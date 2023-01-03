ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The US Sun

Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle

CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

League-wide support for Damar Hamlin to be on display this weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The support and love for Damar Hamlin have been evident all week, and it will be on full display across NFL stadiums this weekend. The league announced how each team can honor the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills’ safety in Week 18. Teams will have the option to...
BUFFALO, NY
Fox 19

Bars, restaurants at The Banks to support Demar Hamlin, UC Sunday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Bars and restaurants at The Banks will donate proceeds from purchased drinks before and after Sunday’s Bengals game against the Baltimore Ravens to support Demar Hamlin and the University of Cincinnati Trauma Center. Fans can also donate to Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation by scanning the QR code...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Damar Hamlin’s injury impacts football family

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A couple who are Bengals season ticket holders say that the sadness and anxiety they felt seeing Damar Hamlin’s collapse at Paycor Stadium Monday night reminded them of losing their son. Lisa Britt and her husband Tommy say they lost their 23-year-old son, Tommy Britt Jr....
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

41 photos that show Cincinnati’s response to Damar Hamlin

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There’s been little time to reflect on the last five days. Many of us haven’t had the inclination or, frankly, the emotional bandwidth. But as the week draws to a close, it’s worth recognizing a truth that still may not be fully acknowledged. Cincinnati—the city and its people—endured something historic. And as with most historic things, it was also extremely difficult.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Bengals to host Bills at Paycor next season

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Buffalo Bills will return to Paycor Stadium to face the Bengals in the 2023-24 regular season, FOX19 NOW’s Jeremy Rauch confirms. The matchup is likely to be a highly anticipated, and emotional game, given the events surrounding the latest game between the Bills and Bengals in Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy