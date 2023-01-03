Read full article on original website
Tribes are suing to stop a proposed lithium mine in Nevada, saying the site is sacred
The fate of a proposed lithium mine in Nevada — one that's important to production of electric cars — is now in the hands of a federal judge as tribes sue to stop it.
South Carolina Gov. McMaster's proposed budget includes teacher raises, increased transportation funding
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster’s budget for next fiscal year calls for pay raises for teachers and an increase in funds for transportation projects. In the proposed budget, released Friday, McMaster called for a $2,500 increase in starting pay for teachers, which would bring it to $42,500. McMaster also...
Why we can — and cannot — collect rainwater in places like California
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Andrew Fisher, a professor and hydrogeologist, about why we can — and cannot — collect rainwater in places like California. Erika Ryan is a producer for All Things Considered. She joined NPR after spending 4 years at CNN, where she worked for various shows and CNN.com in Atlanta and Washington, D.C. Ryan began her career in journalism as a print reporter covering arts and culture. She's a graduate of the University of South Carolina, and currently lives in Washington, D.C., with her dog, Millie.
South Carolina U.S. House district ruled racial gerrymander
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Federal judges ordered South Carolina lawmakers to draw new congressional maps, ruling Friday that the U.S. House district lines of a seat flipped by Democrats four years ago were intentionally redrawn to split Black neighborhoods to dilute their voting power. The state used the maps...
Another atmospheric river, a column of airborne moisture, has hit California
Some parts of the state are already saturated and preparing for flooding. Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency.
'Pineapple express' storm brings more floods and topples trees in California
A massive "pineapple express" winter storm is buffeting California's coastal and inland areas with strong winds and heavy rain and snow. After arriving on Wednesday, the storm brought floods and yet more rain on Thursday morning. "The storm prompted evacuation warnings across the northern part of the state, it triggered...
N.J. woman gets 3 years in bogus good Samaritan online fundraiser
MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. — A New Jersey woman who pleaded guilty to helping her boyfriend spread a feel-good story about a homeless veteran that garnered more than $400,000 in online donations has been sentenced to three years in prison on state theft charges. Burlington County prosecutors say Katelyn McClure,...
Half of Latino workplace deaths in North Carolina are in construction
Three Latino construction workers fell to their deaths at a work site in Charlotte's Dilworth neighborhood on Monday. They are among at least 260 Latino workers who have died of workplace injuries in North Carolina since the year 2000, according to a study released last year. Before lead researcher Morgan...
West Virginia can keep its ban against transgender school athletes, a judge says
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia's ban on transgender athletes competing in female school sports is constitutional and can remain in place, a federal judge ruled Thursday. "I recognize that being transgender is natural and is not a choice," U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Goodwin wrote in his decision. "But one's sex is also natural, and it dictates physical characteristics that are relevant to athletics."
Previewing the 2023 North Carolina legislative session
This week is the start of a new legislative session in North Carolina. With 2023 being an odd-numbered year, this is what is known as a “long session.”. Last fall, Republicans fell just short of a supermajority in the General Assembly that would allow them to override a veto from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. House Speaker Tim Moore said despite not having the supermajority, he believes he can get enough Democrats on his side to override vetoes if necessary.
South Carolina Supreme Court strikes down state abortion ban
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court struck down Thursday a ban on abortion after cardiac activity is detected — typically around six weeks — ruling the restriction violates the state constitution's right to privacy. The decision comes nearly two years after Republican Gov. Henry...
Maryland artist chosen to create U.S. Capitol statue of teen who fought segregation
Sculptor Steven Weitzman has been selected to create a statue for the U.S. Capitol of Barbara Rose Johns, who as a teenager led a student strike in Virginia that helped pave the way for the dismantling of school segregation. The Commission for Historical Statues in the U.S. Capitol selected the...
Kevin McCarthy is elected House speaker after 15 votes and days of negotiations
Kevin McCarthy is now officially speaker of the House. The California Republican eked out a victory after a historic 15 rounds of voting and a dramatic series of events on the House floor late Friday night. The result also meant elected representatives have finally been sworn in as members of...
Ex-NC Sen. Burr: SEC probe into trading over with 'no action'
RALEIGH, N.C. — The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has concluded its investigation of former North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr related to investment sales early in the coronavirus pandemic without taking any action, Burr said on Friday. Burr, a Republican who didn’t seek reelection in November after three Senate...
Movement Schools moves closer to expanding its charter school chain beyond Charlotte
A Charlotte-based charter school chain with national aspirations is seeking state approval to open three more North Carolina locations in 2024, including its first outside Charlotte. The state Board of Education got an update on Movement Schools’ expansion plans Wednesday. Movement Schools opened its first charter school in 2017,...
Katie Hobbs is about to be formally sworn in as Arizona's new governor
Katie Hobbs is formally sworn in as Arizona's new governor today. Last fall, the Democrat defeated a Republican backed by former President Trump. Democrats won most other statewide seats, a sign of a red state that now feels purple. Yet, Republicans kept their majority in the state legislature. And some would like to pull their state further right. From member station KJZZ, Ben Giles reports.
Investigators reveal new information tying Idaho murders to Bryan Kohlberger
Idaho authorities have released the most comprehensive evidence yet tying the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students to a suspect arrested last week and charged with their murders. Among the new information is the recovery of a DNA sample from a leather knife sheath found in one of...
Damar Hamlin's home community is rallying for their 'role model'
Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin grew up in suburban Pittsburgh and played there through college. His community is celebrating him as a person who has an impact on and off the field. Julia Zenkevich is a general assignment reporter for 90.5 WESA. She first joined the station as a production...
