ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
DELCO.Today

Delaware County Leadership: Mike Fitzgerald, Market President, Univest Bank

Mike Fitzgerald, market president for East Penn and New Jersey at Univest Bank, spoke to DELCO Today about growing up in Philadelphia and Holland in Bucks County and the pervasive influence wrestling has had on his life – from being a captain in high school, returning to coach his alma mater after college for seven years and returning as an assistant coach this year. He also recounted how his parents inspired a work ethic that once earned him a raise on his first day at a new job.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

CCRES Helps Foundation in Annual Chester Toy Drive

Volunteers participated in the Andrew L. Hicks Jr. Foundation 13th annual Christmas Spectacular toy drive. They are (from left) Joe Vaillancourt, Kara Davison, and Alyssa McKenzie. CCRES in Downingtown recently donated toys and volunteered its’ time to help in the toy drive of the Andrew L. Hicks Jr. Foundation, a...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Restaurants in Coatesville, PA

- You are in luck if you are searching for the best restaurants in Coatesville, PA. We have compiled a list of the best must-try restaurants in the area to help you make the most of your time in this charming town. The restaurants listed below include The Whip Tavern, Little Chef, Victoria's Pizza and Pasta, and Double D Diner.
COATESVILLE, PA
PhillyBite

9 Must-Try Best Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

Choosing a steak from Pennsylvania's many steakhouses can be a fun experience. In addition to choosing your meat by type, many top steakhouses allow you to select your knife. Whether you choose from a classic T-bone with vegetables or an exotic beef cut. Pennsylvania Steak-Houses has something for everyone. List...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
southarkansassun.com

DEHAP closure leaves Delawareans struggling to keep a roof over their heads

The Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA) will no longer accept new applications to the Delaware Housing Assisting Program (DEHAP) at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, January 2, 2023, due to high demand for assistance. DEHAP assistance is not guaranteed, and applications or recertification will be processed in the order they are received, according to a report by Delaware News on December 13, 2022.
DELAWARE STATE
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Restaurants in Swarthmore Pennsylvania

- If you're looking for the best restaurants in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. In this article, you'll learn about some of the area's top eateries, including Antonia's Family Restaurant, Vicky's Place, and the Village Vine wine bar & bistro. Occasionally Yours. Occasionally Yours is a small...
SWARTHMORE, PA
VISTA.Today

Habitat for Humanity’s Coatesville Revitalization Project Helps Homeowners Fall in Love with Their Homes Again

Habitat for Humanity of Chester County has received funding from the Lowes Neighborhood Revitalization Grant for Home Preservation. These allocated funds are dedicated to neighborhood revitalization projects in Coatesville. At Habitat for Humanity of Chester County, they recognize having a safe and comfortable place to live as a fundamental human...
COATESVILLE, PA
sanatogapost.com

Detectives Charge Douglassville Woman in Theft

READING PA – A Douglassville resident who for several years served as treasurer of the Reading Education Association, a union representing Reading School District teachers, has been charged with felony theft and related offenses. Berks County detectives allege she made unauthorized withdrawals of more than $400,000 from union financial accounts, the Reading Eagle newspaper reported Friday (Jan. 6, 2023).
DOUGLASSVILLE, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://delco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy