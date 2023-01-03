Read full article on original website
Brain Dead Teams Up With Nanga for Ultralight Puffer Series
Following a collaboration with Kerbi Urbanowski for a stained glass desk light collection, Brain Dead now works with Japanese outwear specialist Nanga for an outwear series featuring a selection of ultralight puffer pieces. Currently revealed as part of the lineup is a collarless zip-up puffer with mismatched sleeves and front lateral zip pockets secured at the chest. While another turtleneck collar puffer jacket features a wavy, mismatched sleeve design in glossy hues of bronze, olive green, and lizard green.
Brecht Wright Gander Looks to the Heavens for Handcrafted Collection
New Jersey-based designer Brecht Wright Gander has unveiled a series of wooden furniture pieces, which each take on a drippy, organic form carved from curly maple. Named “Knowledge of All Dark Things”, the pieces feature inlays inspired by a 16th-century alphabet devised in order to communicate with angels known as the “angelic script”.
HAVEN's Loro Piana Capolavoro Collection Provides Luxurious Home Comfort
Looking towards the colder night spent at home this winter, HAVEN has put together a range centered around luxurious home comfort. The Loro Piana Capolavoro collection offers warmth and soft, next-to-skin comfort by utilizing double-faced virgin wool woven from the finest raw materials. The luxurious fabric expresses a timeless black and gray check pattern on one side with the reverse in solid black.
Acne Studios’ Musubi Bags Get a Textured Update for SS23
Whether it be ready-to-wear pieces or eye-catching accessories, Acne Studios succeeds in presenting multifaceted cultural wonder. In this vain, the Stockholm-based brand has updated its Japanese-inspired Musubi bags for the Spring/Summer 2023 season. Making its debut in 2017, the Musubi bag is inspired by the knot style of traditional Japanese...
WISDOM® Collides With nozzle quiz for a Holiday Capsule
To finish up 2022 and welcome the new year, WISDOM® joined hands with Taiwanese knit accessory brand nozzle quiz for a Holiday capsule collection. The 2022-23 range develops suit-inspired sets in tones of black and gray for simplicity and composite designs. The concept is further marked by functional details like stand-collars and flip-collars for a striking look.
Take a look Inside the Laundry Holiday/Yoshio Ice Cream Concept Space
Suppose Design Office has dreamed up a new space in Shikokuchuo City, Japan which looks to transform a troublesome task into a fun and worthwhile activity. Aiming to be a good neighbor, the team renovates a laundromat found in an old warehouse space into a hybrid concept offering laundry services alongside a cafe and ice cream stall.
Nicola Vassell Gallery Presents Julia Chiang’s ‘Salt on Our Skin' Exhibition
Brooklyn-based artist Julia Chiang will be opening up her solo exhibition, Julia Chiang: Salt on Our Skin at Nicola Vassell Gallery later this month. Chiang is known for her extensive portfolio of paintings, installations, and sculptures, out of which her abstract paintings featuring petal-like and biomorphic shapes are the most recognizable.
Transforming Designs Define Guerrilla-Group's OSVI Season 06 "REKONSTRUKT II" Collection
Building on the narrative-driven design of its OSVI Season 05 “REKONSTRUKT” collection, Guerrilla-Group has returned with the follow-up to the range. “As you journey through this twisted land. Take care to choose the path that you withstand. For in REKONSTRUKT, your reality is but a dream. One that you may lose, or so it would seem…” writes Guerrilla-Group in a foreword.
New Gucci Vault Collection Takes Après-Ski Fashion to Greater Altitudes
Gucci is bringing an exclusive capsule together for its upcoming “Vault Altitude” collection. Gucci Vault is redefining après-ski fashion that goes beyond the usual luxury lens on the ski trend. The new Vault Altitude collection sees the Italian fashion house come together with eight different brands including,...
Technical Touches Inform the New adidas Originals Forum 84 Low Camp
The adidas Originals Forum is by and large a staple of the sneaker society’s rotation, appearing in general release and collaborative guises fit for all occasions. Now, the Three Stripes aims to take its Forum 84 Low off-piste with a tactile “Camp” makeover. Arriving in a bold...
Are Stüssy and Timberland Cooking Up a Collaborative Boot for 2023?
True Stüssy heads will remember some of the streetwear imprint’s more humble collaborations, such as those with Timberland. Hypebeast’s archives uncovered pairs from 2009, with the collaborative efforts continuing each year until it ended in 2014 with the Fall/Winter 2014 series of 6 Inch Boots. Now, images circulating online imply that the two may be coming back together again in 2023, taking on one of the brand’s core hiking silhouettes.
Vans Sk8-Hi Model Remains a True Classic Since Forever
Since 1966, Vans has embraced originality and authenticity, championing unbridled expression through wild prints and customizable elements. Due to the durability and individuality of the classic Sk8-Hi silhouette, they have become a staple for skaters as well as fashion lovers far and wide. Beatrice Domond has always marched to the...
Inside Dior x ERL's Dover Street Market London Pop-Up
X ERL is finally here, and last night Kim Jones and Eli Russell Linnetz took their “California Couture” collection to the hallowed halls of Dover Street Market London. Taking over the ground floor entrance space for the majority of January, Dior and ERL welcome you into a rainbow of colors — and that’s not just the clothes. While light blue Saddle Bags sit alongside miniature hot pink and large tinsel-fuzz examples all dazzling with gold chains on show, with jumpers that combine purple crystals with splashes of white and hoodies sporting waves of glitter, it’s the structures that house the clothes that really shine at DSML.
Own Original Production Art From ‘Batman: The Animated Series’
From The Caped Crusader and The Joker, to Poison Ivy, Penguin and more. Art is typically appreciated in its final form. The process to get to that mark, however, remains one of the real points of enjoyment for the artist themselves as they create magic from one sketch to another. Behind the curtain of film and television, concept art has always played an essential role at the literal act of world-building — from Ralph McQuarrie‘s iconic work for Star Wars to the countless Marvel and DC Comics cel-animations.
Artist Joani Tremblay to Unveil Her Latest Paintings at Harper's New York
On view from January 26 to March 11. Joani Tremblay is a French-Canadian artist who creates ethereal landscape paintings that are partially inspired by picture-perfect advertisements, postcards and images displayed across social media. Based between Montreal and Brooklyn, Tremblay has been compared as a modern-day Georgia O’Keeffe and is collected at various institutions, including The Mint Museum, Charlotte, Montreal Municipal Art Collection, Montreal and RBC Corporate Collection, Toronto.
The bev by BLACK+DECKER Cocktail Maker Dispenses 250 Drinks on a Single Charge
At CES 2023, power tools manufacturer BLACK+DECKER unveiled a cordless version of its cocktail maker, the bev by BLACK+DECKER. The bev by BLACK+DECKER Cordless Cocktail Maker utilizes Bartesian capsules to make a variety of alcoholic drinks. The tabletop device holds six liquor bottles at once with the Bartesian pods placed...
The Fujifilm INSTAX MINI LINK™ 2 Smartphone Printer Brings a Customizable Photo Studio to You
Fujifilm INSTAX products allow creatives to capture experiences spent with loved ones or friends. Still, the magic of its cameras, Smartphone printers, and accessories genuinely lies in the creativity and spontaneity the brand inspires. Along with allowing individuals to capture a moment in time, INSTAX products also allow people to connect.
Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week
Following the release of the , HBX Archives is back with a plethora of outerwear, apparel and accessories. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces from the fashion and streetwear world. From brands like Gucci and Stone Island to sacai and Burberry, HBX Archives sources interesting pieces of the past for sale on its online web store.
Onitsuka Tiger Celebrates Year of the Rabbit With Fluffy MEXICO 66
To reign in the lunar new year, Onitsuka Tiger joins in the festivities with a special edition spin on its signature MEXICO 66™ silhouette. Inspired by next year’s Zodiac, the Rabbit, the upcoming pairs arrive in a clean mix of “Cream” and “Birch” across the recycled leather uppers. Additional fluffy faux fur lining runs along the tiger stripes on the lateral and medial sides while soft gold branding appears on the tongue tab and heel flaps. Rounding out the look are bright red OrthoLite™ insoles decorated with mismatched “20” and “23” accents.
The New Balance 550 Receives "Team Royal" Touches
Following the reveal of the “Turtledove” colorway accented with hints of mint green, New Balance gears up for the year ahead with the release of several in-line colorways of its popular 550 model. In addition, the Boston-based imprint now primes the silhouette in a sport-ready “Team Royal” palette.
