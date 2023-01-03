Read full article on original website
Related
thediscoveriesof.com
Where to Stay in Crete: The Best Areas + Hotels For Your Trip
Wondering where to stay in Crete? This handy guide breaks down the best places to bed down, area by area. Pals, if you haven’t yet visited Crete – then why not? It’s a gorgeous Greek island (the biggest, in fact) that offers an abundance of vacation options, from jam-packed culture seeking to total R&R.
A disused Boeing 737 is being turned into a luxury villa in Bali. Take a look.
Russian entrepreneur Felix Demin bought the aircraft in 2021 and is converting it into a unique two-bedroom residence costing about $7,300 a night.
Comments / 0