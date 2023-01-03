Unravel Coffee opens Aspen location, aims to be versatile and affordable gathering place

Read full article on original website
Be better, Aspen
Aspen, you are beautiful! But the beauty only goes skin deep if you don’t take care of your workers. I just heard a story of a worker in a well-loved establishment, who after a month of working 12 hour days, 6 days a week, was reprimanded for taking two days off in a row. You need to be better than this.
Aspen Has Been Overrun by Zillionaires. Has the Town Lost Its Gonzo Soul?
The Colorado mountain town has always been famous for its steep skiing, epic powder, and hippies, oddballs, and celebs. But with changes like those of recent years, can a place stay weird?. Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors....
Aspen Skiing Co. logged modern-record day on slopes
Excellent snow conditions helped produce Aspen Skiing Co’s busiest day on the slopes in at least six years — and probably a lot longer — on Thursday of the holiday week. Skier visits surged past 20,000 cumulatively on the slopes of Snowmass, Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk on Dec. 29, according to Jeff Hanle, SkiCo vice president of communications.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Hydroponic lettuce facility Spring Born closes in western Garfield County
A nearly 4-acre hydroponic agriculture facility near Silt recently visited by Gov. Jared Polis now sits dark, stymied by what the owner said was an inability to distribute in larger regional market chains. The lights turned off Dec. 27 at the once vibrant facility with the potential of providing economic...
📺 Wintersköl 2023
Aspen's "Annual Toast to Winter" returns! This year will offer locals and visitors all of their favorite Wintersköl activities, including snow sculptures, soupköl, bonfire, torchlight decent, fireworks, and more! Malany Muro for the special events team at the Aspen Chamber Resort Association joins Diana Lane on the show to preview the event.
Patriotic tunes
In early November, I lamented in this paper the absence of the El Jebel Bag Pipers and the AFA band performing entertaining and patriotic music on Saturday during Wintersköl. To my great pleasure I found out mid-December that the music was back on. Congratulations to the chamber of commerce for making this important part of Wintersköl happen. Perhaps the chamber could put this on the website for Wintersköl. Now, hopefully the weather cooperates to allow the AFA and El Jebel Pipers to get to Aspen. Enjoy and thank you.
Semple: ‘Valley Girl’ meets ‘#SELFIE’ chick
I’m obsessed with the way particular girls and young women in America talk. I’ve been this way since 1982 when I first heard Frank Zappa’s song “Valley Girl” on Casey Casem’s top 40 countdown radio show. The lingo, the slang, the pronunciation, the enunciation,...
Inventory shows who lives in APCHA deed-restricted ownership housing
Editor’s note: This story is the first in a two-part series from Aspen Journalism examining the ownership affordable-housing inventory maintained by APCHA. The next story, to be published in the Aspen Daily News on Sunday, will dive into the RO market. More than 3,200 people live in the 1,652...
Hunt preps construction for former Main Street Bakery site
Developer Mark Hunt’s organization has made good on a pledge to start construction this week on the long-dormant and highly visible Main Street Bakery project in Aspen. Crews started putting up construction fencing, moving equipment onto the site and undertaking other staging on Tuesday. The plan is for a construction crew to “hit it hard” next week, said Jimmy Marcus, a local representative of Hunt’s development firm.
Eagle County airport flight disruption numbers don’t tell the whole story
Numbers don’t always tell a whole story. That seems to be the case with a recent list of “worst” winter airports in the U.S. According to a Jan. 5 story at Forbes.com, the airports in Pitkin and Eagle counties are the nation’s worst for flight disruptions — either cancellations or delays of more than an hour. Pitkin County led the way with 34.8% disruptions for all flights. Eagle County was second, with a 22% disruption rate.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
UPDATE: Eastbound Highway 82 reopened at Carbondale after crash
Readers around Glenwood Springs and Garfield County make the Post Independent’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism. Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it...
Skier identified in deadly Breckenridge avalanche
A skier who died over the weekend in an avalanche in Breckenridge has been identified.
APCHA to publish results of compliance cases online
At the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority board of directors’ first meeting of 2023 on Wednesday, discussions on transparency and compliance cases again took center stage. The resumed discussion came on the heels of the board’s last meeting, on Dec. 14, when concerns were raised during public comment about APCHA’s...
So much for kindness and respect
Wait. Did Mick Ireland call tourists morons in his Jan. 2 column (“A few deep trivia facts for our newbies”)? Tourist + moron = touron? Seriously? Interesting choice of branding given that: 1. Per Aspen City Council’s most recent ordinances, Aspen still has a tourism-based economy, which makes these so-called “tourons” Aspen’s biggest customers, instrumental in keeping the lights on here; and 2. I’m pretty sure I’ve seen Mick wax poetic about the days of old when Aspen was committed to the Mind, Body, Spirit vibe. So, calling people morons is hardly in alignment, and indeed is at cross purposes with that mindful, spiritual and aspirational philosophy.
Buglione takes over as Pitkin County sheriff on Tuesday
Pitkin County sheriff-elect Michael Buglione, who takes office on Tuesday at 1 p.m., said Thursday that the transition process with Sheriff Joe DiSalvo and his administration has not gone smoothly so far. “It’s not a peaceful transfer of leadership, not the way I would have certainly expected or certainly would...
KDVR.com
UNC president's son dies in avalanche
Nick Feinstein, son of UNC president Andy Feinstein, recently succumbed to an avalanche in Breckenridge. Courtney Fromm shares reactions from those close to the victim. Nick Feinstein, son of UNC president Andy Feinstein, recently succumbed to an avalanche in Breckenridge. Courtney Fromm shares reactions from those close to the victim.
Digital Collegian
Penn State student dies in Colorado avalanche
Nick Feinstein, a Penn State student, died in an avalanche while skiing with his father in Breckenridge, Colorado on Dec. 31, 2022, according to University of Northern Colorado Director of News and Public Relations Deanna Herbert. The Summit County Rescue Group responded to a call for a "backcountry avalanche" with...
Exhausted skier rescued after group leaves her behind in Colorado backcountry
According to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office, a rescue took place in White River National Forest on December 29 when a backcountry skier was left behind by her party, soon becoming exhausted and unable to continue. The 38-year-old skier from Fruita was headed to the 'Betty Bear' 10th Mountain Division...
A high bar to clear
Monday’s letter writer (“Outdone”) has it wrong, George Santos out-Trumped Trump.
Evacuation routes?
In the city of Aspen’s promo push to bring an Interstate-like, five-lane expressway literally to our doorsteps, there is emphasis on the need for adequate evacuation routes. Public safety is serious stuff and anyone who lives, works or visits here expects absolute candor from the city on this subject. If approved, the new “entrance” will take at least 10 years, so the first obvious question is — what is the city doing now to ensure that in the interim we have sufficient evacuation means? Which leads to the next obvious question. There are apparently four evacuation routes to the west across Castle Creek — has the city evaluated their capabilities? At a minimum, are the less well-known routes marked (the city loves signs) to indicate an evacuation route and provide public awareness?
