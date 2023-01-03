CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals are still flipping out over the NFL's plan to determine home-field advantage in the playoffs. Mixon referenced the NFL's decision to use a coin flip as a tiebreaker Sunday by celebrating a 1-yard touchdown run against the Baltimore Ravens by taking a coin out of his glove and flicking it. He and several teammates then kicked it on the ground.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 3 HOURS AGO