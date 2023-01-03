Read full article on original website
Many communities isolated in ‘record-breaking’ Western Australia floods
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s weather forecaster said on Sunday that record-breaking floods in the country’s northwest had now left many communities isolated, as the days-long crisis continued. The emergency in the Kimberley – an area in Western Australia state about the size of California – was sparked...
Australia’s Albanese to visit Papua New Guinea to strengthen economic, security ties
SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Saturday he would travel to Papua New Guinea this week in a bid to boost bilateral ties and aid “friendship” in the Pacific region. Speaking to media in the city of Geelong, in Victoria state, Albanese said...
Pandemic blows hole in Australia population goal but migration recovering
SYDNEY (Reuters) – The COVID pandemic has blown a million-person hole in Australia’s population projections in a challenge for an economy that has relied on having more consumers to drive growth, though a speedy recovery in migration promises to soften the blow. Data in the government’s 2022 Population...
Economy, energy row and drugs loom at North American summit
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – North American leaders aim to give new impetus to strengthening economic ties at a meeting this week, even as a major dispute grinds on over Mexico’s energy policies which has distracted from cooperation on other issues like immigration. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador...
China says talks to include Paxlovid in state health insurance fail
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s Health Security Administration said on Sunday that talks to include Pfizer’s Paxlovid in the latest drug list for basic state health insurance did not succeed. The talks fell through was due to Pfizer’s high quotation for Paxlovid. Pfizer did not immeditately respond to...
Portugal to require negative COVID test from China air travellers
LISBON (Reuters) – Portugal will require air travellers from China to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test done no more than two days before departure, the health ministry said on Friday, following other nations that have implemented such restrictions. The requirements take effect at 12 a.m. (0000 GMT)...
