Dallas, TX

Doncic scores 34 points in triple-double, Mavs beat Pelicans

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his ninth triple-double of the season, Christian Wood added 28 points and the Dallas Mavericks outlasted the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans 127-117 on Saturday night. Dallas raced to a 34-15 lead after one quarter. Wood...
Walker scores 21, leads No. 2 Houston past Cincinnati, 72-59

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jarace Walker scored a game-high 21 points, J’Wan Roberts added 14 points and 11 rebounds and No. 2 Houston defeated Cincinnati 72-59 on Sunday. The Cougars, who defeated the Bearcats in each of the last two American Athletic Conference tournaments, extended their winning streak to seven straight over their soon-to-be Big 12 Conference foe.
L.A. Lakers 136, Sacramento 134

L.A. LAKERS (136) James 14-28 8-9 37, Toscano-Anderson 2-2 0-0 4, Bryant 12-14 5-7 29, Beverley 2-3 0-0 6, Schroder 8-11 7-7 27, Gabriel 3-5 0-0 6, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Christie 1-2 0-0 2, Nunn 1-3 0-0 2, Westbrook 7-14 7-10 23. Totals 50-82 27-33 136.
Dallas 127, New Orleans 117

NEW ORLEANS (117) Marshall 9-17 5-10 24, Murphy III 3-7 0-0 7, Valanciunas 10-13 5-6 25, Alvarado 5-12 3-3 14, Jones 6-13 3-4 16, Hayes 1-4 2-4 4, Hernangomez 3-6 0-2 6, Temple 2-3 0-0 5, Daniels 0-6 0-0 0, Graham 2-7 0-2 4, Lewis Jr. 4-6 4-4 12. Totals 45-94 22-35 117.
Bucs' Brady breaks own NFL mark for completions in a season

ATLANTA (AP) — Tom Brady broke his own NFL record for most completions in a season, quickly gaining the needed nine connections in Tampa Bay's game against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Brady had a record 485 completions with the Buccaneers in 2021. The 45-year-old Brady entered Sunday's game...
Philadelphia 123, Detroit 111

PHILADELPHIA (123) Harris 5-11 2-2 12, Melton 0-5 0-0 0, Harrell 8-11 4-4 20, Harden 7-14 3-4 20, Maxey 8-18 5-6 23, Niang 5-10 1-1 14, Reed 6-7 4-4 16, Korkmaz 1-1 0-0 2, Milton 3-7 1-2 8, Thybulle 2-6 0-0 5, House Jr. 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 46-94 20-23 123.
Toronto 117, Portland 105

PORTLAND (105) Grant 4-11 5-6 14, Hart 7-12 3-3 18, Nurkic 5-9 4-6 14, Lillard 11-23 9-12 34, Simons 6-14 7-8 22, Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Watford 0-2 0-0 0, Eubanks 0-0 0-2 0, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Sharpe 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 34-76 28-37 105.

