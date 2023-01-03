Unravel Coffee opens Aspen location, aims to be versatile and affordable gathering place

In the city of Aspen’s promo push to bring an Interstate-like, five-lane expressway literally to our doorsteps, there is emphasis on the need for adequate evacuation routes. Public safety is serious stuff and anyone who lives, works or visits here expects absolute candor from the city on this subject. If approved, the new “entrance” will take at least 10 years, so the first obvious question is — what is the city doing now to ensure that in the interim we have sufficient evacuation means? Which leads to the next obvious question. There are apparently four evacuation routes to the west across Castle Creek — has the city evaluated their capabilities? At a minimum, are the less well-known routes marked (the city loves signs) to indicate an evacuation route and provide public awareness?

ASPEN, CO ・ 11 HOURS AGO