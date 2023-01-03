Here is the latest Pac-12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — No. 9 Penn State rallied past No. 7 Utah 35-21 in the 109th edition of the Rose Bowl. Nicholas Singleton broke a tiebreaking 87-yard touchdown run and KeAndre Lambert-Smith had the longest touchdown reception in Rose Bowl history on an 88-yard pass from Sean Clifford. Clifford passed for 279 yards and two touchdowns in an impressive farewell to Penn State, and Singleton rushed for 120 yards and two more scores on a day of spectacular big plays by the Nittany Lions. Two-time Pac-12 champion Utah couldn’t rally with quarterback Cameron Rising sidelined by a second-half injury.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams says he wasn't hampered by a hamstring injury in a 46-45 loss to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl. The Heisman Trophy winner had to watch as the Green Wave scored the decisive touchdown with just 9 seconds remaining. Williams' early interception gave Tulane a spark. A late safety gave the Green Wave the opening to finish the rally from 15 points down in the final four minutes. Williams decided to play with the Trojans out of the national championship picture. The 20-year-old sophomore is set to return next year for another run at the playoff.

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Haley Jones had 18 points, a season-high 16 rebounds and five assists, and second-ranked Stanford picked up its defense after the first quarter and rolled past No. 15 Arizona 73-57 in a showdown of the 2021 national champion Cardinal and NCAA runner-up Wildcats. Francesca Belibi contributed season-bests of 14 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for Stanford, which held Arizona to seven second-quarter points on the way to winning its 10th straight game. Jade Loville scored 12 for a Wildcats team that came in averaging 81.2 points per game.

UNDATED (AP) — South Carolina finished 2022 how it started the year at No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll. Stanford, Ohio State, Notre Dame and UConn rounded out the top five. Indiana lost last week and dropped to No. 6, leaving South Carolina, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 7 LSU, No. 8 Utah and 24th-ranked St. John’s as the only undefeated teams left. Utah is in the top 10 for the first time ever. Duke entered the poll at No. 19 while Arkansas fell out.

UNDATED (AP) — Purdue solidified its No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll following UConn’s first loss of the season while No. 23 Charleston moved into the rankings for the first time in 20 years. The Boilermakers remained No. 1 for the fourth straight week. They received all but one first-place vote from a 61-person media panel in the poll released Monday. No. 2 Houston and No. 3 Kansas each moved up a spot, and No. 4 UConn dropped two spots after losing to Xavier. Arizona rounded out the top five.