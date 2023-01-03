Read full article on original website
How much Cristiano Ronaldo turned down in Brazil to move to Saudi Arabia
Corinthians made an offer to take Cristiano Ronaldo to Brazil, club president Duilio Monteiro Alves has revealed.
Romeo Beckham joins Premier League club on loan
Romeo Beckham, the son of former England captain David Beckham, has completed a January loan to Brentford from Inter Miami until the end of the season. Beckham will be part of the club’s B team in the hope of taking his game to the next level. He had already been training with the Bees since December, with North American clubs currently between seasons, and sufficiently impressed to earn himself a more formal contract until summer.
MATCHDAY: Arsenal looks to set up Man City meeting in FA Cup
Premier League leader Arsenal begins its FA Cup campaign at third-tier Oxford United in the final match of the third round
Cristiano Ronaldo left out of Al Nassr squad to face Al Tai
Cristiano Ronaldo was left out of the Al Nassr squad to face Al Tai.
Barcelona predicted lineup vs Atletico Madrid - La Liga
Barcelona's predicted starting XI for their La Liga meeting with Atletico Madrid
Who won the first FA Cup?
The FA Cup third round is almost upon us, but who won the first ever FA Cup?
Pep Guardiola urges Chelsea to give Graham Potter time
Graham Potter at least has an ally in Man City boss Pep Guardiola, who has urged Chelsea owner Todd Boehly to stick with the former Brighton boss.
Liverpool, Real Madrid and Man City await Jude Bellingham decision
Liverpool, Real Madrid and Manchester City await the decision of Jude Bellingham after he holds talks with Borussia Dortmund about his future.
Jurgen Klopp defends Alisson after FA Cup howler in Wolves draw
Jurgen Klopp defends Alisson after his mistake in the FA Cup draw with Wolves.
Azzedine Ounahi: Napoli make rival bid for Leicester target
Napoli have made an offer to sign Morocco World Cup star Azzedine Ounahi, sources have told 90min.
Transfer rumours: Atletico's Felix demands; Man Utd move for Weghorst
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Joao Felix, Marcus Thuram, Josko Gvardiol, Wout Weghorst and more.
Karim Benzema moves level with Real Madrid legend in La Liga scoring charts
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema equalled Alfredo Di Stefano's record of 227 La Liga goals against Villarreal
Villarreal vs Real Madrid - La Liga: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Villarreal vs Real Madrid in La Liga, with TV and live stream details, team news, predicted lineups and score prediction.
How many Liverpool games will Virgil van Dijk miss with hamstring injury
How many and which Liverpool games will Virgil van Dijk miss because of a hamstring injury?
Erik ten Hag jokingly asks for 'pennies' to sign Kylian Mbappe & Jude Bellingham
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been filmed signing autographs for children and facing questions from them regarding the possible signings of Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham.
Ousmane Dembele gives definitive response to PSG interest
Ousmane Dembele has spoken out amid reported interest from PSG.
Inter braced for January interest in Milan Skriniar
Inter are expecting to receive January interest in centre-back Milan Skriniar.
Mikel Arteta makes admission over Arsenal's Mykhaylo Mudryk negotiations
Mikel Arteta discusses Arsenal interest in Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk.
Everton Confirm Capture of Arsenal Winger Alex Iwobi on 5-Year Deal
Everton have confirmed the signing of Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi on an x-year deal, after the Nigerian agreed personal terms with the club on transfer deadline day.
Virgil van Dijk opens up on 'honest' transfer talks with Cody Gakpo
Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has again played down his role in the club's recruitment of Cody Gakpo, insisting he simply gave his Netherlands teammate an 'honest opinion' of the Reds.
