Couch Potato: Can There Be A 7-Game East-West Boys Basketball Series?
Wow! Wow! Wow! What a night for high school basketball in Bladen County. Rivals West Bladen and East Bladen squaring off in three games inside a 1,200 seat East Bladen gymnasium that was packed before the start of the varsity girls game. The combined records of the four varsity teams was 37-8.
JV Boys Basketball: East Bladen 27, West Bladen 13
ELIZABETHTOWN – Shannon Hankins and Tevin McLean keyed a 13-2 3rd quarter surge that carried East Bladen to a 27-13 Southeastern Athletic Conference jayvee boys basketball victory over West Bladen Friday. The Knights led 11-8 at halftime, but Hankins’ 3-point play tied the game and a Hankins lay-up vaulted...
3 Things To Know For Saturday
Here are three things to know for Saturday, Jan. 7:. 1. Black Bear: Today, 10 a.m., Jones Lake State Park, 4117 NC 242 North, Elizabethtown. Join a park ranger for a discussion about Jones Lake’s largest mammal. Information: 910-588-4550. (READ MORE) 2. Teen YA Book Club: Monday, 4-5 p.m.,...
$2 million Powerball ticket sold at Dillon store
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold in Dillon, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. The ticket in Monday night’s drawing was sold at the Savers No. 1 store at 200 Highway 301 N. in Dillon, the lottery said. It matched all five white ball numbers drawn but not […]
Man shot to death in Lumberton, police say
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — An unresponsive man found in the road Thursday evening by Lumberton police had been shot multiple times, police said. Officers found the man shortly before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Carver and Edgewood streets after they were dispatched to investigate a report of gunshots in the area, police said. He […]
NCDMV Closes License Plate Agency in Southport
ROCKY MOUNT – The N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles on Friday closed a license plate agency in Southport. The current agency, located at 4831 Port Loop Rd., Unit 105, was closed following the discovery of several contract violations. In North Carolina, NCDMV oversees license plate agencies, but the agencies are managed by private businesses or local governments. The Southport agency had been operated by Vera Martin since 2008.
3 Things To Know For Sunday
1. Elwell Ferry Closed: It’s because of high water from recent rains. The ferry is scheduled to reopen Monday, Jan. 9 at 7 a.m. 2. Oyster Roast: Thursday, Trinity Methodist Church, 910 W. Broad St., Elizabethtown. Two seatings at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 each and may be purchased at the church office or Bladen Builders.
3 killed in Scotland County crash on New Year's Eve
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Three people died in a crash on New Year's Eve on U.S. Highway 501 in Scotland County, according to Trooper R.A. Rogers with North Carolina Highway Patrol. Rogers said a Nissan ran off the road to the right, overcorrected and hit a BMW. He...
Deputies look for suspect after man shot at Scotland County home
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are looking for a suspect after a man was shot in the arm and leg Tuesday night at a home in Scotland County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were called at about 11 p.m. to investigate a domestic dispute and found the man in the home with gunshot […]
Lane reopens on I-40 near Kings Grant after being closed for significant drug investigation
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One of the eastbound lanes on I-40 from Exit 418 to Exit 420 has been reopened following a significant vice and narcotics investigation. According to a New Hanover County Sheriff spokesperson, one person has been arrested. This is a developing story that will be updated as...
First Baby of 2023 at Cape Fear Valley Health
FAYETTEVILLE, NC – January 1, 2023 – Stiles George McGee was the first baby of 2023 born at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in Fayetteville, NC. The son of Tayvon McGee and Briana Esquilin of Fayetteville, Stiles was born at 2:25 a.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2023. Stiles weighed 7 lbs. 8 oz and was 20.5 inches long.
Who stole this trailer in Fayetteville? Deputies looking for driver of this red Chevy truck
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County authorities are looking for the person who stole a trailer in Fayetteville two weeks ago. Sheriff Ennis Wright on Tuesday released an image of the red or burgundy Chevrolet S-10 that authorities believe was driven by the person who stole the trailer Dec. 19.
“Lake Water Restoration Project” Update, Sewer Improvement Project, and Land Acquisition on Agenda for White Lake Commissioners
The Town of White Lake Board of Commissioners will hold a meeting on January 10, 2023 at 7 pm. Town Clerk, Pat Kennedy-Taylor, released agenda items for the meeting to be held at the Town Hall building. On the agenda are important topics. There will be a “Lake Water Restoration...
Big storm with wind, rain to blow through Robeson County
Staff report LUMBERTON — A strong weather system is expected to blow through Robeson County early Wednesday, according to the
Fayetteville man wanted after 1 killed while breaking up fight between women, police say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man wanted in a South Carolina murder this weekend is from Fayetteville, according to police. Sumter police say Channing Goodman, 46, was killed in a shooting around 7 p.m., New Year’s Eve. Sumter, South Carolina, which is west of Columbia and about 2...
Man found dead outside Smithfield Foods plant in Tar Heel
A statement from Smithfield Foods said that there was an ammonia release in a refrigerated section of the facility around 1 a.m. The release prompted an evacuation. A statement from Smithfield Foods said that there was an ammonia release in a refrigerated section of the facility around 1 a.m. The release prompted an evacuation.
Food program offers $500 for older adults
EASTERN NC — People over the age of 60 may find a bit of relief in the new year through a region-wide food assistance program. The Eastern Carolina Council Area Agency on Aging (ECCAAA) is now providing $500 reimbursements for food items. According to the agency's website, seniors aged...
The Best North Carolina Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'
Mashed found 50 of Guy Fieri's favorite spots featured on his hit show.
2 arrested after Horry County investigation into criminal activity in Little River due to community complaints
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were arrested and more are expected to be charged after an Horry County investigation into criminal activity began in early 2022 due to “numerous community complaints,” according to the Horry County Police Department. The investigation began after community members were concerned about gunfire, drug activity, excessive traffic and […]
