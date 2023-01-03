ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

IMPD: Driver fleeing from police dies after crashing into pole in stolen vehicle

By Izzy Karpinski
FOX59
FOX59
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tTC1Q_0k1gjXr500

INDIANAPOLIS — A driver died overnight Tuesday while trying to flee from IMPD officers on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Police said the pursuit ended when the driver crashed into a pole at 62nd and Zionsville around 3:45 a.m.

IMPD officials said the pursuit began when an off-duty officer was going northbound on I-465 and was alerted of a vehicle going 45 miles per hour under the speed limit while straddling the shoulder of the road.

IMPD arrests man for firing shots into air on NYE; Witness detained suspect before police arrived

“The officer requested assistance from northwest district officers [who] responded and were able to determine that the vehicle was stolen from Anderson yesterday at some point,” said IMPD Lt. Shane Foley.

Officers tried to pull the car over at 71st and Zionsville, but the driver continued south on Zionsville.

The driver crashed into a signal pole at 62nd and Zionsville, and the vehicle caught on fire.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. No one else was in the car.

Debris from the crash hit a nearby house, but no one was hurt.

Police said the intersection of 62nd and Zionsville will be closed for several hours.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTHR

1 dead, 2 injured in east Indianapolis crash

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and two were injured in a crash on the east side of Indianapolis on Saturday night. The single-vehicle crash happened just before 10 p.m. near the intersection of East 32nd Street and North Emerson Avenue. IMPD said a man died at the scene....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Vehicle crashes into Lawrence home after short pursuit

LAWRENCE, Indiana — A vehicle involved in a police pursuit crashed into a Lawrence home Friday evening. The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. in the 8300 block of East 36th Place, southeast of 38th Street and Franklin Road. Investigators tell 13News the chase started when officers spotted the...
LAWRENCE, IN
WBNS 10TV Columbus

No charges for driver after 3-year-old dies in hit-and-run crash

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will not charge a driver who hit a 3-year-old child and left the scene. It happened in the parking lot of Clearwater Village Shopping Center off 82nd Street July 18. The prosecutor's office said Jyrie Mathews was bent over near a storm...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigates Sunday morning shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating several shootings that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning. Officers were called to 2915 Medford Avenue on the city's northwest side shortly after 3 a.m. to investigate a person shot there. They found a person in the neighborhood bordered by 30th Street and Kessler Boulevard who appeared to be shot. Police said he was conscious and stable when taken to the hospital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Marion Co. Prosecutor says no charges after toddler killed in hit-and-run last summer

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced that after an extensive investigation into last July’s hit-and-run death of 3-year-old Jyrie Mathews that no criminal charges will be filed against the driver. In what the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office called a “tragic vehicular death,” Jyrie Mathews was struck and killed on July 18, 2022, while […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Man dies after being taken to hospital in extreme critical condition from being trapped in home fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 70-year-old man died Saturday afternoon after being trapped inside a home fire Saturday morning. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 6:58 a.m. to the 9000 block of E. 18th Street on report of a residence fire with entrapment. This is on the city’s east side at 18th Street and North Post Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Man dies after Post Road house fire

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died after he was pulled from a house fire on the east side of Indianapolis early Saturday. Firefighters were called to the corner of Post Road and 18th Street just before 7 a.m. and found a single-story house with no visible fire outside, but heavy smoke inside.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Indy DPW employee carjacked, robbed while in city vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Department of Public Works employee was carjacked while driving a city vehicle Thursday, according to a police report from IMPD. Officers responded to the intersection of Pennsylvania Street and Puryear Street. The police report says the vehicle was recovered and a handbag was also stolen.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Man arrested after I-65 police chase

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — An Indianapolis man has been arrested after a police chase through Tippecanoe County on Interstate 65. According to police, On Wednesday night just after 7:30, ISP stopped a 2014 Nissan Altima on I-65 North near mile marker 172 for speeding. The driver then sped off as a trooper approached his car.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

1 critically wounded in east Indianapolis shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis on Saturday. Officers were called at around 1 p.m. to a shooting in the 3400 block of Grant Avenue, near the intersection of North Sherman Drive and East 34th Street.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

State police arrest 2 in road rage incident on I-69

PENDLETON, Ind. — Troopers from the Indiana State Police Pendleton Post arrested two men early Thursday after they allegedly pointed a gun with a laser sight during a road rage incident on Interstate 69. Police said 19-year-old Ty Richardson, of Indianapolis, and his passenger, 19-year-old Jaron L. Ratliff, of...
ANDERSON, IN
FOX59

2 arrested after gun pulled in I-69 road rage incident

INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were arrested on Wednesday after Indiana State Police said a gun was displayed during a case of road rage on I-69. Police said a motorist called 911 shortly after midnight to report a road rage incident on I-69 in Madison County. The caller told police someone in a minivan pointed a […]
MADISON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

FOX59

54K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy