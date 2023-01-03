Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Reacts After Blueface Blocks Her & Deletes Their Music Video From His Page: Watch
Sunday is upon us once again, which means it’s time for a new episode of Zeus’ “Crazy In Love.”. Their relationship was nothing short of rocky throughout 2022. Still, Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s endless antics landed them a reality TV show of their own – something most people only ever dream of.
Queen Naija Enlists Lil Meech For “Let’s Talk About It” Music Video
Queen Naija has enlisted BMF star Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. for the leading role in her new music video “Let’s Talk About It.” Co-written by the Detroit native with Mike Woods, the R&B track finds the singer facing her romantic issues once and for all. The Sara Lacombe-directed video features the singer and her fellow Motor City representative entangled in a dramatic affair. Queen Naija ties up her beau and holds him captive in a warehouse, forcing him to reflect on past behavior by watching his actions on multiple screens.More from VIBE.comSZA Is Somberly Solo In "Nobody Gets Me" Music VideoBabyface...
hotnewhiphop.com
The Weeknd Celebrates “Dawn FM” Anniversary With “Is There Someone Else?” Video
Several of 2022’s greatest projects came later in the year. However, a noteworthy early arrival came in the form of The Weeknd’s Dawn FM. Landing on January 7th, the 16-track effort boasts guest appearances from Jim Carrey, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, and Oneohtrix Point Never.
hypebeast.com
SZA Releases Digital 'SOS' Album With "PSA" and Her "Open Arms" Solo Version
Since SZA released SOS last month, the highly-anticipated album has continued to run up the streaming numbers. And to celebrate its chart-topping success, the R&B artist has decided to bless her fans with a new digital version of the record that includes “PSA” and her solo rendition of “Open Arms.”
iheart.com
Three 6 Mafia's Gangsta Boo Passes Away At 43
Gangsta Boo, famously known as an influential member of Three 6 Mafia, has passed away, according to DJ Paul. On New Year's Day, January 1, Fox 13 confirmed the 43-year-old rapper, born Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, was found dead at her home in Memphis. Three 6 Mafia's founding member DJ Paul confirmed the terrible news in a social media post. A cause of death was not confirmed but TMZ reported drugs may have been involved. Numerous artists took to social media to react to Lola's passing. One in particular was Latto, who was the last artist to release a collaboration with Gangsta Boo before she passed.
EW.com
Migos rapper Quavo releases heartbreaking Takeoff tribute song 'Without You'
Migos rapper Quavo has released a new song, "Without You," to pay tribute to his nephew and former bandmate Takeoff, who was fatally shot Nov. 1 in Houston at the age of 28. The song, which dropped Wednesday night, opens with a heartbreaking couplet: "Tears rollin' down my eyes / I just seen an angel fly."
‘Growing Up Hip Hop’ Exclusive: Is Angela Simmons Preparing To Pick Up The Mic — As An Artist?
In an exclusive preview clip from the season seven premiere of 'Growing Up Hip Hop,' Angela Simmons makes plans to record music.
Boosie Badazz Pays Tribute To Takeoff In “Rocket Man” Music Video
Boosie Badazz has dropped the music video for his track “Rocket Man,” titled in honor of late rap star Takeoff. Shot in black and white, the visual begins with the Baton Rouge native in a photo studio surrounded by various lighting fixtures as he takes a drag from his blunt and begins to muse, “I feel like the realest ni**a in the world right now.” More from VIBE.comOffset Says Takeoff's Death Has Made Happiness Hard To FindBoosie Labels Gunna A "Rat" For Taking Plea Deal In RICO CaseBoosie Is Surprised To Learn That Drake Is Jewish Boosie’s opening verse finds him...
hotnewhiphop.com
Chris Brown Joins Vedo On “Do You Mind” Single: Stream
Another New Music Friday is upon us, and several of our favourite R&B artists are coming in hot already in 2023. Earlier, we debuted a new song from Queen Naija, “Let’s Talk About It.” Now, we have a collaborative track from two talented male artists – Vedo and Chris Brown – for your streaming pleasure.
Essence
Rapper Gangsta Boo Dead At 43
The Memphis-born Three 6 Mafia member was a pioneer of female rap. Gangsta Boo, known for being a member of the Memphis-bred rap group Three 6 Mafia, has died at the age of 43. According to Fox 13, Gangsta Boo, born Lola Mitchell, was found dead at her home at...
YoungBoy Never Broke Again Dropping a New Album on Friday
YoungBoy Never Broke Again has announced his fifth studio album “I Rest My Case” is set to arrive this Friday, Jan. 6. The Louisana-born rapper also shared the sultry cover art for the record, which marks his first release on Motown Records as part of a deal he signed in October. YoungBoy is one of the most commercially consistent rappers to have come out of the past few years. After dropping six projects, five of them solo and one collaborative mixtape (“Better Than You”) with DaBaby, he charted four of those releases in the top 10 of the Billboard 200...
hotnewhiphop.com
Baby Stone Gorillas Drop New Song, “WOP”
2022 proved to be quite the breakthrough year for the Baby Stone Gorillas. In January, the L.A. rap group dropped their debut self-titled tape, BABYST5XNE GORILLAS. Following the success of their first project, they proceeded to drop two more before the year’s end. Lion Hearted Gorillas came first, which...
hypebeast.com
Popcaan and Drake Reunite for New Collab "We Caa Done"
Popcaan and Drake have teamed up again for the former’s newest single, “We Caa Done.”. The dancehall artist’s first release of the year, “We Caa Done” clocks in at just over four minutes and features production from TRESOR and Batundi. The track follows Popcaan’s December 2022 single “Set It” and is expected to appear on Great Is He, his upcoming fifth studio album that was initially announced in February of last year. Meanwhile, Drizzy is coming off the release of Her Loss, his collaborative album with 21 Savage, and is supposedly gearing up for a tour this year.
hypebeast.com
Future and Sony Music Settle ‘High Off Life’ Trademark Lawsuit
Future’s production company, Freebandz Productions, and Sony Music have settled a lawsuit filed over his eighth studio album High Off Life. The suit was filed in October 2020 by High Off Life LLC, a clothing company based in Atlanta. In the lawsuit, the LLC alleges that “overnight, defendants destroyed...
HipHopDX.com
La Chat Says She’s ‘Lost & Hurt’ Over Death Of Her ‘Sister’ Gangsta Boo
La Chat has expressed how she’s “lost and hurt” while mourning the tragic loss of her close friend and fellow Three 6 Mafia rapper Gangsta Boo. Boo (real name Lola Mitchell) died on Sunday (January 1) in her hometown of Memphis. A cause of death has not yet been revealed, although her loved ones have ruled out any foul play.
50 Cent Releases ‘In Da Club’ – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Jan. 7, 2003: Twenty years ago, 50 Cent kicked off 2003 with the release of "In Da Club," the first single from his soon-to-be-released debut album, Get Rich or Die Tryin'. Produced by Dr. Dre and Michael Elizondo, "In Da Club"...
Complex
French Montana Drops DJ Drama-Hosted ‘Coke Boys 6’ f/ ASAP Rocky and More
French Montana’s latest offering Coke Boys 6 has arrived, hosted by DJ Drama. The lengthy 29-track Money Heist Edition of the Gangsta Grillz mixtape includes features from ASAP Rocky, Benny the Butcher, Kodak Black, Jeremih, Max B, Vory, King Combs, Nav, EST Gee, Stove God Cooks, the late Chinx, and more.
hypebeast.com
Transforming Designs Define Guerrilla-Group's OSVI Season 06 "REKONSTRUKT II" Collection
Building on the narrative-driven design of its OSVI Season 05 “REKONSTRUKT” collection, Guerrilla-Group has returned with the follow-up to the range. “As you journey through this twisted land. Take care to choose the path that you withstand. For in REKONSTRUKT, your reality is but a dream. One that you may lose, or so it would seem…” writes Guerrilla-Group in a foreword.
HipHopDX.com
Drake Joins Popcaan In Tropical 'We Caa Done' Video: Watch
Drake has linked up with his OVO Sound signee Popcaan in the video for their latest collaboration “We Caa Done.”. With director Theo Skudra behind the lens, the October’s Very Own pair join forces in Turks and Caicos as they bask in the island lifestyle. They meander on jet skis and relax at beachside bars, all while the esteemed dancehall singer croons about his wealth and lavish lifestyle.
hypebeast.com
King Krule, Jadasea and Pretty V Debut First EP as Aqrxvst
Aqrxvst, the group made up of King Krule, Jadasea and Pretty V, have unveiled their debut EP Aqrxvst Is the Band’s Name. The three-track project was recorded in 2022 and features the cuts “The Sky Was in The Frame,” “29” and “Hope,” all of which are fronted by fuzzy guitars and low-laying vocals. Aqrxvst Is the Band’s Name marks King Krule’s first effort since his You Heat Me Up, You Cool Me Down live album in 2021, meanwhile Pretty V rang in the new year with the Da Biggest Bird album and Jadasea dropped LOOKALIVE! in mid-2022.
Comments / 0