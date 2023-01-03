Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Major League Baseball All Star DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
What do to in Boston during the winter? Check out these 5 things to do in Boston this winter, plus upcoming events.MsBirgithBoston, MA
Red Sox Save Face And Reputation By Signing Devers Long-TermIBWAABoston, MA
In Massachusetts, authorities are working "around the clock" to find a mother who has been missing since New Year's DayMalek SherifCohasset, MA
New Cancer Vaccine Created to Fight Glioblastoma Brain Cancer, Using Living Tumor Cells to Pit 'Cancer Against Cancer'Zack LoveBoston, MA
Related
NECN
School Cafeteria Worker Assaulted 5th Grader in Middleboro, Police Say
A part-time cafeteria monitor assaulted a fifth grade student at a school in Middleboro, Massachusetts, according to the town's police department. The Middleboro Police Department is seeking to charge the staff member with assault and battery following the incident, which happened Thursday at Mary K. Goode Elementary School, a news release from the agency said.
NECN
Community Calls for Accountability After Deadly Cambridge Police Shooting
Family and friends of the man killed in a police shooting in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Wednesday are demanding answers and accountability. Friends describe 20-year-old Arif Sayed Faisal as a good-hearted and kind person. They told NBC10 Boston his family is grieving the loss of their only son. Faisal studied computer...
NECN
Missing Mass. Woman's Husband Arrested Amid Investigation Into Her Disappearance
Authorities announced Sunday evening that the husband of Ana Walshe has been arrested amid their investigation into the disappearance of the 39-year-old from Cohasset, Massachusetts. Brian Walshe, 46, has been taken into custody and charged with misleading a police investigation, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office announced. He is expected...
NECN
Woman Stabbed During Road Rage Incident in Quincy
At least two vehicles were involved in a road rage incident Saturday evening in Quincy, Massachusetts, that resulted in one person being stabbed. Massachusetts State Police say troopers responded to Quincy Shore Drive around 4:50 p.m. and found the vehicles involved had stopped and an altercation occurred near Bay State Road.
NECN
Swampscott Residents Find Swastika Spray Painted on Sidewalk: ‘Really Upsetting'
Police are investigating after anti-Semitic graffiti that was discovered spray painted on a sidewalk in Swampscott, Massachusetts. The Swampscott Police Department says the incident occurred Friday afternoon on a sidewalk in the area of Redington Street and Forest Avenue. Video from the scene showed several white markings on both the sidewalk and street where the two roads meet.
NECN
Missing 15-Year-Old Boston Girl Found Safe
Boston police say they have safely located a 15-year-old girl who had been missing since Friday morning. The missing person alert was canceled late Saturday night for the teen who had been last seen around 8 a.m. Friday at her school, the Boston Arts Academy located at 174 Ipswich Street in Boston, police said.
NECN
Police Looking to Identify Man in Connection to South Boston Carjacking
Boston Police is looking to identify a man in connection to an carjacking and assault that happened in Boston in late December. The incident happened back in the early evening of December 26 at Foodies Market in South Boston, according to authorities. Police described the man as either a light...
NECN
Police Searching for Mass. Mom Missing Since New Year's; Fire at Former Home
Detectives at the Cohasset, Massachusetts Police Department and several other agencies have been working around the clock as they search for a missing 39-year-old mother. Police have asked for the public's help in finding Ana Walshe, who was last seen at her home in Cohasset on New Year's Day. Cohasset...
NECN
East Boston Man Charged With Keying Dozens of Cars
An East Boston man has been arrested in connection with vandalizing dozens of cars. The suspect, identified as Santos Moscoso, 47, was arrested on Thursday, according to Boston Police. His arrest was possible after the release of several security videos showing a man walking around several vehicles on Bremen Street...
NECN
COVID Levels Skyrocket in Greater Boston, Much of Mass. Now High Risk
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID community risk levels, which have been in the low or medium risk category for Massachusetts for months now, skyrocketed over the past week. More than half of the state is now in the high risk category, another sign that we might be in the middle of a surge fueled by the new XBB variant.
NECN
Lithium Batteries Blamed for ‘Labor Intensive' Fire at Brockton Home
A fire was burning at a home in Brockton, Massachusetts early Friday morning, after crews spent the better part of the overnight battling the flames. The fire, which Brockton's fire chief blamed on lithium ion batteries in the basement, was at a 2.5 story wood house on Bartlett Street. Heavy...
NECN
2 SUVs Crash Into Newburyport Home
Two SUVs were involved in a crash Saturday night and both ended up striking a home in Newburyport, Massachusetts, fire officials said. The Newburyport Fire Department confirmed it responded to Water Street at Ocean for the 2-car crash, and said fortunately there were no injuries. Pictures from the scene showed...
NECN
Wintry Mix Makes Mess Across New England
Snow continued to fall and accumulate throughout the afternoon, in areas west of Boston around Leominster and Fitchburg on Friday. Less than an inch had residents in cities like Gardner out shoveling driveways and sidewalks. “Our driveway is a hill. I want to get it off the hill before it...
NECN
Owner Closing Manchester Day Care After Nearly 20 Years, Citing Nearby Homeless Encampment
The owner of a day care center in downtown Manchester, New Hampshire, plans to close her business in June. Kristine Larocque, owner of Kindertree Learning Center, has worked in the location for nearly 20 years, but with a homeless encampment growing across the street, she said she felt it was no longer safe.
NECN
Most Stores to Reopen After Rock Slide, Gas Leak at Merrimack Outlets
The majority of stores are set to reopen in the Merrimack Premium Outlets in Merrimack, New Hampshire, after a rock slide Wednesday caused a gas leak and closed the entire outdoor mall for the day. The Merrimack Premium Outlets made the announcement through social media. Merrimack Fire Rescue was called...
NECN
Flames Shoot Out of Peabody Home as Crews Battle Fire
A large house fire broke out in Peabody, Massachusetts early Friday morning. Crews were seen battling the fire on Sanborn Street, as smoke billowed from the home. First responders appeared to be evacuating nearby homes, as firefighters battled the flames. Firefighters have been able to knock down most of the...
NECN
FIRST ALERT: What to Expect From Friday's Winter Weather, Including Snowfall Totals
We’re in the home stretch of our seemly routine cloudy, dreary, gloomy, grey, wet — you get the picture. The final day is poised to bring the most excitement with rain changing into snow throughout the day. What will limit the forecast snowfall potential is the pace at which the colder air arrives. That said, most forecast models are in agreement with rain, transitioning to a wet snow along the Massachusetts Turnpike.
NECN
‘Embrace: The Kings': WATCH JAN. 12 at 7:30 P.M. on NBC10 BOSTON
"The Embrace," a historic monument honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife Coretta Scott King, is about to be unveiled on Boston Common on Friday, Jan. 13. It's been a long time coming, taking years of work spearheaded by the group Embrace Boston, a group dedicated to cultivating the conditions necessary for racial and economic justice in Boston.
NECN
FIRST ALERT: Snow Sticks for Many Friday Ahead of Seasonable Weekend
The atmosphere is about as marginal for rain versus snow as it could possibly be in southern New England, and that’s been playing out with flips and flops between rain and snow for the Boston Metro and areas near and south of the Massachusetts Turnpike. Farther north, the flipping...
NECN
Where's the Snow? Boston May Be Behind, But It Only Takes 1 Storm to Catch Up
We've only seen 1" of snow so far in Boston this winter season - which puts us just under a foot behind the climatological average (12.3" for the season to date). This exact time last year, we were in a very similar scenario before receiving an 11.7" snowstorm (Jan. 7, 2022) followed by the second largest January snowstorm in Boston's history with 23.6" (Jan. 29, 2022). And we ended up with 54” total for the season.
Comments / 1