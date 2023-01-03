Read full article on original website
Related
60 Restaurants Coming to Region, Including 2 in Delaware County
The Philadelphia restaurant scene is action-packed this year and restaurant growth includes expansions, comebacks, and new locations as restaurateurs move past the uncertain pandemic years, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Delaware County Leadership: Mike Fitzgerald, Market President, Univest Bank
Mike Fitzgerald, market president for East Penn and New Jersey at Univest Bank, spoke to DELCO Today about growing up in Philadelphia and Holland in Bucks County and the pervasive influence wrestling has had on his life – from being a captain in high school, returning to coach his alma mater after college for seven years and returning as an assistant coach this year. He also recounted how his parents inspired a work ethic that once earned him a raise on his first day at a new job.
Delaware County Hosts Jan. 14 Public Meeting on New County Park
This rare 213-acre open space in Marple is Delaware County's newest park. An open house is taking place Saturday, Jan. 14, so the entire Delaware County community can offer ideas and feedback about the Master Plan for the new county park in Marple Township at the former Don Guanella School site near Reed and Sproul roads.
CCRES Helps Foundation in Annual Chester Toy Drive
Volunteers participated in the Andrew L. Hicks Jr. Foundation 13th annual Christmas Spectacular toy drive. They are (from left) Joe Vaillancourt, Kara Davison, and Alyssa McKenzie. CCRES in Downingtown recently donated toys and volunteered its’ time to help in the toy drive of the Andrew L. Hicks Jr. Foundation, a...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Restaurants in Coatesville, PA
- You are in luck if you are searching for the best restaurants in Coatesville, PA. We have compiled a list of the best must-try restaurants in the area to help you make the most of your time in this charming town. The restaurants listed below include The Whip Tavern, Little Chef, Victoria's Pizza and Pasta, and Double D Diner.
PhillyBite
9 Must-Try Best Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
Choosing a steak from Pennsylvania's many steakhouses can be a fun experience. In addition to choosing your meat by type, many top steakhouses allow you to select your knife. Whether you choose from a classic T-bone with vegetables or an exotic beef cut. Pennsylvania Steak-Houses has something for everyone. List...
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania gas station
Someone who purchased a lottery ticket at a Pennsylvania gas station this week is about to become a millionaire. Read on to learn where the winning ticket was sold and what to do if you find yourself in possession of a winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket.
This Restaurant Serves the Largest Breakfast Plates in All of Delaware
We've always been told breakfast is the most important meal of the day and if you're looking to fully indulge, look no further than this tiny little restaurant in New Castle County. Keep reading to learn more.
Up to 10,000 gallons of oil spill into Montgomery County creek
Emergency crews in Montgomery County responded to an oil spill in Central Perkiomen Valley Park in Schwenksville Friday morning. The Perkiomen Township Fire Company said up to 10,000 gallons of home heating oil spilled into Perkiomen Creek.
Testa’s in Havertown, a ‘Delco Institution’ Closes After 40 Years
Janis and Lou Testa holding a sign about their closing outside their Brookline Blvd. bakery. After 40 years, a Havertown icon, Testa’s Bakery, closed its doors Dec. 31, writes Peg DeGrassa for the Daily Times. “Testa’s has been a part of our family celebrations for as long as I...
southarkansassun.com
DEHAP closure leaves Delawareans struggling to keep a roof over their heads
The Delaware State Housing Authority (DSHA) will no longer accept new applications to the Delaware Housing Assisting Program (DEHAP) at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, January 2, 2023, due to high demand for assistance. DEHAP assistance is not guaranteed, and applications or recertification will be processed in the order they are received, according to a report by Delaware News on December 13, 2022.
Where Does Rockefeller Christmas Tree Go After Holidays Are Over
What happens to the famous Rockefeller Christmas tree after the holiday season is over?. It's actually turned into affordable housing. For more than a decade the tree has been milled into lumber for use in Habitat for Humanity homes. From Rockefeller Center to NJ Mill. The tree is sent to...
Philadelphia comedian held at gunpoint, carjacked following show on Christmas Eve
Carjackings happened more than a thousand times in 2022 in Philadelphia, up 55% from 2021. It is a new record for the city.
fox29.com
'Shocking': Neighbors rattled by double homicide in quiet Philadelphia suburb
Authorities say Richard and Rita Zajko were found dead inside their home Delaware County's quiet Chester Heights neighborhood. Investigators later ruled their deaths as homicides, leaving neighbors concerned for their safety.
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Restaurants in Swarthmore Pennsylvania
- If you're looking for the best restaurants in Swarthmore, Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. In this article, you'll learn about some of the area's top eateries, including Antonia's Family Restaurant, Vicky's Place, and the Village Vine wine bar & bistro. Occasionally Yours. Occasionally Yours is a small...
Habitat for Humanity’s Coatesville Revitalization Project Helps Homeowners Fall in Love with Their Homes Again
Habitat for Humanity of Chester County has received funding from the Lowes Neighborhood Revitalization Grant for Home Preservation. These allocated funds are dedicated to neighborhood revitalization projects in Coatesville. At Habitat for Humanity of Chester County, they recognize having a safe and comfortable place to live as a fundamental human...
Suspect in attempted Prospect Park child luring arrested
Police in Delaware County have arrested a man who they say was trying to lure young girls into his car outside a Prospect Park school this week.
Three New Restaurants Planning to Open in Chester County in 2023
There are more than sixty new restaurants planning to open in the Philadelphia area this year, and three of them are in Chester County, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Joey Chops is preparing to have its grand opening in Malvern for February. The new eatery will open at...
sanatogapost.com
Detectives Charge Douglassville Woman in Theft
READING PA – A Douglassville resident who for several years served as treasurer of the Reading Education Association, a union representing Reading School District teachers, has been charged with felony theft and related offenses. Berks County detectives allege she made unauthorized withdrawals of more than $400,000 from union financial accounts, the Reading Eagle newspaper reported Friday (Jan. 6, 2023).
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Wilmington Woman
Delaware State Police Troop 6 is issuing a Gold Alert for 20-year-old Andrea Vasquez of Wilmington, Delaware. Vasquez was last seen in the Wilmington area on January 4, 2023. Attempts […] The post Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Wilmington Woman appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
DELCO.Today
Delaware County, PA
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://delco.today/
Comments / 0