Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Benin holds parliamentary election set to test democracy
COTONOU (Reuters) – Voters in Benin go to the polls on Sunday for a parliamentary election seen as a test of democracy as opposition parties are back on the ballot after boycotting or being excluded from the most recent presidential and legislative votes. Benin’s image as a bastion of...
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
104.1 WIKY
Britain says Iran’s execution of two protesters is “abhorrent”
LONDON (Reuters) – British foreign minister James Cleverly on Saturday condemned Iran’s execution of two protesters and urged it to “immediately end the violence against its own people”. “The execution of Mohammad Mahdi Karami and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini by the Iranian regime is abhorrent,” Cleverly said...
104.1 WIKY
UN releases report on Ukraine telecoms damage by Russia
GENEVA (Reuters) – Ukraine will need at least $1.79 billion to restore its telecommunications sector to pre-war levels, a U.N. agency said in a report published on Friday alleging Russia had “destroyed completely or seized” networks in parts of the country. The long-anticipated and sensitive damage assessment...
104.1 WIKY
Russia says Ukraine shells its positions during Moscow’s unilateral ceasefire
(Reuters) – Russia said Ukraine shelled Russian military positions on Friday during a 36-hour ceasefire unilaterally declared by President Vladimir Putin, which Kyiv and its allies have dismissed as a sham. The Russian defence ministry said that its positions had come under attack in the Luhansk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia...
104.1 WIKY
Former PICC P&C president expelled from Chinese Communist Party
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s anti-graft watchdog said on Friday that the former president of insurer PICC Property and Casualty Co had been expelled from the Communist Party and dismissed from the company for severe violations of law and discipline. Lin Zhiyong, who is also former Party Secretary of...
104.1 WIKY
Zelenskiy: Ukraine holding two towns, Russians in new attacks
(Reuters) – Ukrainian forces are repelling constant attacks on the town of Bakhmut in the eastern Donbas region and holding their positions in nearby Soledar in very difficult conditions, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday. “Bakhmut is holding on despite everything. And even though most of the town has...
104.1 WIKY
Turkey, Armenia free to start direct air cargo trade – Anadolu agency
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey and Armenia are free to start direct air cargo as of the start of this year, Turkish state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Friday, as part of moves by the two countries to fix ties after decades of animosity. Anadolu cited diplomatic sources as saying...
104.1 WIKY
Japan PM Kishida invited to visit Ukraine, spokesperson says
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has been invited to visit Ukraine, the government’s top spokesperson said on Friday. The invitation was given by the head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office Andriy Yermak to Japan’s ambassador to Ukraine on Wednesday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a regular news conference.
104.1 WIKY
NATO declines Serbia’s request to deploy its troops in Kosovo
BELGRADE (Reuters) – NATO’s mission in Kosovo, KFOR, has declined a Serbian government request to send up to 1,000 police and army personnel to Kosovo following a spate of clashes between Serbs and Kosovo authorities, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday. Serbia’s former province of Kosovo declared independence...
104.1 WIKY
Chilean justice minister resigns amid critique of pardons
(Reuters) – Chilean justice minister Marcela Rios has resigned her post, the country’s President Gabriel Boric said on Saturday, amid accusations of wrongdoing over pardons given to people connected to violent 2019 protests. Lawyer Luis Cordero Vega will take up the job in the coming days, leftist Boric...
104.1 WIKY
Shelling booms around Bakhmut’s streets in ‘Christmas ceasefire’
BAKHMUT, Ukraine (Reuters) – Shellfire echoed on Saturday around the near-deserted streets of the Ukrainian town of Bakhmut, current focus of the most intense fighting in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, despite Moscow’s declaration of a ceasefire for Eastern Orthodox Christmas. Sparkling clear skies and a dusting of...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. announces over $3.75 billion in new military assistance to Ukraine, other countries
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday announced more than $3.75 billion in military assistance to Ukraine and countries affected by the Russian invasion. Blinken said in a statement that he is authorizing a drawdown of U.S. arms and equipment for Ukraine, which includes a...
104.1 WIKY
Taliban criticises Prince Harry over Afghan killings comment
LONDON (Reuters) – The Taliban administration has criticised Prince Harry after the British royal said in his memoir that he had killed 25 people in Afghanistan when serving as a military helicopter pilot, describing them as “chess pieces removed from the board”. Harry’s highly personal book “Spare”...
104.1 WIKY
Alibaba plans $1 billion investment in Turkey – newspaper
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is planning a logistics hub at Istanbul Airport and a data centre near the Turkish capital Ankara with an investment of more than $1 billion, its president, Michael Evans, was cited as saying. Turkey’s Sabah newspaper reported Evans as...
104.1 WIKY
Police in Armenia detain 65 protesters near Russian military base – Ifax
(Reuters) – Police in Armenia on Sunday detained 65 protesters near a Russian military base demanding Moscow intervene to dismantle what they say is a crippling blockade by Azerbaijan of an ethnic Armenian enclave, Russia’s Interfax news agency reported. It said around 200 protesters, gathered outside the base...
104.1 WIKY
ECB’s Centeno says interest rate close to peaking if no new shocks
LISBON (Reuters) – The European Central Bank’s key interest rate is nearing its peak amid efforts to bring down inflation, unless new external shocks emerge, ECB Governing Council member Mario Centeno said on Friday. He told a conference that interest rates will rise until the ECB considers that...
104.1 WIKY
Portugal to require negative COVID test from China air travellers
LISBON (Reuters) – Portugal will require air travellers from China to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test done no more than two days before departure, the health ministry said on Friday, following other nations that have implemented such restrictions. The requirements take effect at 12 a.m. (0000 GMT)...
104.1 WIKY
Shell to pay $2 billion in EU and UK windfall tax in Q4
LONDON (Reuters) – Shell expects to pay about $2 billion in additional taxes in the fourth quarter of 2022 related to the European Union and British windfall taxes imposed on the energy sector. Europe’s largest oil and gas company also said in an update ahead of its full year...
Comments / 0