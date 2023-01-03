Read full article on original website
BBC
Amber Deakin: Woman, 18, killed in Bradford police chase crash named
An 18-year-old woman who died after the car she was travelling in overturned during a police chase has been named. Amber Deakin was a passenger in a silver Vauxhall Vectra when it crashed on Baildon Road, near Pasture Road, in Bradford at about 23:45 GMT on Tuesday. The car was...
BBC
CCTV released in search for missing couple and baby after M61 breakdown
Police searching for a missing couple and their newborn baby have released a CCTV image believed to be of the mother amid fears for their safety. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has appealed for Constance Marten to make contact and seek medical assistance. Ms Marten, Mark Gordon and their child have...
BBC
Rugeley man arrested after class A drugs seized
A man has been arrested after police seized a large haul of class A drugs. Officers discovered them after stopping a Ford Fiesta on Sandy Lane, Rugeley on Thursday at about 17:15 GMT. A stash of cocaine and other class A drugs - believed to have a street value of...
BBC
Man dies after crash involving stray horse
A man in his 40 has died following a car crash in County Monaghan in the Republic of Ireland after a horse strayed on to a road. It happened on the northbound lane of the N2 near Carrickmacross at about 21:20 GMT on Saturday. The man was a front seat...
BBC
Rainford crash: Ambulance worker killed was perfect - family
An ambulance worker who died in a car crash on New Year's Day was "just perfect", his family has said. Ben Lightburn, 31, died when the Nissan he was driving collided with a Renault in Blind Foot Road, Rainford, St Helens, at about 10:00 GMT on 1 January. His family...
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
BBC
Dorset police renew appeal to identify man found in Weymouth
Police have renewed an appeal for help in identifying a man who could not tell them who he is or where he is from. The man was found near the seafront in Weymouth, Dorset, on 28 September and speaks with an eastern European accent. He is about 50 years old,...
Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'
A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
BBC
Cleveland Police officer Lee Morgan gets suspended sentenced
A former police inspector who groped female colleagues at a Christmas party has been given a suspended prison sentence. Lee Morgan, 46, touched the buttocks of two women at a pub in Yarm in 2021. He resigned from his job at Cleveland Police and was barred from policing for life...
BBC
Family tributes to beloved mother, 24, killed in crash
Family tributes have been paid to a "beloved" mother from Somerset who died in a crash. Martine Hearn, 24, died in a two-vehicle collision on the A371 in Evercreech, near Shepton Mallet, at about 08:00GMT on Wednesday. The mother-of-one, from Bruton, was described as a "beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, partner...
BBC
Tribute to Macauley Owen after Anglesey farm incident
Tributes have been paid to a man who died following an incident on a farm. The 26-year-old, named locally as Macauley Owen, died in hospital on Friday after being seriously injured on Tuesday at Carreglefn, near Amlwch, Anglesey. Mr Owen has been described as "always hard working, happy, smiling, laughing...
BBC
Banbury stabbing: Three jailed over love triangle killing
Three people have been jailed over the killing of a man who was stabbed to death in his back garden. Keith Green, who was in a relationship with one of his killers, was murdered in Banbury, Oxfordshire, on 13 February last year. Mark Meadows, 25, of Banbury, and Travis Gorton,...
BBC
Essex couple's £100k stolen car found in Tilbury en route to Africa
Anthony and Danielle Wilson awoke at their Essex home to find their Range Rover had vanished. The vehicle was later found loaded on a container at a UK port bound for the Democratic Republic of Congo in central Africa. The Wilsons' experience, police warn, is becoming increasingly common. It took...
BBC
Shrewsbury serial killer Robin Ligus dies aged 70
A serial killer from Shrewsbury has died at the age of 70. Robin Ligus was jailed for life in 1996 for the murder of pensioner Robert Young, during a burglary in 1994. The former painter and decorator was moved to a psychiatric hospital in 2011 after a jury found he had also killed Trevor Bradley and Brian Coles in the same year.
BBC
Newcastle drug dealer jailed over Kinder egg crack stash
A drug dealer who kept crack cocaine inside a plastic egg from a Kinder Surprise has been jailed for three years. Police raiding a property in Newcastle last month also found more than £5,000 and a phone used to arrange deals. Connor Briggs, of Mill Farm Close, Elswick, admitted...
BBC
Missing couple and baby seen in Colchester, say police
A couple and their newborn baby who went missing three days ago were last seen after travelling inland from a port, police have said. Constance Marten and Mark Gordon left their vehicle when it broke down on the M61, near Bolton, on Thursday. A CCTV image thought to be of...
BBC
Magnet fisher pulls railway track explosives from Long Melford river
A magnet fisher checking a river for objects of interest had to call the police after explosives were pulled out of the water. Suffolk Police said it closed a section of the B1064 at Long Melford on Saturday after the railway track explosives were discovered. It is thought they were...
BBC
Newtownabbey man Daryl Patton 'fled car containing £100k of suspected cocaine'
A Newtownabbey man who allegedly fled a car containing £100,000 worth of suspected cocaine has claimed he parked up to relax and watch YouTube videos. Daryl Patton, 37, rejected allegations he locked the vehicle and ran across fields as officers carried out checks at Mallusk Playing Fields. The incident...
BBC
Live power cables cut in spate of cable thefts in Devon
Live power cables have been cut from pylons in a series of thefts. Police said thieves stole 70m (230ft) of copper cable in the latest incident off the A38 at Sherford, Devon. Officers said the thefts were "extremely dangerous" both for the thieves and for any members of the public nearby.
BBC
Met Police: Officer charged with two rapes granted bail
A Met Police officer accused of raping two women has appeared in court. PC Rupert Edwards, 30, is alleged to have carried out the attacks days apart in Lambeth, south London, and Epsom in Surrey, in August and September. He was not on duty. PC Edwards, from Ashstead in Surrey,...
