BBC
'Poor behaviour' from some Scarborough walrus visitors - report
A wandering Arctic walrus that came ashore in Scarborough prompted poor behaviour from some of the huge crowds that came to see him, a report says. The arrival on Friday night of the mammal, nicknamed Thor, drew thousands of people to the seaside town. One onlooker broke through a cordon...
BBC
Scarborough: Rare walrus sighting draws huge crowds to harbour
An Arctic walrus has been causing an enormous stir in Scarborough after it was discovered in the town's harbour. The giant mammal has drawn huge crowds to the seaside resort since being spotted on New Year's Eve, in what is thought to be the first sighting of a walrus in Yorkshire.
Neighbours fury as wealthy couple given go-ahead to build 25ft underground tunnel in crumbling cliff
Neighbours have reacted with fury after a wealthy couple were granted permission to build an underground tunnel through a cliff to their private viewing platform despite fears the rock is 'fragile'.
Agile two-legged fox hops around garden in Derbyshire
Footage shows a two-legged fox nimbly moving through a garden in Ilkeston, Derbyshire.Phil and Jane Carter told the BBC they often get visited by foxes and this unique one stayed for about 45 minutes looking for food.Experts believe the animal is likely to have been disabled from birth and fed by humans.“We’ve never seen anything like this in the wild before but the animal looks relatively healthy and appears to have adapted to life on two legs,” a spokesperson for Derbyshire Wildlife Trust said. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More California: Two adults and two children rescued after Tesla plunges 250ft off cliffStunning northern lights dance in Alaskan night sky in timelapse footageDog looks profoundly disturbed after being neutered
BBC
Father of severely ill boy told ambulance would be six hours
The father of a sick disabled boy now in intensive care has spoken of the "terrifying" moment they were told they faced a six-hour wait for an ambulance. Taylor-James was "struggling to breathe and his lips were blue" when his mother called 999 in December. His father Stuart said he...
Family of man who died after crossing Channel did not hear of death for 11 days
Family of Hussein Haseeb Ahmed, 31, from northern Iraq, call for answers about what happened to him
BBC
Couple and newborn baby missing after M61 breakdown - police
Police are searching for a couple who have gone missing with their newborn baby after their car broke down on a motorway. Constance Marten and Mark Gordon left the car near junction four of the M61 near Bolton on Thursday night and walked towards Anchor Lane bridge, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.
BBC
Dog rescued from Wakefield frozen lake after his puppy alerts owner
A dog was rescued from a frozen lake after his puppy alerted their owner. Cocker spaniel Bruce fell into the ice water after running across a frozen fishing lake at Green Lane in Horbury, Wakefield, on Wednesday. Owner Sharon Skinner said she was led to the lake by eight-month-old puppy...
Frog that travelled 4,000 miles on bananas among strangest RSPCA rescues of 2022
A frog that travelled more than 4,000 miles on a bunch of bananas and a hedgehog extracted from a drainpipe with barbecue tongs were among the animals rescued from the trickiest spots in 2022.The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) has shared some of the most “weird and wonderful” incidents the charity’s officers were called to across the year.Among the first to be rescued in 2022 was Nacho, a six-month-old seal pup who appeared next to a riverbank by the Old Lock & Weir Inn in Keynsham, Bristol, on January 2.“The River Avon runs from the...
BBC
Operation to drain Harlow pond after body find begins
Work to drain a pond where human remains were found on New Year's Eve has begun following the launch of a murder investigation. Officers were called to Oakwood Pond, off Fourth Avenue in Harlow, Essex, shortly before 14:00 GMT on Saturday. Det Supt Rob Kirby said: "Draining the pond has...
BBC
Diphtheria cases confirmed at hotel housing asylum seekers
A "small number" of diphtheria cases have been confirmed among asylum seekers at a hotel in the Humber region, officials have said. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) told the BBC the risk posed to the wider public "remains very low". Hotels across the country are being used by the...
A cute video of beatboxing cockatiel.
Photo byThe author took a screenshot from a video that was posted on Twitter. Cockatiels, known scientifically as Nymphicus hollandicus, are members of the cockatoo family, a group of parrots native to Australia. They are medium-sized birds that are native to the wild but have also been domesticated for centuries. They are relatively low-maintenance and make excellent companions for those looking for a pet bird.
Fox With Only Two Legs Filmed Walking Around in Person’s Backyard Garden in Wild Viral Video
An absolutely bonkers video going viral shows a fox with impressive mobility. This is despite the fact it only has front legs. Despite its visually obvious physical deformity, the animal appears to be otherwise healthy. Clearly, it’s gotten used to life without back legs. The video shows the fox with its nose to the ground on the hunt in someone’s backyard over in Derbyshire County, England.
WATCH: Wild Hog Fights Off Entire Wolf Pack in Intense Video
A clip featuring rare footage of a wild hog tussling with a wolf pack is leaving internet users scared of their bacon. Slwomir Skukowski, a wildlife photographer, captured the stunning footage in a Polish forest near the small village of Mrzeżyno. Skukowski posted the three-minute clip captured using a trail camera to his Youtube on December 13th. It’s since earned hundreds of thousands of views. This jaw-dropping scene depicts a massive Eurasian boar unyieldingly fending off seven wolves working in tandem to take it down.
WATCH: Pod of Killer Whales Pursue Small Fishing Boat in Pulse-Pounding Footage
Boaters on a small fishing vessel had a terrifying encounter with a pod of killer whales in a video that has since gone viral. The following footage sees a little boat speeding away from the whale pod as a handful of the massive ocean dwellers partake in a game of chase.
Watch: Man climbs tree to escape charging moose in Alberta
An Alberta man fled up a tree when he encountered an aggressive moose in his neighborhood and captured video of the animal charging back and forth below.
Death of ‘heroic’ teenager who saved relatives from drowning was an accident
The death of a “heroic” teenager who drowned after rescuing family members was an accident, an inquest has heard.Callum Baker-Osborne was on holiday in Poole, Dorset on July 26, 2021, when a number of family members were swept into deep water by a strong tidal current.Mr Baker-Osborne, 18, entered the water to help his mother, sister and young nieces and nephews, but then got into difficulty himself.Three boats and three bystanders joined the rescue effort while Mr Baker-Osborne helped to lift his younger relatives out of the water – but he then “drifted away” and was not seen again.His body...
BBC
Billy Moore was gentle giant, say family
The family of a man who died after being found injured said he was a "gentle giant with a kind soul". Billy Moore died following an incident at an address in Yardley Avenue in Bewsey and Whitecross, Warrington, Cheshire, on 22 December. James Ireland, 41 of Lodge Lane, Bewsey and...
BBC
Prince Harry first heard of Queen Elizabeth's death from BBC website
Prince Harry says he first found out about the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth from the BBC website. In his memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex says he had a phone call from his father, then Prince Charles, to say that the Queen's health was worsening. But while Prince...
a-z-animals.com
Meet ‘Jumbo’ – The Biggest Circus Elephant of All Time
Elephants are exotic and massive animals. They have been used for centuries in battle and entertainment. While some have lived up to 86, others have not been so fortunate. One circus elephant named Jumbo died in a tragic accident at around 25 years old. Discover more about Jumbo’s life story and other amazing facts about famous elephants.
