ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen, CO

Unravel Coffee opens Aspen location, aims to be versatile and affordable gathering place

By Megan Webber, Aspen Daily News Staff Writer
Aspen Daily News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Aspen Daily News

Be better, Aspen

Aspen, you are beautiful! But the beauty only goes skin deep if you don’t take care of your workers. I just heard a story of a worker in a well-loved establishment, who after a month of working 12 hour days, 6 days a week, was reprimanded for taking two days off in a row. You need to be better than this.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Aspen Skiing Co. logged modern-record day on slopes

Excellent snow conditions helped produce Aspen Skiing Co’s busiest day on the slopes in at least six years — and probably a lot longer — on Thursday of the holiday week. Skier visits surged past 20,000 cumulatively on the slopes of Snowmass, Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk on Dec. 29, according to Jeff Hanle, SkiCo vice president of communications.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

📺 Wintersköl 2023

Aspen's "Annual Toast to Winter" returns! This year will offer locals and visitors all of their favorite Wintersköl activities, including snow sculptures, soupköl, bonfire, torchlight decent, fireworks, and more! Malany Muro for the special events team at the Aspen Chamber Resort Association joins Diana Lane on the show to preview the event.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Patriotic tunes

In early November, I lamented in this paper the absence of the El Jebel Bag Pipers and the AFA band performing entertaining and patriotic music on Saturday during Wintersköl. To my great pleasure I found out mid-December that the music was back on. Congratulations to the chamber of commerce for making this important part of Wintersköl happen. Perhaps the chamber could put this on the website for Wintersköl. Now, hopefully the weather cooperates to allow the AFA and El Jebel Pipers to get to Aspen. Enjoy and thank you.
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Semple: ‘Valley Girl’ meets ‘#SELFIE’ chick

I’m obsessed with the way particular girls and young women in America talk. I’ve been this way since 1982 when I first heard Frank Zappa’s song “Valley Girl” on Casey Casem’s top 40 countdown radio show. The lingo, the slang, the pronunciation, the enunciation,...
ASPEN, CO
Aspen Daily News

Inventory shows who lives in APCHA deed-restricted ownership housing

Editor’s note: This story is the first in a two-part series from Aspen Journalism examining the ownership affordable-housing inventory maintained by APCHA. The next story, to be published in the Aspen Daily News on Sunday, will dive into the RO market. More than 3,200 people live in the 1,652...
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
Aspen Daily News

Hunt preps construction for former Main Street Bakery site

Developer Mark Hunt’s organization has made good on a pledge to start construction this week on the long-dormant and highly visible Main Street Bakery project in Aspen. Crews started putting up construction fencing, moving equipment onto the site and undertaking other staging on Tuesday. The plan is for a construction crew to “hit it hard” next week, said Jimmy Marcus, a local representative of Hunt’s development firm.
ASPEN, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle County airport flight disruption numbers don’t tell the whole story

Numbers don’t always tell a whole story. That seems to be the case with a recent list of “worst” winter airports in the U.S. According to a Jan. 5 story at Forbes.com, the airports in Pitkin and Eagle counties are the nation’s worst for flight disruptions — either cancellations or delays of more than an hour. Pitkin County led the way with 34.8% disruptions for all flights. Eagle County was second, with a 22% disruption rate.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

UPDATE: Eastbound Highway 82 reopened at Carbondale after crash

Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it...
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Aspen Daily News

APCHA to publish results of compliance cases online

At the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board of directors’ first meeting of 2023 on Wednesday, discussions on transparency and compliance cases again took center stage. The resumed discussion came on the heels of the board’s last meeting, on Dec. 14, when concerns were raised during public comment about APCHA’s...
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
Aspen Daily News

So much for kindness and respect

Wait. Did Mick Ireland call tourists morons in his Jan. 2 column (“A few deep trivia facts for our newbies”)? Tourist + moron = touron? Seriously? Interesting choice of branding given that: 1. Per Aspen City Council’s most recent ordinances, Aspen still has a tourism-based economy, which makes these so-called “tourons” Aspen’s biggest customers, instrumental in keeping the lights on here; and 2. I’m pretty sure I’ve seen Mick wax poetic about the days of old when Aspen was committed to the Mind, Body, Spirit vibe. So, calling people morons is hardly in alignment, and indeed is at cross purposes with that mindful, spiritual and aspirational philosophy.
Aspen Daily News

Buglione takes over as Pitkin County sheriff on Tuesday

Pitkin County sheriff-elect Michael Buglione, who takes office on Tuesday at 1 p.m., said Thursday that the transition process with Sheriff Joe DiSalvo and his administration has not gone smoothly so far. “It’s not a peaceful transfer of leadership, not the way I would have certainly expected or certainly would...
PITKIN COUNTY, CO
KDVR.com

UNC president's son dies in avalanche

Nick Feinstein, son of UNC president Andy Feinstein, recently succumbed to an avalanche in Breckenridge. Courtney Fromm shares reactions from those close to the victim. Nick Feinstein, son of UNC president Andy Feinstein, recently succumbed to an avalanche in Breckenridge. Courtney Fromm shares reactions from those close to the victim.
DENVER, CO
Digital Collegian

Penn State student dies in Colorado avalanche

Nick Feinstein, a Penn State student, died in an avalanche while skiing with his father in Breckenridge, Colorado on Dec. 31, 2022, according to University of Northern Colorado Director of News and Public Relations Deanna Herbert. The Summit County Rescue Group responded to a call for a "backcountry avalanche" with...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Aspen Daily News

Evacuation routes?

In the city of Aspen’s promo push to bring an Interstate-like, five-lane expressway literally to our doorsteps, there is emphasis on the need for adequate evacuation routes. Public safety is serious stuff and anyone who lives, works or visits here expects absolute candor from the city on this subject. If approved, the new “entrance” will take at least 10 years, so the first obvious question is — what is the city doing now to ensure that in the interim we have sufficient evacuation means? Which leads to the next obvious question. There are apparently four evacuation routes to the west across Castle Creek — has the city evaluated their capabilities? At a minimum, are the less well-known routes marked (the city loves signs) to indicate an evacuation route and provide public awareness?
ASPEN, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy