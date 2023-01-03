It is no secret that the Milwaukee Bucks have been in the hunt for reinforcements ahead of the 2023 NBA trade deadline on Feb. 9. The Bucks have been linked to a handful of compelling names, but it seems like they are keeping a close eye on a forward from a Central Division rival. Action Network’s Matt Moore has reported the Bucks could emerge as a possible suitor for Bojan Bogdanovic, who has been involved in his share of trade rumors since landing with the Detroit Pistons this past offseason. This is not the first time the Bucks have been linked to Bogdanovic lately, as ESPN’s Zach Lowe (Subscription required) said back in the offseason that the Bucks had conversations about acquiring him before he was traded to Detroit.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO