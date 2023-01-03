Read full article on original website
Related
Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'
A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
104.1 WIKY
Australia’s Albanese to visit Papua New Guinea to strengthen economic, security ties
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Saturday he would travel to Papua New Guinea this week in a bid to boost bilateral ties and aid “friendship” in the Pacific region. Speaking to media in the city of Geelong, in Victoria state, Albanese said...
104.1 WIKY
Britain says Iran’s execution of two protesters is “abhorrent”
LONDON (Reuters) – British foreign minister James Cleverly on Saturday condemned Iran’s execution of two protesters and urged it to “immediately end the violence against its own people”. “The execution of Mohammad Mahdi Karami and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini by the Iranian regime is abhorrent,” Cleverly said...
104.1 WIKY
Turkey, Armenia free to start direct air cargo trade – Anadolu agency
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey and Armenia are free to start direct air cargo as of the start of this year, Turkish state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Friday, as part of moves by the two countries to fix ties after decades of animosity. Anadolu cited diplomatic sources as saying...
Comments / 0