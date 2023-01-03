IMPD: Driver fleeing from police dies after crashing into pole in stolen vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS — A driver died overnight Tuesday while trying to flee from IMPD officers on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Police said the pursuit ended when the driver crashed into a pole at 62nd and Zionsville around 3:45 a.m.

IMPD officials said the pursuit began when an off-duty officer was going northbound on I-465 and was alerted of a vehicle going 45 miles per hour under the speed limit while straddling the shoulder of the road.

“The officer requested assistance from northwest district officers [who] responded and were able to determine that the vehicle was stolen from Anderson yesterday at some point,” said IMPD Lt. Shane Foley.

Officers tried to pull the car over at 71st and Zionsville, but the driver continued south on Zionsville.

The driver crashed into a signal pole at 62nd and Zionsville, and the vehicle caught on fire.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. No one else was in the car.

Debris from the crash hit a nearby house, but no one was hurt.

Police said the intersection of 62nd and Zionsville will be closed for several hours.

