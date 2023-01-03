Read full article on original website
CINCINNATI Bengals' Tee Higgins has broken his silence after Damar Hamlin's on-field collapse and revealed the moment that he knew something was “seriously wrong.”. In the Bengals game against the Buffalo Bills, Higgins, 23, caught a pass near the 50-yard line and ran downfield when his right shoulder collided against Hamlin’s chest.
Just a few nights ago the sporting world came to a screeching halt when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest and was transported to the hospital where he was sedated. Thankfully, he's had a remarkable recovery over the past few days and even spoke with his teammates on a video call Friday morning.
The Bills and the NFL just made a contractual gesture that is a continuation of the outpouring of love in the direction of Damar Hamlin.
With the NFL’s new playoff structure, a Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills AFC Championship would take place on a neutral field. If the Bills and Chiefs were to do battle on a neutral field, the AFC Championship location has potentially been revealed. After the Bengals-Bills Week 17 matchup...
In the weeks leading up to his sudden collapse during a game in Cincinnati on Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was focused on raising money to give children from his hometown toys for Christmas. Within hours of Hamlin suffering cardiac arrest and going into critical condition, his fans donated millions to the campaign.
NFL safety Damar Hamlin’s breathing tube was removed and he FaceTimed into a meeting telling his teammates, “Love you boys,” as he continued his recovery after suffering a terrifying cardiac arrest during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to the Buffalo Bills. The team...
The battle for the top spot bounced back and forth between two teams on Sunday.
Thanks to a dramatic comeback win by the Houston Texans, the Chicago Bears leapt ahead of them in the 2023 NFL draft order, landing the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since 1947. It’s rare that the team holding the top pick in the draft doesn’t need a...
Damar Hamlin is now breathing on his own and is able to talk with his family, doctors and even his teammates on FaceTime. NBC News’ Maggie Vespa has more details on the Buffalo Bills safety’s road to recovery and what the NFL is doing to show their support.Jan. 7, 2023.
