She’s In: Update On Ronda Rousey’s WWE Status Following Title Loss
That’s a good sign. We are coming up on the most important time of the year for WWE, as the Road To WrestleMania 39 is set to begin later this month. That means it is going to be an all hands on deck moment for WWE, with all of its biggest stars available ready to go. Now we might be getting a sign that one star whose future is a bit in doubt will be around going forward.
It Didn’t Work: Bryan Danielson Reveals How He Tried To Get Fired From WWE Job
He wanted out. There are all kinds of different WWE programs every week and not all of them involve actual wrestling. The company regularly features a variety of shows recapping recent action or focusing on interviews with wrestlers. Those shows have their own regular hosts, but a former one is now recalling a time when he was desperately trying to get off his own show.
Even Them? How WWE Is Going Incredibly Far To Protect Uncle Howdy’s Secret
That’s some dedication. There are all kinds of ways to present a new wrestler but one of the most consistently used over the year is a mask. A new star will appear but there is no way of knowing who is behind the mask, leading to quite a bit of intrigue. WWE is utilizing the idea again today, but this time around they are doing something pretty unique with the concept.
Reserved For Him: Here’s How WWE Treated John Cena Very Differently During His Return
He has earned it. There have been a lot of wrestlers over the years and many of them do not stand out for the most part. It takes someone special to receive additionally positive treatment but in most cases, they have earned the status. That was the case last week when an all time great made a return, and now we know just how differently he was treated upon return.
WATCH: WWE Stable Turns Heel In Surprise Switch On SmackDown
They switched. Stables are an interesting concept in wrestling as you can have a bunch of wrestlers together in one group to let them get more television time. That can cause a lot to change at once if the entire group does something different. That seems to be the case this week, as a team of wrestlers is now going in a rather different direction for the first time in this place.
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Not Welcome: Backstage Reaction To Vince McMahon Wanting Back In WWE (It’s Not Good)
It doesn’t seem to be popular. The biggest wrestling story of the week so far has been Vince McMahon announcing that he is attempting to return to WWE after five months away. McMahon is planning to try to return to the Board of Directors and is threatening to block any media rights deal or sale of the company if he is not allowed. This is going to cause some backlash and it seems to have already begun.
WRESTLING RUMORS: More Evidence WWE Is Teasing A Hurt Business Reunion
The important piece. There have been a lot of stables throughout WWE’s history but most of them follow a fairly standard formula. Most WWE stables are focused around one major star, with other smaller stars supporting them. Without the right balance, the stable is rarely going to work, meaning it has to be put together correctly. It seems a possibly returning stable is working to get the right centerpiece.
Feel The Glow? Here’s The Latest On Naomi’s WWE Status
One more run? WWE has seen several wrestlers coming and going from the company in recent months as the roster has dramatically changed. There have been multiple reasons for wrestlers to leave, but two of the most prominent left on their own accord. One of them has since settled elsewhere, but the other might be still have a chance to return to WWE if things go another way.
Impact Wrestling Results – January 5, 2023
Location: Charles F. Dodge City Center, Pembroke Pines, Florida. We’re back after last week’s Best Of 2022 event with the first show of 2023. That means we are just over a week away from Hard To Kill and the card is mostly set. There is always room for a little more effort though and now we might be getting to do just that. If nothing else, getting some of the lower card built up should help so let’s get to it.
There It Is: Vince McMahon Officially Returns To WWE Board Of Directors
That didn’t take long. To say that WWE is rapidly changing at this point would be a huge understatement as the major backstage pieces keep moving around. There were all kinds of changes last year, including one at the very top of the company. Now things have changed back in the other direction after a very short time, as the original boss is back in a huge way.
SmackDown Results – January 6, 2023
We are less than a month away from the Royal Rumble as we are officially in the new year. That means we should be in for some fun tonight and there is certainly a big main event. This week, the Usos will be defending the Tag Team Titles against Drew McIntyre/Sheamus in a match that was originally scheduled for last month. Let’s get to it.
REVIEW: WWE Day One: And It’s One Day
Welcome to KB’s Old School (and New School) Reviews. I’ve been reviewing wrestling shows for over twelve years now and have reviewed over 6,000 shows. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, I’ll be posting a new review here on Wrestlingrumors.net. It could be anything from modern WWE to old school to indies to anything in between. Note that I rate using letters instead of stars and I don’t rate matches under three minutes as really, how good or bad can something that short be?
