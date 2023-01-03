ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

FanSided

The pros and cons of a Bojan Bogdanovic trade for the Milwaukee Bucks

It is no secret that the Milwaukee Bucks have been in the hunt for reinforcements ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9. The Bucks have been linked to a handful of compelling names, but it seems like they are keeping a close eye on a forward from a Central Division rival. Action Network’s Matt Moore has reported the Bucks could emerge as a possible suitor for Bojan Bogdanovic, who has been involved in his share of trade rumors since landing with the Detroit Pistons this past offseason. This is not the first time the Bucks have been linked to Bogdanovic lately, as ESPN’s Zach Lowe (Subscription required) said back in the offseason that the Bucks had conversations about acquiring him before he was traded to Detroit.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

Kentucky basketball message boards want John Calipari sent to the moon

In what’s been a disappointing season for Kentucky basketball, the Wildcats and John Calipari hit a low point against Alabama on Saturday. After yet another top-5 recruiting class, what started as a very promising Kentucky season has turned into a nightmare before our very eyes. The Wildcats 10-4 record is slightly misleading, as they’ve lost every tough test against a ranked opponent this season. This made facing a No. 7-ranked Alabama on the road a daunting feat, and one they surely did not pass.
LEXINGTON, KY
FanSided

Broncos add another huge coaching target to its wish list

Keep an eye on the Denver Broncos potentially prying Jim Harbaugh away from Michigan. Heading into the final day of the regular season, the Denver Broncos are one of three NFL teams with a head-coaching vacancy. After the disaster that was the Nathaniel Hackett era in Denver, the Broncos are...
DENVER, CO
FanSided

Jalen Hurts announces Eagles return with epic t-shirt

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts wore a t-shirt with an epic message ahead of his Week 18 return. The Philadelphia Eagles looked as though they were cruising towards the No. 1 seed, but they hit a road block. Back in Week 15, quarterback and NFL MVP candidate Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained throwing shoulder, and the team decided to only play him when he was absolutely healthy. He missed their next two games, both of which were losses. Now, they enter Week 18 needing a win to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

FanSided

