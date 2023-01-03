ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vogue Magazine

The 12 Best Places to Travel in 2023

Wondering what the best places to travel in 2023 are? Us too—so we decided to ask a panel of hospitality experts to find out. Their answers were quite literally all over the place (which, in this case, is a very good thing). After re-opening their borders after years of COVID-19 closures, trips to the Asian and Australian continents are set to make a roaring comeback, with countries like Japan and Singapore leading the way. Also trending? What Virtuoso managing director Misty Belles calls “isolation with intention” vacations, where travelers go to remote—and remotely populated—locations to get away from it all. Pack your bags for the Yukon, Chilean Patagonia, or Greenland.
Robb Report

This Real-Life Palace in Mallorca Will Let You Live Like Royalty for a Cool $11.4 Million

Ever wonder what it’s like to live like royalty? Well, here’s your chance. A real-life palace in the Spanish Balearic Islands is seeking its next owner. Dating back to 1960, the palatial pad is located in Mallorca’s capital city of Palma—and it stands out for good reason. Nestled within the upscale Son Armadams district and built on half an acre of land, the sprawling estate spans five floors and has nine bedrooms and six bathrooms scattered throughout. In the decades since it was originally built, it’s been thoughtfully restored to reflect its original grandeur and character. Plus, a number of terraces offer up...
Robb Report

All Aboard! The 8 Best Ultra-Luxury Train Trips Around the World

There’s a well-deserved romance that surrounds train journeys: They let you immerse yourself in the surrounding landscapes while filling every languid moment with old-world elegance. The best are ones that go beyond just getting from place to place, where the ride itself is an experience: “To travel by train is to see nature and human beings, towns and churches and rivers—in fact, to see life,” wrote Agatha Christie. From the legendary Venice Simplon-Orient-Express in Europe to Vietnam’s Vietage, these eight storied trains promise to make the journey as important as the destination. Africa: Rovos Rail Travelers can traverse the African continent’s most...
Robb Report

This Bonkers ‘Floating’ Retreat in the UAE Lets You Camp Suspended Between Two Mountains

This insane elevated tent will let you experience camping from a whole new perspective. Set in the mountains of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, the Floating Retreat by Ardh Architects will allow you to stay in a tent that’s suspended in mid-air. While that thought alone may cause your stomach to turn, the unique lodging stands to be an exhilarating opportunity to test your bravery and dangle over some awe-inducing views. The Dubai-based company is creating the campsite’s design in collaboration with Sharjah’s developmental leaders to promote environmental awareness. Sharjah is known as the third-most populous city in the UAE....
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 20 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Budapest 2023

Budapest is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after city breaks in Europe. With many a creative soul and artist taking advantage of the still very cheap rents, Budapest now has a very hip and trendy edge with eclectically styled ruin bars, famous rock festivals, fantastic bars, and coffee houses, a burgeoning gastronomic scene, and even night-time pool parties, complete with music, film and laser discos.
InsideHook

A Jaunt in Bhutan, Where Happiness Is King and Travel Is Exclusive

Bhutan exudes tranquility. Even the international airport, your first impression of the country, has a charming aesthetic that makes it appear as an ancient monastery. With roughly three quarters of its land remaining tree covered, Bhutan is considered the first, and one of just two or three, carbon-negative countries in the world, and is known for its idyllic wilderness, with a backdrop of the Himalayas, along with its idyllic way of life, with its many Buddhist monasteries.
techaiapp.com

Where to Shop in Capri, Italy

Capri, Italy is the playground of the rich and famous. This fabled island off the Amalfi Coast has been a vacation destination for the jet set for decades, if not longer. While yachting, eating, and drinking are the past-times in Capri, the most popular sport is shopping. Designer shops line the main avenues of Capri Town. This would lead you to think that a Capri shopping spree would be limited only to the wealthy.
travelmag.com

The Best Time to Go on a South African Safari

South Africa is one of the world’s finest safari destinations – but to make the most of your adventure it’s essential to find out the best time to go. Offering some of the very best game viewing opportunities anywhere in the world, South Africa draws huge numbers of visitors every year who come to experience the magic of a safari. And one of the key variables to consider when planning your trip is the weather, which will often determine your chances of spotting animals. If you’re thinking of coming to South Africa for a safari excursion, we’ve created a short guide on the best time to visit.
The Independent

Sunshine Saturday: The best holiday deals to book now

It’s Sunshine Saturday – that time when we (apparently) clamour to bag a brilliant holiday deal. This year, there’s no shortage of fantastic offers: here’s our selection of some of the most wallet-friendly getaways available.Game, set and matchBeachcomber is currently offering a generous £466 discount on a seven-night break to Mauritius, staying at the Shandrani Beachcomber Resort & Spa. It’s a brilliant property for sporty types – there’s a tennis and volleyball court and a wide range of complimentary water sports.From £1,885pp for seven nights, all-inclusive, based on two sharing, for trips departing 14 March 2023 and booked by 31...
saltinourhair.com

Discover Portugal: The Ultimate 2-Week Itinerary

We hope you're enjoying our free travel guides & tips! If so, please consider supporting our work. 🤗. Welcome to Portugal, home to many gorgeous locations full of beautiful nature, stunning architecture, rich history, and delicious food. You could easily explore this diverse country for months. However, two weeks is the perfect amount of time to get a good impression.

