Pontiac, MI

The Oakland Press

Pontiac’s recreational pot rules delayed, still changing

Pontiac’s voters won’t likely see marijuana shops opening anytime soon, despite narrowly approving medical cannabis businesses nearly five years ago. A proposed adult-use ordinance has complicated matters. Lawsuits over medical marijuana rules and the threat of a federal lawsuit over the new rules have added to delays. The...
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Cannabis firms fail in lawsuit against Royal Oak

Six recreational marijuana business applicants that sued Royal Oak after the city refused to grant them licenses to operate recently had their lawsuit dismissed in Oakland County Circuit Court. Circuit Court Judge Rae Lee Chabot granted Royal Oak’s request for a summary disposition of the case Dec. 16, just over...
ROYAL OAK, MI
Detroit News

Nearly 120 acres in Macomb County will forever be farmland

In an effort to preserve farmland, Macomb County officials celebrated on Friday the creation of a 119 acre conservation easement of farmland in Richmond Township. The land, owned by township residents Vern and Theresa Kulman, which has been passed down through generations and used for various livestock and crop purposes, will now permanently be used for farmland even when ownership changes hands.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Arab American News

Gov. Whitmer appoints attorney Nabih Ayad to Detroit Wayne Port Authority Board

LANSING – On December 22, Gov. Whitmer appointed attorney and civil right advocates Nabih Ayad to the Detroit Wayne County Port Authority Board. Ayad, of New Boston, is an attorney and has been in private practice at Ayad Law for 22 years. He received his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Wayne State University and his Juris Doctorate from Michigan State University College of Law.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Gun club pushes back on Macomb County's new policy

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido has anew policy on guns: if someone commits a felony while holding a gun, it would mean two years in prison. But this tough on guns approach is getting a lot of backlash and skepticism. Lucido wants to drop...
candgnews.com

Sterling Heights passes rezoning plan or proposed apartments

STERLING HEIGHTS — Sterling Heights is pointing a way for more apartment construction with the approval of a rezoning plan. During a Dec. 20 meeting, the Sterling Heights City Council voted 7-0 to introduce a proposal to conditionally rezone land along Ryan Road, south of 15 Mile Road, from office zoning to multifamily mid- or high-rise residential.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County community calendar Jan. 8 and beyond

• Gleaners Community Food Bank food distribution event is at the Oakland County Farmers Market, 9-11 a.m. Jan. 11, while supplies last, for those in need. Drive-up and stay in the vehicle, or walk-up distribution, no need for proof of eligibility. For information, call 248-858-5495 or email OCmarket@oakgov.com. • Charity...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

MSP: Suspect believed to be involved in several homicides arrested in Wayne

WAYNE, Mich. – A person believed to be involved in several homicides was arrested Saturday in Wayne, according to Michigan State Police. According to tweets from Michigan State Police, a 34-year-old suspect who allegedly has been involved in several homicides was seen in Inkster on Friday at 7:15 p.m.
WAYNE, MI
The Oakland Press

Royal Oak’s new human rights commission gets underway

The first members of Royal Oak’s new Human Rights Commission are set to be officially appointed Monday. City Commissioners are scheduled to name seven voting members to the HRC. The move comes just over two years after the police-involved murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which was followed by...
ROYAL OAK, MI
The Oakland Press

Preliminary exam scheduled for accused killer of Lyft driver Dina Terrell

The alleged killer of a Lyft driver in Pontiac is scheduled for a preliminary exam next month in 50th District Court, where Judge Ronda Gross will decide if evidence presented establishes probable cause for the case to move forward. Kemarrie Phillips, 19, is charged with open murder and possession of...
PONTIAC, MI
102.5 The Bone

4 arrested after teen injured in shooting outside Michigan high school

OAK PARK, Mich. — Four people were arrested after a teen was wounded during a shooting at a Michigan high school on Friday, school officials said. The shooting occurred at Oak Park High School, WDIV-TV reported. Police responded to the high school at about 9:10 p.m. EST after receiving several 911 calls about a shooting following a basketball game, WJBK-TV reported.
OAK PARK, MI
Detroit News

22-year-old hit-and-run victim was 'just a joy,' father says

The family of Benjamin Kable, the 22-year-old senior at Michigan State University who was killed in a hit-and-run in the early hours of Jan. 1, said they will hopefully find closure if the person responsible is found. Kable was home in Shelby Twp for winter break and had gone to...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Gleaners food collection weekends start Saturday

Gleaners Community Food Bank will be collecting non-perishable food items during Gleaners’ food collection weekends at 93 Kroger stores in Wayne, Macomb, Oakland, Monroe and Livingston counties this month. On weekends starting Jan. 7 through Jan. 29, Gleaners volunteers will be distributing lists of needed nutritious foods and personal...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI

