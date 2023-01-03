This week is the start of a new legislative session in North Carolina. With 2023 being an odd-numbered year, this is what is known as a “long session.”. Last fall, Republicans fell just short of a supermajority in the General Assembly that would allow them to override a veto from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. House Speaker Tim Moore said despite not having the supermajority, he believes he can get enough Democrats on his side to override vetoes if necessary.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO