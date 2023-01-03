ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
F4WOnline

WWE Raw video highlights: Two title matches, Alexa Bliss snaps

By Joseph Currier
F4WOnline
F4WOnline
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37mV7Y_0k1gegJT00

Catch up on everything from the first Raw of 2023.

WWE

Raw started off 2023 with two title matches taking place last night.

The Raw Women's Championship and United States Championship were both up for grabs on the first Raw of the new year. Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss ended in a disqualification, while Austin Theory retained the United States title against Seth Rollins in the main event.

The DQ in the Raw Women's Championship match happened after Bliss snapped. During the match, Bliss was distracted by seeing two people in Uncle Howdy masks in the crowd. Bray Wyatt's moth logo then flashed on the video screen twice. That caused Bliss to freak out and attack the referee. Bliss then went after Belair, giving her two DDTs onto the steel steps. Belair, who had blood on her chin after being sent into the steps, was helped to the back by her husband Montez Ford.

Theory defeated Rollins after giving him a low blow, taking out Rollins' hurt knee, and then hitting A-Town Down. Rollins had given Theory a Pedigree near the end of the match, but there was a ref bump that delayed the pin. Rollins was also slow to make the cover because of his knee.

More coverage from last night --

WWE Raw video highlights --

The Bloodline attempt to take over Raw

Bianca Belair vs. Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women's Championship

Music City Street Fight: Elias vs. Solo Sikoa

Kevin Owens & The Street Profits vs. Sami Zayn & The Usos

Sheamus and Drew McIntyre help Kevin Owens fend off The Bloodline

Dexter Lumis vs. Chad Gable

Part one of a special look at Cody Rhodes' road to recovery

Becky Lynch calls Bayley a coward who can't do anything by herself

Becky Lynch & Mia Yim vs. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY

Dominik Mysterio addresses his Christmas Eve arrest

Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins for the United States Championship

Raw fallout: Hardy is excited to perform live at the Royal Rumble

Raw Talk: Sami Zayn, Judgment Day, Alpha Academy interviews

Comments / 1

Related
ringsidenews.com

John Cena Was Protected During His WWE Return Match

John Cena returned to the ring last week on WWE SmackDown after almost a year. He tagged alongside Kevin Owens to defeat Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Cena was also being protected because of the year-long break. According to a recent story from the Wrestling Observer,...
PWMania

Roddy Piper’s Daughter Works AEW Dark Tapings

AEW taped matches for upcoming episodes of AEW Dark from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR on Friday night before Rampage and after Battle of the Belts. Teal Piper, the daughter of WWE Hall Of Famer Roddy Piper, teamed with Kel in a losing effort against Tay Melo and Anna Jay in her hometown during the tapings.
PORTLAND, OR
PWMania

WWE Hall of Famer Believes Rey Mysterio Might Retire: “He’s Broken Up and Beaten Up”

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long believes Rey Mysterio may call it quits on his illustrious in-ring career this year. Long stated on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s One on One that Rey Mysterio may retire once his contract expires, regardless of whether he is released or not. The former SmackDown GM believes Mysterio is “broken” and “beaten” and may retire if he has his finances in order and has saved enough money.
wrestlinginc.com

Sheamus And Drew McIntyre's Tag Team Gets A Name

It's often easy for a team of two prominent singles wrestlers to never get a name for their team. Examples include teams such as Natalya and Tamina, Kofi Kingston and CM Punk, and Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy. All three of those teams at one time held tag team championship gold in WWE with no real team name. But, Drew McIntyre and Sheamus have transcended this and become The Bangers Bros.
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Roman Reigns Gave Kevin Owens 'The Receipt' On SmackDown

One WWE Hall of Famer believes Roman Reigns recently got a measure of revenge on Kevin Owens. Reigns suffered a ruptured eardrum during the Survivor Series: WarGames main event, courtesy of a slap from Owens. It was reported that Reigns was none too pleased with Owens following the match. During the year-end edition of "WWE SmackDown," Reigns teamed with Sami Zayn to take on Owens and John Cena. At some point during the match, Owens' eye swelled up, presumably due to a stiff lariat from Reigns.
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Wants $1 Million Dollars To Return At The Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble is always one of WWE”s most exciting shows of the year and soon the 2023 Royal Rumble will take place from the Alamodome in San Antonio, TX. The Royal Rumble is known for its surprise returns and you never know who might show up to try and earn an opportunity to go to the main event at WrestleMania.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
wrestlinginc.com

Huge Sami Zayn Match Announced For Upcoming WWE SmackDown

The first "WWE SmackDown" of 2023 was presumably an emotional roller coaster for Sami Zayn, who began the night on the verge of being dismissed as a member of The Bloodline, but ended it by sharing popcorn with Roman Reigns after "The Tribal Chief" apologized for mistreating him earlier in the night.
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Recalls Kissing The Undertaker On The Lips After A Match

While answering questions on his "The Kurt Angle Show" podcast, Kurt Angle shared a story about him trying to get The Undertaker to break character. "I got the Undertaker one night, we were over in Japan and we ended up having this match," said Angle. "Afterward, you know, him and I shook hands and then I gave him like, 'Let's hug,' we went to hug, and I kissed him on the lips. He was so freaking mad. He's like, 'It's a long plane ride home, Angle,' that's what he said to me. But I kissed him right on the lips. The only time I ever heard him laugh."
wrestlingheadlines.com

WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: The First Episode of 2023

The first WWE SmackDown on FOX of 2023 will air live tonight from the FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. Tonight’s show will see Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos defend against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre in a match that was originally planned for last month but delayed due to McIntyre’s ear injury. The Royal Rumble build will also continue tonight as Ricochet and “Top Dolla” AJ Francis battle in a qualifier to determine who joins WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston as the first confirmed Rumble Match entrants.
MEMPHIS, TN
wrestlinginc.com

Braun Strowman Confronts WWE Stable After Its Heel Turn

Following his loss to Ricochet in a Royal Rumble qualifying match on the January 6 episode of "SmackDown," Top Dolla alongside the rest of Hit Row turned heel in a post-match beatdown. Hit Row attacked Ricochet after he was lured in for a post-match handshake by Top Dolla. But, the beatdown didn't last long, as Hit Row was promptly run off by Braun Strowman.
wrestlinginc.com

Ronda Rousey Teases 'Taking Over' WWE Division

Ronda Rousey's second "SmackDown" Women's Championship reign recently came to an end in shocking fashion. After she defeated Raquel Rodriguez on the December 30 episode of "WWE SmackDown," Charlotte Flair returned after seven months and challenged Rousey to a rematch from last spring. Rousey, feeling "spicy," agreed to compete again and ultimately was pinned in less than a minute. The turn of events has now called into question what Rousey's direction will be heading into WrestleMania season.
ringsidenews.com

Spoiler On WWE’s Plan For Creepy SmackDown Segment

You never know what will happen in WWE, because they can pull from any source of inspiration. It seems the company is planning a bit of a dark segment during SmackDown tonight with some ominous characters. Karrion Kross is enjoying his second run with WWE, this time as part of...
Fightful

Mickie James: If I Beat Jordynne Grace, I Will Do Everything I Can To Be The Best Knockouts Champion

Mickie James talks about her upcoming match against Jordynne Grace for the IMPACT Knockouts Championship. Mickie James will put her entire career on the line against Jordynne Grace at IMPACT Hard to Kill 2023. However, should she win against Grace, her Last Rodeo will have reached its storybook ending, and she will be able to continue her career as IMPACT Knockouts Champion.
wrestlinginc.com

Bo Dallas Was Backstage During Recent WWE Show

WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco has an endless supply of stories in his long life in professional wrestling, and he keeps adding to them. On the latest episode of "Stories With Bradshaw and Brisco" one of Brisco's stories might have revealed the current status of former WWE NXT Champion Bo Dallas. Brisco noted that Dallas and his brother Bray Wyatt were backstage at a recent episode of "WWE SmackDown" and Brisco's instincts kicked in.
F4WOnline

F4WOnline

New York, NY
819
Followers
1K+
Post
75K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest information across professional wrestling

 https://www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy