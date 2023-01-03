ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung announces Flex Hybrid laptop display that folds and slides

By Jon Mundy
 5 days ago
Samsung has announced the Flex Hybrid, an OLED laptop display that both folds and slides.

The South Korean tech giant will be showing off some of its latest display technology at CES 2023 later this week, and one of those innovations will be a new kind of OLED display for laptops.

As part of its invitation-only ‘Disruptive Tech Journey Unlocks Sustainable Futures’ exhibit from January 4, Samsung has announced that it will showcase the Flex Hybrid. This screen combines both foldable and slidable capabilities, which Samsung claims will be “the prototype of future laptops”.

The foldable part of this display is applied to the left side, while slidable technology is found to the right side. This opens up the possibility of using the screen as a 10.5-inch 4:3 display or a full 12.4-inch 16:10 screen.

This Samsung Flex Hybrid appears to be at the prototype stage right now, with the company saying nothing about any products that might potentially utilise the technology in the near future. We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for anything solid around the show floor.

Accompanying this folding and sliding screen, Samsung will be showing off the larger slidable display that it previewed at Intel Innovation 2022 back in September. This screen can unfurl from 13 or 14-inch form factor to a 17.3-inch one.

This larger folding screen will be shown off in two variants: the Flex Slidable Solo, which expands in one direction, and the Flex Slidable Duet, which expands in two directions.

