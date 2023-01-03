Read full article on original website
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Detroit Tigers: Top 10 Prospects for 2023IBWAADetroit, MI
Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
The Oakland Press
Pontiac’s recreational pot rules delayed, still changing
Pontiac’s voters won’t likely see marijuana shops opening anytime soon, despite narrowly approving medical cannabis businesses nearly five years ago. A proposed adult-use ordinance has complicated matters. Lawsuits over medical marijuana rules and the threat of a federal lawsuit over the new rules have added to delays. The...
The Oakland Press
Cannabis firms fail in lawsuit against Royal Oak
Six recreational marijuana business applicants that sued Royal Oak after the city refused to grant them licenses to operate recently had their lawsuit dismissed in Oakland County Circuit Court. Circuit Court Judge Rae Lee Chabot granted Royal Oak’s request for a summary disposition of the case Dec. 16, just over...
Detroit News
Nearly 120 acres in Macomb County will forever be farmland
In an effort to preserve farmland, Macomb County officials celebrated on Friday the creation of a 119 acre conservation easement of farmland in Richmond Township. The land, owned by township residents Vern and Theresa Kulman, which has been passed down through generations and used for various livestock and crop purposes, will now permanently be used for farmland even when ownership changes hands.
Arab American News
Gov. Whitmer appoints attorney Nabih Ayad to Detroit Wayne Port Authority Board
LANSING – On December 22, Gov. Whitmer appointed attorney and civil right advocates Nabih Ayad to the Detroit Wayne County Port Authority Board. Ayad, of New Boston, is an attorney and has been in private practice at Ayad Law for 22 years. He received his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Wayne State University and his Juris Doctorate from Michigan State University College of Law.
fox2detroit.com
Gun club pushes back on Macomb County's new policy
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Macomb County Prosecutor Pete Lucido has anew policy on guns: if someone commits a felony while holding a gun, it would mean two years in prison. But this tough on guns approach is getting a lot of backlash and skepticism. Lucido wants to drop...
candgnews.com
Sterling Heights passes rezoning plan or proposed apartments
STERLING HEIGHTS — Sterling Heights is pointing a way for more apartment construction with the approval of a rezoning plan. During a Dec. 20 meeting, the Sterling Heights City Council voted 7-0 to introduce a proposal to conditionally rezone land along Ryan Road, south of 15 Mile Road, from office zoning to multifamily mid- or high-rise residential.
The Oakland Press
Oakland County community calendar Jan. 8 and beyond
• Gleaners Community Food Bank food distribution event is at the Oakland County Farmers Market, 9-11 a.m. Jan. 11, while supplies last, for those in need. Drive-up and stay in the vehicle, or walk-up distribution, no need for proof of eligibility. For information, call 248-858-5495 or email OCmarket@oakgov.com. • Charity...
Drunk homeowner arrested over Downriver parking space dispute
Downriver police arrested one man after he allegedly drove home drunk to discover someone parked in a public space in front of his home – and used his SUV to push it out of the way.
Tv20detroit.com
‘You can blame me.’ Judge's controversial comments suggest protection for professional guardians
(WXYZ) — In Michigan, if a court declares you legally incapacitated, a judge can appoint a guardian for you, which means you can no longer make your own medical, financial or legal decisions. For years, the 7 Investigators have been exposing problems in the guardianship system. Now video taken...
ClickOnDetroit.com
MSP: Suspect believed to be involved in several homicides arrested in Wayne
WAYNE, Mich. – A person believed to be involved in several homicides was arrested Saturday in Wayne, according to Michigan State Police. According to tweets from Michigan State Police, a 34-year-old suspect who allegedly has been involved in several homicides was seen in Inkster on Friday at 7:15 p.m.
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak’s new human rights commission gets underway
The first members of Royal Oak’s new Human Rights Commission are set to be officially appointed Monday. City Commissioners are scheduled to name seven voting members to the HRC. The move comes just over two years after the police-involved murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which was followed by...
Charger flees 40-car drag racing scene, MSP troopers track suspects on I-94 all the way to Ypsilanti
Three people are in custody after Michigan State Police busted up a large drag race near Detroit early Sunday morning, leading to a wild chase along I-94.
Look inside the first recreational marijuana dispensary to open in Detroit [PHOTOS]
There were long lines on Wednesday as Black-owned DACUT Weed Dispensary opened in Detroit, becoming the city’s first legal recreational cannabis dispensary.
The Oakland Press
Preliminary exam scheduled for accused killer of Lyft driver Dina Terrell
The alleged killer of a Lyft driver in Pontiac is scheduled for a preliminary exam next month in 50th District Court, where Judge Ronda Gross will decide if evidence presented establishes probable cause for the case to move forward. Kemarrie Phillips, 19, is charged with open murder and possession of...
fox2detroit.com
Eloise psychiatric hospital renovation plans include 1920s-themed speakeasy, restaurant, hotel
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Plans for the former Eloise psychiatric hospital in Westland include a hotel, a restaurant, and a speakeasy. Many of the original buildings on the property are gone. Currently, there are escape rooms and a haunted attraction in the Kay Beard Building. Paranormal tours are also offered on Saturday nights.
4 arrested after teen injured in shooting outside Michigan high school
OAK PARK, Mich. — Four people were arrested after a teen was wounded during a shooting at a Michigan high school on Friday, school officials said. The shooting occurred at Oak Park High School, WDIV-TV reported. Police responded to the high school at about 9:10 p.m. EST after receiving several 911 calls about a shooting following a basketball game, WJBK-TV reported.
fox2detroit.com
Sheriff: THC, pills, suspected fentanyl, $42K+ seized during Port Huron hookah store investigation
PORT HURON, Mich. (FOX 2) - An investigation into a Port Huron hookah store led to the seizure of THC products, drugs, cash, and more, authorities said. The St. Clair County Drug Task Force investigated TOP Shelf Hookah store on Dec. 21, 2022, after reports that the business was selling pills and THC products to minors.
Detroit News
22-year-old hit-and-run victim was 'just a joy,' father says
The family of Benjamin Kable, the 22-year-old senior at Michigan State University who was killed in a hit-and-run in the early hours of Jan. 1, said they will hopefully find closure if the person responsible is found. Kable was home in Shelby Twp for winter break and had gone to...
This Is The U.S. City With The Most Affordable Housing
There's one U.S. city that offers some of the most affordable housing in the country, meaning living there could help you get more for your budget.
The Oakland Press
Gleaners food collection weekends start Saturday
Gleaners Community Food Bank will be collecting non-perishable food items during Gleaners’ food collection weekends at 93 Kroger stores in Wayne, Macomb, Oakland, Monroe and Livingston counties this month. On weekends starting Jan. 7 through Jan. 29, Gleaners volunteers will be distributing lists of needed nutritious foods and personal...
