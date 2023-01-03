Read full article on original website
A One-time $1,200 Payment Coming Courtesy of the State of Washington
Starting next month a new program from the state of Washington called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to select individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements. This program focuses on low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in the state. The amounts you will be eligible to receive will vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children. (source) It is important to note that you do have to apply for this program.
If You’re in the Market for a New Home, You May Have More Buying Power in 2023
If you’re planning to buy a new home in 2023, the first few months of the new year may provide buying power and present a better-than-anticipated buyers’ market due to several factors that are not only influencing homebuyers’ financial position but also easing the inventory constraints we’ve seen in recent years.
Newtown Square’s ArriVent Has Stock Sale for Cancer Drug
A Newtown Square biopharmaceutical company, ArriVent, has raised $110 million in a private stock sale to bring cancer medicines approved in China to the U.S. and the European Union, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal. ArriVent Biopharma officials said the funds will advance its existing pipeline and support asset...
Wall Street Journal: Bring the Old Boeing Back
Boeing investors are focused on the company making money again after a tough few years but they should be asking instead when Boeing will have a new airplane design and start making airplanes again, writes Jon Sindreu for The Wall Street Journal.
Radnor-Based BM Technologies Stops Bank Acquisition
Radnor-based financial technology company BM Technologies has decided not to acquire Seattle-based First Sound Bank, citing the current economic environment, writes Jeff Blumenthal for Philadelphia Business Journal. In an initial deal from November 2021, BM, formerly BankMoblie, would have paid $23 million in cash for First Sound. The deal was...
