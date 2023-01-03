ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rally Driver Ken Block Killed in Snowmobile Accident

By Dan Ladden-Hall
David Ramos/Getty Images

Ken Block, the legendary rally driver and YouTube phenomenon, has died in a snowmobiling accident, his Hoonigan Racing team announced Monday. He was 55. “It’s with our deepest regrets that we can confirm that Ken Block passed away in a snowmobile accident today,” Hoonigan wrote in an Instagram post. “Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband. He will be incredibly missed.” The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office in Utah released a statement saying that Block was riding “on a steep slope when the snowmobile upended, landing on top of him.” He was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident. The statement added that Block had been riding with a group “but was alone when the accident occurred.”

Read it at Reuters

