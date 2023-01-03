ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Why we can — and cannot — collect rainwater in places like California

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Andrew Fisher, a professor and hydrogeologist, about why we can — and cannot — collect rainwater in places like California. Erika Ryan is a producer for All Things Considered. She joined NPR after spending 4 years at CNN, where she worked for various shows and CNN.com in Atlanta and Washington, D.C. Ryan began her career in journalism as a print reporter covering arts and culture. She's a graduate of the University of South Carolina, and currently lives in Washington, D.C., with her dog, Millie.
CALIFORNIA STATE
South Carolina U.S. House district ruled racial gerrymander

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Federal judges ordered South Carolina lawmakers to draw new congressional maps, ruling Friday that the U.S. House district lines of a seat flipped by Democrats four years ago were intentionally redrawn to split Black neighborhoods to dilute their voting power. The state used the maps...
West Virginia can keep its ban against transgender school athletes, a judge says

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia's ban on transgender athletes competing in female school sports is constitutional and can remain in place, a federal judge ruled Thursday. "I recognize that being transgender is natural and is not a choice," U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Goodwin wrote in his decision. "But one's sex is also natural, and it dictates physical characteristics that are relevant to athletics."
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Previewing the 2023 North Carolina legislative session

This week is the start of a new legislative session in North Carolina. With 2023 being an odd-numbered year, this is what is known as a “long session.”. Last fall, Republicans fell just short of a supermajority in the General Assembly that would allow them to override a veto from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. House Speaker Tim Moore said despite not having the supermajority, he believes he can get enough Democrats on his side to override vetoes if necessary.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
South Carolina Supreme Court strikes down state abortion ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court struck down Thursday a ban on abortion after cardiac activity is detected — typically around six weeks — ruling the restriction violates the state constitution's right to privacy. The decision comes nearly two years after Republican Gov. Henry...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Ex-NC Sen. Burr: SEC probe into trading over with 'no action'

RALEIGH, N.C. — The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has concluded its investigation of former North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr related to investment sales early in the coronavirus pandemic without taking any action, Burr said on Friday. Burr, a Republican who didn’t seek reelection in November after three Senate...
Katie Hobbs is about to be formally sworn in as Arizona's new governor

Katie Hobbs is formally sworn in as Arizona's new governor today. Last fall, the Democrat defeated a Republican backed by former President Trump. Democrats won most other statewide seats, a sign of a red state that now feels purple. Yet, Republicans kept their majority in the state legislature. And some would like to pull their state further right. From member station KJZZ, Ben Giles reports.
ARIZONA STATE
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

