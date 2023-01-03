WWE Raw video highlights: Two title matches, Alexa Bliss snaps

Catch up on everything from the first Raw of 2023.

WWE

Raw started off 2023 with two title matches taking place last night.

The Raw Women's Championship and United States Championship were both up for grabs on the first Raw of the new year. Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss ended in a disqualification, while Austin Theory retained the United States title against Seth Rollins in the main event.

The DQ in the Raw Women's Championship match happened after Bliss snapped. During the match, Bliss was distracted by seeing two people in Uncle Howdy masks in the crowd. Bray Wyatt's moth logo then flashed on the video screen twice. That caused Bliss to freak out and attack the referee. Bliss then went after Belair, giving her two DDTs onto the steel steps. Belair, who had blood on her chin after being sent into the steps, was helped to the back by her husband Montez Ford.

Theory defeated Rollins after giving him a low blow, taking out Rollins' hurt knee, and then hitting A-Town Down. Rollins had given Theory a Pedigree near the end of the match, but there was a ref bump that delayed the pin. Rollins was also slow to make the cover because of his knee.

