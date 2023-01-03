Mary McCartney Details Making Her Directorial Debut With Abbey Road Studios Documentary ‘If These Walls Could Sing’

Read full article on original website
Ashley Olsen marries longtime partner Louis Eisner in secret ceremony
Ashley Olsen has reportedly married her longtime partner Louis Eisner.The former child star turned fashion designer, 36, and the artist, 33, tied the knot during a secret ceremony at a private Bel Air home on 28 December, according to Page Six.The ceremony was an intimate affair, with approximately 50 attendees, as per the publication’s report.The Independent contacted Olsen’s representatives for comment.Olsen and Eisner have kept their romance private since they were rumoured to have started dating in 2017. They made their red carpet debut in September 2021 after four years together.In May 2022, Olsen sparked rumours the two may...
TMZ.com
'Eight Is Enough' Star Adam Rich Dead at 54
Adam Rich, who starred in the enormous hit, "Eight Is Enough" has died ... TMZ has learned. A family member tells TMZ ... Adam died Saturday at his L.A. area home. The family member would not reveal the cause of death, but a law enforcement source tells TMZ someone came to his home and found him lifeless. The law enforcement source adds ... this was not foul play.
SFGate
Final Predictions for Art Directors, ASC and MPSE Guild Nominations: More Love for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’?
The Art Directors Guild, American Society of Cinematographers and Motion Picture Sound Editors are three artisan organizations announcing their nominations this week. Their nominations will set the tone for the Oscar race for production design, cinematography and partly for the best sound race, now in its third year as a combined category for sound mixing and effects editing.
Morrissey Slams 'Cancel Vultures' Amidst Miley Cyrus Pulling Out Of Song
The former Smiths singer recently revealed Cyrus wanted to be taken off a collaborative single.
Harry says members of royal family have ‘gone to bed with the devil’ to help press image
Prince Harry has claimed members of the royal family had “gone to bed with the devil” to rehabilitate their image. Referring to the media as the “devil” in his latest interview, the Duke of Sussex touched on the veiled relationship between the royal family and the British tabloid press.Asked by ITV’s Tom Brandy about the duke’s love for the royal family, Harry said: “I love my father. I love my brother. I love my family. I will always do. Nothing of what I've done in this book or otherwise has ever been to any intention to harm them or...
SFGate
Black Keys, Black Crowes, Gwen Stefani Lead 2023 BeachLife Festival
The Black Keys, the Black Crowes and Gwen Stefani have been enlisted to headline the 2023 BeachLife Festival, hitting Redondo Beach, California on May 5 to 7. John Fogerty (performing the music of Creedence Clearwater Revival), Pixies, Tegan & Sara, Modest Mouse, Noah Cyrus, Mavis Staples, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Shaed, the Head and the Heart and many more will also take part when the fest returns to its beach setting.
