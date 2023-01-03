Read full article on original website
Only 1 SUV Is Declared the Best Small Luxury SUV by Car and Driver
Car and Driver ranked the best small luxury SUVs. Find out which SUV took the top spot here. The post Only 1 SUV Is Declared the Best Small Luxury SUV by Car and Driver appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Worst Compact SUV to Buy According to Car and Driver Got a Makeover
The Jeep Compass was rated the worst. What did Jeep do improve this compact SUV for 2023? The post The Worst Compact SUV to Buy According to Car and Driver Got a Makeover appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Best New Small SUV Under $30,000 Recommended by Consumer Reports SUV
When looking for the best new small SUV price matters. Here is the best option under $30,000 recommended by Consumer Reports. The post Best New Small SUV Under $30,000 Recommended by Consumer Reports SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell
Here's a look at why the Toyota Sequoia full-size SUV isn't selling well, and how it compares to the sales of other Toyota models. The post Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Best Trucks to Buy Used Under $35,000 Are From 1 Brand
The best trucks to buy used under $35,000 are the 2014 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck and the 2013 Toyota Tundra pickup truck. The post The Best Trucks to Buy Used Under $35,000 Are From 1 Brand appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
NASDAQ
Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?
Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino?
With the debut of the 2024 SS/70 Chevy Chevelle this year, what about an El Camino variant? The post Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jeep Stops Production of Popular Vehicle, Closes Factory
On July 7, 1965, President Lyndon Johnson was in the White House and "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" by the Rolling Stones was at the top of the charts. And on the same day the first car rolled off the line at the Belvidere Assembly Plant. The facility, located in...
torquenews.com
The $10 Harbor Freight Tool That Can Save You From a $1,000 Scam
Here’s a recent scam attempted on me that failed thanks to a certain level of distrust of dealership mechanics and a $10 Harbor Freight tool every car owner should own. Earlier I’ve shared with readers that in the interest of keeping peace within my family, I am not allowed to work on my spouse’s 2018 Kia. My spouse’s logic, however, determines that I am allowed to take her precious SUV to the dealership for its recommended service according to a neat little service record book they gave her upon buying the car new. Lucky me.
Cristy Lee’s Hellcat Has Been Stolen
Getting your car stolen absolutely sucks, even if your insurance company covers the complete loss with a tiny deductible. Unfortunately, if you own a Hellcat or another hot Mopar, you are a prime target of these professional thieves. Automotive TV personality Cristy Lee found this out the hard way when some criminals stole her Dodge Challenger Hellcat recently.
A student accidentally created a rechargeable battery that could last 400 years.
There's an old saying that luck happens when preparation meets opportunity.There's no better example of that than a 2016 discovery at the University of California, Irvine, by doctoral student Mya Le Thai. After playing around in the lab, she made a discovery that could lead to a rechargeable battery that could last up to 400 years. That means longer-lasting laptops and smartphones and fewer lithium ion batteries piling up in landfills.
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
The Best SUV for 2023 According to MotorTrend
MotorTrend has picked its best SUV for 2023. Here's how an EV took the title. The post The Best SUV for 2023 According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Fed-up Tesla owners say they're so sick of Elon Musk's antics that they're ditching their cars
Musk's controversial online presence is pushing some Tesla owners to ditch the brand or consider alternatives right when he needs them most.
WXIA 11 Alive
Yes, warming up your car before driving in cold weather can damage the engine
Winter is officially here — and winter storms are hitting many parts of the United States. In frigid temperatures, it’s a common practice for many drivers to let their cars warm up for a while before hitting the road. Some vehicles even have a preset feature that lets drivers start their cars remotely.
5 Reasons Why People Don’t Buy Electric Cars (and Why U.S. News Says They’re Wrong)
Here's a look at five common electric car myths that cause drivers to stay away from buying EVs, and why they're wrong, according to U.S. News. The post 5 Reasons Why People Don’t Buy Electric Cars (and Why U.S. News Says They’re Wrong) appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
game-news24.com
Elon Musks Tesla is bringing a battery charge to a ridiculous price
Tesla is known for his innovative innovation in electric cars. But the giant led by Elon Musk has just launched an unexpected product. Having a wireless charger, isn’t your car. It’s a wireless charger that can charge smartphones and other products for a dime, whereas it costs a huge sum.
MotorTrend Magazine
The Hemi LS Engine: Yes, It’s Real, and It Kicks Ass!
That's the outrage we'd expect from the Mopar faithful or perhaps even the Ford hemi guys. After all, their righteous indignation is aimed directly at a set of hemi heads sitting astride an LS short-block. Allow that to stew in its own juices for a moment or two. Then ignore...
The Best Month To Buy a Car in 2023
The year 2022 was interesting for the auto industry. New car sticker prices were sent soaring due to chip and supply shortages for critical materials needed to build vehicles. In fact, prices were up...
The Worst Full-Size Pickup Truck On Consumer Reports Has the Best Gas Mileage
The 2022 Ford F-150 is a super cool truck. However, despite its gas mileage, Consumer Reports ranked it last. The post The Worst Full-Size Pickup Truck On Consumer Reports Has the Best Gas Mileage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
