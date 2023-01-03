ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Clancy DuBos: Kennedy is out, but he still impacted the governor’s race

In Louisiana, local and national politics rarely intersect. That’s not the case this election season, thanks to U.S. Sen. John Neely Kennedy’s announcement that he may run for governor next fall. Kennedy’s announcement, which came days after his big re-election victory in November, put several Republican gubernatorial aspirants...
Hundreds of Louisiana's ancient sites at risk of washing away, study says

Louisiana scientists are sounding the alarm about hundreds of archeological sites that may soon be torn away by storms or swallowed up by rising seas. A new study from researchers at LSU and other universities calls for a large-scale effort to protect and study more than 1,000 ancient sites, some of which have sat along the Louisiana coast for more than 4,500 years but now face threats from climate change and rapid erosion.
Is Buc-ee’s planning a Louisiana location? See where they may go

After years of rumors, the wildly popular Texas chain Buc-ee’s may be looking to enter the Louisiana market. The city of Ruston is set to vote on entering a cooperative endeavor agreement with CSMS Management LLC at its meeting Monday evening. According to the Texas Secretary of State’s office, Arch Aplin III is the owner of CSMS Management and the limited liability company is located in Lake Jackson, Texas. Aplin is the founder and CEO of Buc-ee’s, which is headquartered in Lake Jackson.
Buc-ee's may finally be coming to Louisiana. Here's where it will be

Buc-ee's, the giant travel center with an obsessive following and toothy beaver mascot, may finally be coming to Louisiana with plans in the works to build one of its stores known for clean bathrooms, cheap gas and smoky brisket in Ruston on Interstate 20. Ruston's City Council will vote on...
Ron Randolph to take St. Tammany Parish Council vacancy

Ron Randolph, a 10-year veteran of the St. Tammany Parish Planning and Zoning Commission, was chosen Thursday to fill the Slidell-area St. Tammany Parish Council seat left vacant by the resignation of long-time Parish Council member T.J. Smith. Two people stepped up after Smith's surprise resignation: Randolph and Jimmy Strickland,...
Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree

Louisiana Woman Arrested Suspected of Providing Medical Services Without a License, Theft, and Possessing a Fraudulent Degree. Allen Parish, Louisiana – The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating claims that a Louisiana woman who claimed to be a doctor of dermatology, provided medical services without a license and charged patients over $1,000 per visit.
Last two Sears Hometown stores in Louisiana to close; See how many Sears are left

Sears Hometown Stores will close all their locations — including the final two stores in Louisiana — after the chain indicated it would file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Stores in Bogalusa and DeRidder will close as part of 115 closures slated for 2023, according to reports from Axios and CNN. The chain, made up of individually owned stores, cited inflation and disruptions in the global supply chain for its move to shutter its stores.
Texas man dies after falling into pit at North Dakota oil rig site

(Montrail County, ND) -- An oil worker from Texas is dead after he fell into a pit last week at an oil rig in Bismarck. The Montrail County Sheriff's Office says, 42-year-old Daniel Navarrete fell through an open hatch at a Nabors Industries' rig on Thursday. Efforts to rescue him from the pit were unsuccessful. Industry officials say the pits are used to collect spent drilling fluids and related materials.
Have You Ever Driven Across The Scariest Bridge in Louisiana??

Some people are legit afraid of bridges. Luckily in the ArkLaTex and Shreveport area, our bridges aren’t too scary to drive across but, Louisiana does have a few – especially in the southern part of the state. The Calcasieu River Bridge in Lake Charles is one of the...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
