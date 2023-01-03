I’d like to take this final opportunity to address the community as your sheriff. I am fortunate to have been part of an amazing and sometimes strange legacy that began with a Gonzo journalist in the early 1970s, and lived for over 50 years. I worked with Sheriff Dick Kienast and his successor, Sheriff Bob Braudis, and occasionally even sought advice from Dr. Hunter S. Thompson. They all achieved legendary status in this valley, and each continued to grow and improve the organization and brought prominence to our community on many levels.

PITKIN COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO