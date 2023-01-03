ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Here is the latest Pac-12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

By AP
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 5 days ago

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — No. 9 Penn State rallied past No. 7 Utah 35-21 in the 109th edition of the Rose Bowl. Nicholas Singleton broke a tiebreaking 87-yard touchdown run and KeAndre Lambert-Smith had the longest touchdown reception in Rose Bowl history on an 88-yard pass from Sean Clifford. Clifford passed for 279 yards and two touchdowns in an impressive farewell to Penn State, and Singleton rushed for 120 yards and two more scores on a day of spectacular big plays by the Nittany Lions. Two-time Pac-12 champion Utah couldn’t rally with quarterback Cameron Rising sidelined by a second-half injury.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams says he wasn't hampered by a hamstring injury in a 46-45 loss to Tulane in the Cotton Bowl. The Heisman Trophy winner had to watch as the Green Wave scored the decisive touchdown with just 9 seconds remaining. Williams' early interception gave Tulane a spark. A late safety gave the Green Wave the opening to finish the rally from 15 points down in the final four minutes. Williams decided to play with the Trojans out of the national championship picture. The 20-year-old sophomore is set to return next year for another run at the playoff.

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Haley Jones had 18 points, a season-high 16 rebounds and five assists, and second-ranked Stanford picked up its defense after the first quarter and rolled past No. 15 Arizona 73-57 in a showdown of the 2021 national champion Cardinal and NCAA runner-up Wildcats. Francesca Belibi contributed season-bests of 14 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for Stanford, which held Arizona to seven second-quarter points on the way to winning its 10th straight game. Jade Loville scored 12 for a Wildcats team that came in averaging 81.2 points per game.

UNDATED (AP) — South Carolina finished 2022 how it started the year at No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll. Stanford, Ohio State, Notre Dame and UConn rounded out the top five. Indiana lost last week and dropped to No. 6, leaving South Carolina, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 7 LSU, No. 8 Utah and 24th-ranked St. John’s as the only undefeated teams left. Utah is in the top 10 for the first time ever. Duke entered the poll at No. 19 while Arkansas fell out.

UNDATED (AP) — Purdue solidified its No. 1 ranking in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll following UConn’s first loss of the season while No. 23 Charleston moved into the rankings for the first time in 20 years. The Boilermakers remained No. 1 for the fourth straight week. They received all but one first-place vote from a 61-person media panel in the poll released Monday. No. 2 Houston and No. 3 Kansas each moved up a spot, and No. 4 UConn dropped two spots after losing to Xavier. Arizona rounded out the top five.

Comments / 0

Related
Leader Telegram

AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:10 a.m. EST

Heart screening may not have prevented Hamlin's collapse Quick on-the-field emergency care is widely credited with helping save Damar Hamlin’s life, but it's unclear if his cardiac arrest could have been prevented with screening. Doctors have said they’re still evaluating what caused Hamlin’s heart to stop after a tackle during Monday night’s Bills-Bengals game. One possibility is a fluke type of chest trauma that is impossible to predict or prevent. Existing heart conditions are the most common cause of sudden cardiac arrest in young athletes....
GEORGIA STATE
Leader Telegram

Williams scores 16, Troy knocks off Arkansas State 66-54

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Zay Williams scored 16 points as Troy beat Arkansas State 66-54 on Saturday night. Williams shot 5 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line for the Trojans (11-6, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference). Christian Turner scored 13 points, going 4 of 7 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 4 for 5 from the line. Christyon Eugene shot 3 for 7 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4...
JONESBORO, AR
Leader Telegram

Parker has 18 as Portland State downs Idaho 74-58

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Cameron Parker had 18 points in Portland State's 74-58 victory against Idaho on Saturday night. Parker added six rebounds for the Vikings (7-9, 1-2 Big Sky). Jorell Saterfield was 5 of 7 shooting (3 for 3 from distance) to add 13 points. Isaiah Johnson shot 3 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points. The Vandals (6-11, 0-4 Big Sky) were led by Isaac Jones, who posted 17 points and 10 rebounds. Divant'e Moffitt added 13 points for Idaho. In addition, Yusef Salih finished with 12 points. The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
PORTLAND, OR
Leader Telegram

Buffalo defeats Northern Illinois 80-62

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Curtis Jones scored 19 points as Buffalo beat Northern Illinois 80-62 on Saturday. Jones added five rebounds for the Bulls (8-7, 2-0 Mid-American). Armoni Foster scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 8 and 3 of 6 from the free throw line, and added five assists. Isaac Jack was 6 of 7 shooting to finish with 13 points, while adding six rebounds. David Coit led the way for the Huskies (4-11, 0-2) with 16 points and five steals. Harvin Ibarguen added 13 points, seven rebounds and two steals for Northern Illinois. In addition, Kaleb Thornton finished with eight points, five assists and two steals. The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
BUFFALO, NY
Leader Telegram

Jones scores 29, Gittens delivers winner for FIU in overtime

MIAMI (AP) — Denver Jones scored 29 points as Florida International beat UAB 90-87 in overtime on Saturday night. UAB's Arturo Dean knocked a Florida International pass into the backcourt, Dashon Gittens picked it up, drove for the go-ahead layup in the final second of overtime, was fouled and made the free throw for the winning points. Jones had five rebounds and three steals for the Panthers (8-7, 2-2 Conference...
MIAMI, FL
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy