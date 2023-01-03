ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Lady Bulldogs Fall to No. 1 South Carolina

By UGA Sports Communications
 5 days ago
ATHENS – The No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks defeated the University of Georgia women’s basketball team, 68-51, in the Lady Bulldogs’ SEC home opener in Stegeman Coliseum Monday evening before 6,225 spectators.

Fifth-year guard/forward Audrey Warren led the Lady Bulldogs in scoring, registering her sixth doble-digit performance of the season, with 12 points and a pair of rebounds. Fifth-year forward Brittney Smith followed with 10 points and two steals. Senior forward Javyn Nicholson led Georgia in rebounding with eight boards and collected 10 points. Senior guard Alisha Lewis fueled the Georgia offense with a team-leading five steals.

“Clog the paint,” Georgia head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson said following the game. “The number one player in the country, I mean we held her to four points. That’s amazing. We really got beat by one kid, Zia Cooke. She just got hot. She’s got really hot. I don’t know if you’ve watched any of their other games, but nobody guards any of them on the perimeter. I thought our post players did a really good job. If Aliyah Boston only has four points, that’s a really good job. Kamilla (Cardoso), she only had eight points. They both average a lot, so we held two of their go-to players down. Zia Cooke just got loose and started to get comfortable.”

Warren opened the game by tallying her 15th three-pointer of the season to fuel a 7-2 lead for the Lady Bulldogs. Georgia attacked the basket, going 4-for-4 in the paint. The Lady Bulldogs forced five Gamecock turnovers, holding South Carolina to a 13-11 deficit, the third time this season the Gamecocks have recorded a season-low in scoring.

South Carolina knotted the game at 13-13 at the start of the second quarter with a fastbreak layup. The score was not tied for long before Warren ripped her second basket from behind the arch to regain the Georgia lead. The Lady Bulldogs and the Gamecocks began to trade baskets, but South Carolina was unable to get within three points of Georgia for the remainder of the half. The Lady Bulldogs held the Gamecocks to 29% from the field, only the second time this season South Carolina has been held to less than 30% in the first half of play as Georgia took a 29-26 lead into the locker room at the half.

The Gamecocks inched closer to the Lady Bulldogs, cutting Georgia’s lead to one point midway through the third quarter. A three-pointer off a 9-0 run from the Gamecocks gave South Carolina its first lead of the game, 35-33, with five minutes remaining in the quarter. The Gamecocks held their lead and took a seven-point advantage, 47-40, into the final quarter.

South Carolina used the fourth quarter to extend its lead. Uncontested scoring runs allowed the Gamecocks to remain ahead and finish the game, 68-51.

The Lady Bulldogs return to the court Thursday, Jan. 5 when they play host to Kentucky. The matchup against the Wildcats will tip off at 7 p.m. and be aired on SEC Network+.

