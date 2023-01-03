Read full article on original website
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Major difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attackMargaret MinnicksCincinnati, OH
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Damar Hamlin BREAKING: New Contract Arrangement with Buffalo Bills, NFL
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
Chiefs-Bills AFC Championship site potentially revealed
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
Mac Jones-DeVante Parker Connect For 2nd TD at Bills, But Patriots' Season Ends: WATCH
With New England’s season hanging in the balance, Jones and Parker connected for the Pats’ final touchdown of the season during their Week 18 matchup with the Buffalo Bills.
League-wide support for Damar Hamlin to be on display this weekend
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The support and love for Damar Hamlin have been evident all week, and it will be on full display across NFL stadiums this weekend. The league announced how each team can honor the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills’ safety in Week 18. Teams will have the option to...
Bills vs. Dolphins in Wild Card Round: Full Look at AFC Playoff Bracket
The Buffalo Bills will officially host the Miami Dolphins in the AFC Wild Card.
Bars, restaurants at The Banks to support Demar Hamlin, UC Sunday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Bars and restaurants at The Banks will donate proceeds from purchased drinks before and after Sunday’s Bengals game against the Baltimore Ravens to support Demar Hamlin and the University of Cincinnati Trauma Center. Fans can also donate to Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation by scanning the QR code...
Damar Hamlin’s injury impacts football family
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A couple who are Bengals season ticket holders say that the sadness and anxiety they felt seeing Damar Hamlin’s collapse at Paycor Stadium Monday night reminded them of losing their son. Lisa Britt and her husband Tommy say they lost their 23-year-old son, Tommy Britt Jr....
Bears Clinch No. 1 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft
The battle for the top spot bounced back and forth between two teams on Sunday.
Report: Indianapolis turns down NFL request to host to AFC championship game
INDIANAPOLIS (KCTV/Gray News) - Indianapolis has reportedly turned down an NFL request to host this year’s AFC championship game. KCTV reports that Indianapolis was one of the multiple cities being considered by the NFL to host the AFC championship game under a proposal approved Friday by the league. However,...
NFL commissioner posts letter to fans regarding Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s progress
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -On Saturday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell posted a statement to football fans regarding Buffalo Bills’ safety Damar Hamlin’s progress since his cardiac arrest on Monday night. Goodall says that every NFL team member will be wearing “Love Damar 3″ T-shirts during warmups this weekend to show...
41 photos that show Cincinnati’s response to Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There’s been little time to reflect on the last five days. Many of us haven’t had the inclination or, frankly, the emotional bandwidth. But as the week draws to a close, it’s worth recognizing a truth that still may not be fully acknowledged. Cincinnati—the city and its people—endured something historic. And as with most historic things, it was also extremely difficult.
Bengals to host Bills at Paycor next season
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Buffalo Bills will return to Paycor Stadium to face the Bengals in the 2023-24 regular season, FOX19 NOW’s Jeremy Rauch confirms. The matchup is likely to be a highly anticipated, and emotional game, given the events surrounding the latest game between the Bills and Bengals in Cincinnati.
