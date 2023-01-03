Mary McCartney Details Making Her Directorial Debut With Abbey Road Studios Documentary ‘If These Walls Could Sing’

Prince Harry has claimed members of the royal family had “gone to bed with the devil” to rehabilitate their image. Referring to the media as the “devil” in his latest interview, the Duke of Sussex touched on the veiled relationship between the royal family and the British tabloid press.Asked by ITV’s Tom Brandy about the duke’s love for the royal family, Harry said: “I love my father. I love my brother. I love my family. I will always do. Nothing of what I've done in this book or otherwise has ever been to any intention to harm them or...

35 MINUTES AGO