jayvee boys basketball victory over West Bladen Friday. The Knights led 11-8 at halftime, but Hankins’ 3-point play tied the game and a Hankins lay-up vaulted...
bladenonline.com

3 Things To Know For Saturday

Here are three things to know for Saturday, Jan. 7:. 1. Black Bear: Today, 10 a.m., Jones Lake State Park, 4117 NC 242 North, Elizabethtown. Join a park ranger for a discussion about Jones Lake’s largest mammal. Information: 910-588-4550. (READ MORE) 2. Teen YA Book Club: Monday, 4-5 p.m.,...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WBTW News13

$2 million Powerball ticket sold at Dillon store

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold in Dillon, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. The ticket in Monday night’s drawing was sold at the Savers No. 1 store at 200 Highway 301 N. in Dillon, the lottery said. It matched all five white ball numbers drawn but not […]
DILLON, SC
WBTW News13

Man shot to death in Lumberton, police say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — An unresponsive man found in the road Thursday evening by Lumberton police had been shot multiple times, police said. Officers found the man shortly before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Carver and Edgewood streets after they were dispatched to investigate a report of gunshots in the area, police said. He […]
LUMBERTON, NC
bladenonline.com

NCDMV Closes License Plate Agency in Southport

ROCKY MOUNT – The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles on Friday closed a license plate agency in Southport. The current agency, located at 4831 Port Loop Rd., Unit 105, was closed following the discovery of several contract violations. In North Carolina, NCDMV oversees license plate agencies, but the agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments. The Southport agency had been operated by Vera Martin since 2008.
SOUTHPORT, NC
bladenonline.com

3 Things To Know For Sunday

1. Elwell Ferry Closed: It’s because of high water from recent rains. The ferry is scheduled to reopen Monday, Jan. 9 at 7 a.m. 2. Oyster Roast: Thursday, Trinity Methodist Church, 910 W. Broad St., Elizabethtown. Two seatings at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 each and may be purchased at the church office or Bladen Builders.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
wpde.com

3 killed in Scotland County crash on New Year's Eve

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Three people died in a crash on New Year's Eve on U.S. Highway 501 in Scotland County, according to Trooper R.A. Rogers with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Rogers said a Nissan ran off the road to the right, overcorrected and hit a BMW. He...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
bladenonline.com

First Baby of 2023 at Cape Fear Valley Health

FAYETTEVILLE, NC – January 1, 2023 – Stiles George McGee was the first baby of 2023 born at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, NC. The son of Tayvon McGee and Briana Esquilin of Fayetteville, Stiles was born at 2:25 a.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Stiles weighed 7 lbs. 8 oz and was 20.5 inches long.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WRAL

Man found dead outside Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel

A statement from Smithfield Foods said that there was an ammonia release in a refrigerated section of the facility around 1 a.m. The release prompted an evacuation. A statement from Smithfield Foods said that there was an ammonia release in a refrigerated section of the facility around 1 a.m. The release prompted an evacuation.
TAR HEEL, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Food program offers $500 for older adults

EASTERN NC — People over the age of 60 may find a bit of relief in the new year through a region-wide food assistance program. The Eastern Carolina Council Area Agency on Aging (ECCAAA) is now providing $500 reimbursements for food items. According to the agency's website, seniors aged...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

2 arrested after Horry County investigation into criminal activity in Little River due to community complaints

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were arrested and more are expected to be charged after an Horry County investigation into criminal activity began in early 2022 due to “numerous community complaints,” according to the Horry County Police Department. The investigation began after community members were concerned about gunfire, drug activity, excessive traffic and […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC

