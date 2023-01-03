Read full article on original website
Tee Higgins breaks silence on Damar Hamlin hit & reveals the moment he knew something was ‘seriously wrong’ after tackle
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Look: Rob Gronkowski's Donation To Damar Hamlin's Foundation Going Viral
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team
The Cincinnati Bengals entered Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Bills needing two wins to secure the No. 2 seed in the NFL playoffs and two wins and a loss from the Kansas City Chiefs to secure a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. But after Monday night’s game was canceled due to Read more... The post NFL playoff changes hurt one particular team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Here is why the Bengals are upset with the NFL playoff rule change
The Cincinnati Bengals are not happy with the NFL playoff rule change that was approved by the league owners on Friday. And there are good reasons why they are unhappy with the change. Let’s start with this basic principle: the NFL already had a rule in place for how to handle games that are canceled.... The post Here is why the Bengals are upset with the NFL playoff rule change appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes has special dinner plans
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes plans to have dinner with Henry Winkler, according to the Happy Days actor and TMZ Sports.
Damar Hamlin has emotional reaction to Bills opening kickoff return TD
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in the hospital after going into cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football. Still, he’s watching his teammates play their Week 18 contest against the Patriots. Damar Hamlin is watching his team’s Week 18 game against the Patriots from the hospital, and appears to...
NFL Week 18 Best Bets and Predictions
Welcome to week 18 of the 2022-2023 NFL Season. If this is the first time reading one of my articles, welcome to my weekly picks blog! I will give you guys’ predictions for every game in the NFL each week. First, First, First, I will provide predictions in three ways: Straight up (Picking the game’s winner), ATS (Against the Spread), and Over/Under of the total. Then, I will give my three best bets every week in more in-depth, and those will only be ATS; one of them will be my Greene Guarantee of the week. Last Year I had a pretty successful season, so without further ado, let’s get into it!
Updated NFL Draft Order after Week 18: Bears clinch No. 1 pick
The regular season has come to an end, and while the playoffs are on everyone’s mind the NFL Draft Order has been mostly set in place. There was a lot on the line for the NFL Playoff Picture in Week 18, but things were just as chaotic at the bottom of the standings.
Miami football signee Mark Fletcher stock up after All-American Bowl
Four-star running back Mark Fletcher who signed with the Miami football program in the class of 2023 improved his stock following his performance in the All-American Game on Saturday per Charles Power of On3. Fletcher showed versatility with an 81-yard touchdown reception where he beat the linebacker. Fletcher is the...
NFL odds Week 18: 49ers will cover in season finale, other best bets
We made it, folks. These 18 weeks of NFL action have flown by. And like every season, this one was packed with storylines that we'll never forget. Most notably, and most recently, watching Damar Hamlin bounce back from his scary medical emergency has been one of the most impactful stories in the league. Hamlin's journey is a reminder that life is bigger than football.
Will Lamar Jackson play in Wild Card game?
With the NFL Playoff picture set, the biggest question Ravens fans are asking is whether the Lamar Jackson injury will keep him out of the Wild Card game. Even though the regular season is over, the biggest question remains in Baltimore. Will Lamar Jackson play next week or will the Ravens have to try and make it without him?
3 teams that should trade up with the Bears for Bryce Young
The Chicago Bears clinched the No.1 overall pick. With Alabama quarterback Bryce Young expected to be the top draft pick, several teams will call Chicago about trading up to No. 1. By losing to Minnesota and Houston beating Indianapolis, the Chicago Bears clinched the No. 1 overall pick in the...
NFL fans are convinced Lovie Smith gave Bears the No. 1 pick on purpose
Bears fans were ready to put Texans head coach Lovie Smith in the Hall of Fame for gifting the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to his former team. Lovie Smith isn’t the head coach of the Bears anymore, but maybe some latent loyalty to Chicago still sits in his heart.
Broncos add another huge coaching target to its wish list
Keep an eye on the Denver Broncos potentially prying Jim Harbaugh away from Michigan. Heading into the final day of the regular season, the Denver Broncos are one of three NFL teams with a head-coaching vacancy. After the disaster that was the Nathaniel Hackett era in Denver, the Broncos are...
NFL owners reach decision on proposed playoff changes
NFL owners on Friday voted to approve the one-time changes that will be implemented during the 2022 playoffs. The NFL announced on Thursday that the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was postponed due to Damar Hamlin’s injury will not be resumed. That led to a proposal from commissioner Roger Goodell that called for the AFC Championship Game to be played on a neutral site under certain circumstances. The proposal also stated that if the Baltimore Ravens beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18, home field for the wild-card game between the two teams will be determined by a coin flip.
Lions vs. Packers best anytime touchdown scorer picks for Sunday Night Football
The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers will face-off in the final regular season football game of the 2022 campaign on Sunday Night Football. With this being the final regular season game, we need to take full advantage of it from a betting stand point. That means I have some...
Rams’ Twitter account has funny message for Lions fans
The Los Angeles Rams factor into the NFC playoff race in an unexpected way, and their social media account is making the most of the attention. The Rams face the Seattle Seahawks in their season finale, with the Seahawks aiming to keep their playoff hopes alive with a win. If the Rams beat them, however,... The post Rams’ Twitter account has funny message for Lions fans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Updated AFC playoff picture after wins by Chiefs, Jaguars
Bills (12-3) — vs. Patriots. Jaguars (8-8) — won vs. Jaguars, clinched No. 4 seed. For the Chargers, if the Ravens lose to the Bengals at 10 am PT, they will clinch the No. 5 seed and face the Jaguars next weekend. However, if Baltimore beats Cincinnati, Los Angeles will have to beat the Broncos to clinch the fifth seed.
NFL Insider Believes One Team Will Be 'Not Pleased' With AFC Playoff Changes
The NFL announced on Thursday that the Bills-Bengals game, which was halted after Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and needed CPR and AED on the field, won't be rescheduled. Instead, the Bills and Bengals will finish the regular season having played 16 games in comparison to the rest of ...
10 WR sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 18
Let’s break down 10 wide receiver sleepers to target for fantasy football Week 18. Well, here we are. It’s Week 18 of the NFL season. Whether your fantasy football league is still active or you are participating in daily fantasy, let’s break down 10 wide receiver sleepers for the final week of the regular season.
