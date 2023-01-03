Read full article on original website
Mendoza Ventures announces a first close on its $100M early growth Fintech fund anchored by Bank of America
Mendoza Ventures, a female and Latinx-founded Fintech, AI, and Cybersecurity Venture Capital firm, has achieved a first close on its third fund. The $100M fund will invest in early growth stage startups with a focus on diverse teams. The initial close was led by Bank of America, including Grasshopper Bank and other investors.
FF Virtual Arena: How to Scale a Fintech Organisation in 2023
In this exclusive Virtual Arena titled: ‘How to Scale a Fintech Organisation’, FF News’s Taylor Griffin sits down with leaders Aaron Holmes, the CEO of fintech SaaS provider, Kani, and André Silva, the Global Head of Expansion at Revolut, about scalability in the financial services sector, and some of the goals and challenges businesses need to consider before taking their leap into expansion.
£150m Investment Fund for Scotland Preparing for Summer Launch
The British Business Bank is on course to launch a £150 million investment fund this summer, aimed at driving the growth of small and medium-sized businesses in Scotland. The Investment Fund for Scotland is one of a series of Nations and Regions Investment Funds being launched by the British Business Bank which will deliver a £1.6 billion commitment of new funding to smaller businesses across the UK. The fund will offer a range of commercial finance options with loans from £25,000 to £2 million and equity investment of up to £5 million.
Greenbrook Ranked #1 by Bloomberg for Engaged Shareholder Communications in Europe
Greenbrook, the specialist communications advisor to the investment industry, with particular expertise in shareholder activism, hedge funds, private equity, debt and special situations, is pleased to announce that it has been named as the leading communications advisor to activists in Europe by Bloomberg in its 2022 Global Activism League Tables.
Liberate Innovations Inc. Closes $7 Million in Funding and Launches P&C Insurance Platform to Automate Claims and Underwriting
Liberate Innovations Inc. (Liberate), a best-in-class software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables P&C insurers to fully automate claims and underwriting journeys, announced its launch today after raising $7 million in venture funding. The platform empowers insurers to deliver digital self-serve experiences and orchestrate an ecosystem of solutions providers and core systems to automate complex business processes, leading to significant reductions in costs and an unmatched experience for both customers and employees. The $7 million seed round was led by Eclipse.
Binance Joins the Association of Certified Sanctions Specialists (ACSS) to Further Compliance Standards Within the Crypto Industry
Binance, the global blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest digital asset exchange, today announced that it has joined the Association of Certified Sanctions Specialists (ACSS), the world’s only organization bringing together sanctions compliance professionals. ACSS, established in 2018, provides high-quality education and benefits to its members. Binance is...
Ionia Joins Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program
Ionia has announced today that it has joined Visa’s Fintech Fast Track Program. The program allows Ionia to accelerate the process of integrating with Visa and allowing it to more easily leverage and access Visa’s network and capabilities. Through Ionia’s embedded payments technology, cardholders can instantly spend rewards for all or any part of a transaction and can also spend a variety of digital currencies, including cryptocurrency. Ionia’s Visa card technology will be available to nearly 13 million consumers in 2023.
NorthOne Becomes One of the First Fintechs to Introduce Real-Time Payments
NorthOne is proud to announce they’re breaking new ground in the Fintech space by joining The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments network in partnership with The Bancorp Bank, N.A. With The Clearing House’s innovative Real-Time Payment network, NorthOne will help businesses receive payments instantly 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and serves as a platform for innovation allowing NorthOne to deliver new products and services to customers.
Eltropy Celebrates Historic 2022, Adding 300 New Credit Union and Community Bank Customers
Eltropy, the leading digital communications platform for community financial institutions (CFIs), today celebrated the completion of an historic 2022—a year that included two company acquisitions, unifying the company under one brand, multiple key partnerships forged, and record-breaking customer growth—with wins that continued all the way through the final day of the year.
Tanzanian fintech firm NALA launches in the EU
NALA, a Tanzanian financial technology company enabling payments to Africa, launches in the EU by adding 19 new Eurozone nations to its list of send markets. After expanding from the UK to the USA earlier this year, NALA has grown rapidly via geographic expansion and product differentiation. NALA’s US launch hosted 6 members of parliament from Tanzania at the event in New York City. The EU expansion is the latest in several exciting updates to come out of the ambitious firm, including the launch of NALA For Business and recent integrations with Apple and Google Pay.
Vector Elevates Molly Yakubian to Managing Partner
Vector, a modern fund administration services provider to closed-end alternative investment firms, today announced that Molly Yakubian has been named Managing Partner. Yakubian has served as Vector’s Chief Operating Officer since mid-2021 and has a proven track record of driving business growth and improving operational efficiencies. In her new role as Managing Partner, Molly will oversee all day-to-day operations of the company and guide its strategic direction. Under her leadership and with the backing of committed investors, Vector will continue to grow and fulfill its mission of modernizing fund administration.
Nufinetes Adds New Blockchain Support and Interactive Features for NFTs
Nufinetes announced today that its wallet app for blockchain-based assets has released a feature-packed update that’ll take users’ wallet experiences to new heights with NFTs. With this update, iOS, Android, and desktop users can engage with NFTs directly within the app, as well as access a range of...
Genesis Park Invests in Le Sueur Incorporated
Genesis Park, through its investment fund, GP Capital Partners, LP, is pleased to announce its recent investment in Le Sueur Incorporated (“LSI” or the “Company”). Genesis Park provided a debt and equity investment alongside Ironwood Capital to support the acquisition of LSI by Delos Capital and The Silverfern Group.
