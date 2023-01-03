Read full article on original website
The 12 Best Places to Travel in 2023
Wondering what the best places to travel in 2023 are? Us too—so we decided to ask a panel of hospitality experts to find out. Their answers were quite literally all over the place (which, in this case, is a very good thing). After re-opening their borders after years of COVID-19 closures, trips to the Asian and Australian continents are set to make a roaring comeback, with countries like Japan and Singapore leading the way. Also trending? What Virtuoso managing director Misty Belles calls “isolation with intention” vacations, where travelers go to remote—and remotely populated—locations to get away from it all. Pack your bags for the Yukon, Chilean Patagonia, or Greenland.
This Real-Life Palace in Mallorca Will Let You Live Like Royalty for a Cool $11.4 Million
Ever wonder what it’s like to live like royalty? Well, here’s your chance. A real-life palace in the Spanish Balearic Islands is seeking its next owner. Dating back to 1960, the palatial pad is located in Mallorca’s capital city of Palma—and it stands out for good reason. Nestled within the upscale Son Armadams district and built on half an acre of land, the sprawling estate spans five floors and has nine bedrooms and six bathrooms scattered throughout. In the decades since it was originally built, it’s been thoughtfully restored to reflect its original grandeur and character. Plus, a number of terraces offer up...
Where is hot in January? Best holiday destinations for winter sun in 2023 – deals from £166pp
WITH the temperatures dropping and the excitement of Christmas wearing off, spending January in the UK can be a dreary affair. We've compiled a list of the top destinations for winter sun for those who can't stand another second of it. Where is hot in January?. Long-distance locations like Cancun...
All Aboard! The 8 Best Ultra-Luxury Train Trips Around the World
There’s a well-deserved romance that surrounds train journeys: They let you immerse yourself in the surrounding landscapes while filling every languid moment with old-world elegance. The best are ones that go beyond just getting from place to place, where the ride itself is an experience: “To travel by train is to see nature and human beings, towns and churches and rivers—in fact, to see life,” wrote Agatha Christie. From the legendary Venice Simplon-Orient-Express in Europe to Vietnam’s Vietage, these eight storied trains promise to make the journey as important as the destination. Africa: Rovos Rail Travelers can traverse the African continent’s most...
This Bonkers ‘Floating’ Retreat in the UAE Lets You Camp Suspended Between Two Mountains
This insane elevated tent will let you experience camping from a whole new perspective. Set in the mountains of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates, the Floating Retreat by Ardh Architects will allow you to stay in a tent that’s suspended in mid-air. While that thought alone may cause your stomach to turn, the unique lodging stands to be an exhilarating opportunity to test your bravery and dangle over some awe-inducing views. The Dubai-based company is creating the campsite’s design in collaboration with Sharjah’s developmental leaders to promote environmental awareness. Sharjah is known as the third-most populous city in the UAE....
Portugal rated best country to move to in 2023
The combination of an inexpensive cost of living, beautiful scenery and traveler-friendly visa options make Portugal the best country to move to in 2023.
A disused Boeing 737 is being turned into a luxury villa in Bali. Take a look.
Russian entrepreneur Felix Demin bought the aircraft in 2021 and is converting it into a unique two-bedroom residence costing about $7,300 a night.
Top 20 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Budapest 2023
Budapest is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after city breaks in Europe. With many a creative soul and artist taking advantage of the still very cheap rents, Budapest now has a very hip and trendy edge with eclectically styled ruin bars, famous rock festivals, fantastic bars, and coffee houses, a burgeoning gastronomic scene, and even night-time pool parties, complete with music, film and laser discos.
A Jaunt in Bhutan, Where Happiness Is King and Travel Is Exclusive
Bhutan exudes tranquility. Even the international airport, your first impression of the country, has a charming aesthetic that makes it appear as an ancient monastery. With roughly three quarters of its land remaining tree covered, Bhutan is considered the first, and one of just two or three, carbon-negative countries in the world, and is known for its idyllic wilderness, with a backdrop of the Himalayas, along with its idyllic way of life, with its many Buddhist monasteries.
Where to Shop in Capri, Italy
Capri, Italy is the playground of the rich and famous. This fabled island off the Amalfi Coast has been a vacation destination for the jet set for decades, if not longer. While yachting, eating, and drinking are the past-times in Capri, the most popular sport is shopping. Designer shops line the main avenues of Capri Town. This would lead you to think that a Capri shopping spree would be limited only to the wealthy.
Rail route of the month: through the Alps to the Adriatic – Vienna to Trieste
Vienna is Europe’s best-connected capital city, at least in terms of rail links. Weekly direct services to Minsk and Monaco slipped from the departure boards during the pandemic, but new services over the past couple of years include direct trains to Paris, Amsterdam, Genoa, Split and Trieste. As the...
The Best Time to Go on a South African Safari
South Africa is one of the world’s finest safari destinations – but to make the most of your adventure it’s essential to find out the best time to go. Offering some of the very best game viewing opportunities anywhere in the world, South Africa draws huge numbers of visitors every year who come to experience the magic of a safari. And one of the key variables to consider when planning your trip is the weather, which will often determine your chances of spotting animals. If you’re thinking of coming to South Africa for a safari excursion, we’ve created a short guide on the best time to visit.
5 East Nusa Tenggara tourist destinations, perfect for vacations
East Nusa Tenggara is famous for the tourist destinations of Komodo Island. Komodo Island and East Nusa Tenggara Province also own other tourist destinations. Ranging from beach tours to the mountains.
Sunshine Saturday: The best holiday deals to book now
It’s Sunshine Saturday – that time when we (apparently) clamour to bag a brilliant holiday deal. This year, there’s no shortage of fantastic offers: here’s our selection of some of the most wallet-friendly getaways available.Game, set and matchBeachcomber is currently offering a generous £466 discount on a seven-night break to Mauritius, staying at the Shandrani Beachcomber Resort & Spa. It’s a brilliant property for sporty types – there’s a tennis and volleyball court and a wide range of complimentary water sports.From £1,885pp for seven nights, all-inclusive, based on two sharing, for trips departing 14 March 2023 and booked by 31...
Discover Portugal: The Ultimate 2-Week Itinerary
We hope you're enjoying our free travel guides & tips! If so, please consider supporting our work. 🤗. Welcome to Portugal, home to many gorgeous locations full of beautiful nature, stunning architecture, rich history, and delicious food. You could easily explore this diverse country for months. However, two weeks is the perfect amount of time to get a good impression.
